Alphabet: Is The HTC Deal A Catalyst?

The big news is that Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is buying the HTC (OTC:HTCKF) team that makes the Pixel smartphone. The move to obtain 2,000 employees from HTC solidifies the tech giant's move into hardware.

Alphabet is paying a reported $1.1 billion for the operations from HTC that is basically pocket change to the internet search company. The reason for making the push into hardware and specifically smartphones is easy. The problem though is whether Alphabet can succeed.

According to Bloomberg estimates, the first Pixel smartphone version only sold 552,000 units in the first quarter. The reason for trying to make this work is the basis for why Apple (AAPL) is the most valued company in the world.

In the last quarter, Apple generated iPhone sales of $25 billion that accounted for 55% of total sales. The 41 million units sold far outsold the Pixel and drove Apple to a market value of over $800 billion.

Source: Apple FQ3'17 earnings report

Even in a down quarter, the smartphone business for Apple nearly topped the $26 billion quarterly revenue totals at Alphabet. In the holiday season, the iPhone business easily surpasses the whole business of Alphabet.

Even more important, Apple is building the services revenue streams due in most part to the iPhone. Service revenues surged 22% YoY to over $7 billion with roughly flat unit sales.

By buying the engineering and design team from HTC, Alphabet will more tightly control the business for building the Pixel and speed up innovation. As part of the problem, top Android phone makers have pursued internal software initiatives that lock Google out of the lucrative revenue streams garnered by Apple.

The Pixel 2 is expected to be announced at a Google event on October 4. The only problem is that no compelling reason exists for this version or controlling the supply chain for future versions to change the prospects of the Pixel lineup in a competitive market.

The key investor takeaway is that the reason for pursuing hardware and specifically the smartphone is the lucrative service revenue stream. The problem for Alphabet is that consumers already are locked into Apple or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) ecosystems questioning why any material amount of consumers will switch to the Pixel.

The hardware push by Alphabet doesn't change my previous investment thesis, but any sings that the Google Pixel can build a market would provide a major catalyst for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.