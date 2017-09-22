Ubiquiti: Time To Run?

Ubiquiti Networks has a strong growth outlook due to its focus on the lower end of the market. Its products are very well received and shares are quite inexpensive.

A deeper looks reveals that the operating metrics are not really shady. The changes can be explained by the company's strong growth over the last couple of years.

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) has been accused of fraud by Citron, which has made the share price drop considerably. I believe that the risk-reward profile at the current price level is favorable for investors who are seeking capital appreciation, as the fraud claims seem unjustified and since the company's growth outlook is quite positive.

A couple of days ago Citron stated that Ubiquiti Networks was a "total fraud," with the reasons being cited as comments by the CEO (claiming that people misunderstood the business model of Ubiquiti Networks) and operating metrics that are shady (according to Citron).

None of that seems very convincing, I believe, especially since most of the so-called shady operating metrics can be explained by the company's growth story:

One point of criticism is the growth in the company's accounts receivable and accounts payable:

UBNT Accounts Receivable (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Over the last five years Ubiquiti Networks' accounts receivable have increased by 130%, but at the same time the company's revenues grew by an even bigger 155% . It is correct that the amount of cash that the company still has to collect from its customers has grown considerably, but at a lower pace than its revenues. Ubiquiti Networks has become better at collecting its money in a timely manner, and the company should not be criticized for that.

UBNT Accounts Payable (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Ubiquiti Networks' accounts payable have grown by 90% over the last five years, but that, once again, was a lower growth rate than the company's sales growth rate over the same time frame.

Criticizing Ubiquiti Networks for growing A/R and A/P numbers, while revenues are growing at a faster pace, does not justify the fraud claim at all. Since the A/R to sales and the A/P to sales ratios are lower than they were five years ago, the company is very likely not more of a fraud than it was five years ago, and investors who bought Ubiquiti Networks' shares five years ago bagged a 340% total return since.

Ubiquiti Networks also has been criticized for its cash flows that are not very smooth:

UBNT Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This is true, cash generation is kind of clumpy, but that has been true for a couple of years now. In some quarters A/R build up and cash flows are lower, in the next quarter major customers pay their bills and cash flows jump up again. As long as the company is producing a solid amount of free cash flows each year (more than $100 million during the last four quarters) investors should not worry about that too much, I believe.

Investors also should note that many analysts have stated that they do not see how Citron's report is correct, such as Tavis McCourt and Erik Suppiger.

There is no guarantee that everything is going the right way at Ubiquiti Networks, but the lumpy cash flows coupled with some build up in A/R and A/P do not justify the claim that the company is "a fraud," I believe.

The fact that there are thousands of very positive product reviews on sites such as Amazon for Ubiquiti Networks' products shows that the company must be selling quite a lot of its products - and that its customers love them.

Ubiquiti Networks and its technology is focused on the lower end of the market, which apparently is a smart strategy, as the low-cost market has been underserved by Ubiquiti Networks' competition. That explains how the company can generate the very compelling growth rates it has clogged over the last couple of years, including a 23% revenue increase in the most recent quarter.

The focus on the lower end of the market also means that Ubiquiti Networks' R&D efforts do not have to be as high as those of its peers that are focusing on the higher end of the market (i.e. products for huge corporations etc.). Since Ubiquiti Networks' customers do not necessarily want the best products, but good products at a solid price, Ubiquiti does not have to be the manufacturer that produces the most technologically advanced products in order to generate very compelling growth rates.

UBNT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Ubiquiti is poised to grow at a strong pace going forward. The trailing revenue number of $870 million will grow by 22% this year (according to the analyst consensus), and revenues are forecasted to grow to $1.14 billion in the year after that.

Despite the strong growth outlook Ubiquiti Networks' shares are not very expensive right now: Shares trade at 16.4 times trailing earnings and at only 11.4 times forward earnings. The trailing 16.4 times earnings multiple is vastly lower than the broad market's 25 times earnings multiple, and that is despite the fact that the broad market will surely not grow revenues at a 20 percent pace over the next year.

Bottom line

Ubiquiti Networks has been attacked by Citron, which claims the company is a fraud. The company's financials are not looking suspicious though, and the A/P and A/R have actually been smaller than the revenue growth over the last couple of years.

The company's cash flows are lumpy, but that has been true for years, and Ubiquiti Networks has been a very good investment over that time despite the cash flow's lumpiness (which is rather common for hardware producers).

Growth will likely continue at a strong pace going forward, and yet Ubiquiti Networks trades at a low valuation. Shares are vastly cheaper than those of the broad market, thus the recent sell-off looks like a buying opportunity to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UBNT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.