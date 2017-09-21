Pivotal Announcement Steepens Trajectory For GetSwift

As previously disclosed, a portion of my investment portfolio is, at times, strategically allocated to asymmetric derivative and/or high growth opportunities. A portion of these funds was previously allocated to a long-term structured investment in Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP). The Straight Path story has essentially concluded, although my research can be found here.

Introductions to ideas such as Straight Path can be sourced through various channels although I've learned that the network effect can be one of the more reliable avenues. Earlier this spring, a former sell-side colleague, now at Union Square Capital Advisors, introduced me to GetSwift (OTCPK:GSWTF), a leading "last mile" smart logistics, vertical agnostic SaaS platform.

A high-growth B2B SaaS business focused on "last mile" delivery

Share count: 175m (excluding performance rights)

Basic financials (year ended June 30th, 2017: Revenue up 212.7% to A$336,356; net loss up 315.5% to A$1,921,590; total capitalization > A$28m

GetSwift is a differentiated, high-growth B2B smart-logistics SaaS (software-as-a-service) company focused on vertical "last mile" whole goods delivery. Through their proprietary algorithms, GSW helps companies optimize the acceptance, dispatching, and tracking of their products in the highly coveted "last mile." Their software is cutting edge yet simple to use as it includes seamless order acceptance and dispatching, automatic and efficient order routing, and fully visible GPS-enabled driver tracking and delivery verification. GSW is vertical agnostic and the company is quickly emerging as a dominant contender to help any company, in any industry, in any country, solve the "last mile" problem. GetSwift is making significant headway and they now operate across 65 verticals, in 66 countries, and in 570 cities.

This business model is very easy to understand and helps exemplify why I believe this opportunity to be extremely attractive. When onboarding a new client (trials are free), GetSwift will integrate their software into whatever legacy API exists. Throughout the integration process, ~75% of GetSwift's algorithms are standard and the remaining ~25% are customized for each client depending on their specific needs. Once a client is online, GetSwift will generate revenue by charging a small fee per transaction. This fee is negotiable based on the projected transaction volumes and the current blended rate is ~US$0.20 per delivery.

GetSwift has quickly built an impressive portfolio via exclusive multi-year contracts that include names such as Pizza Hut, Just Eat, Lion Nathan, Philip Morris International, Little Caesars, Vietnammm.com (Takeaway.com), Bareburger, Betta Home Living and Fantastic Furniture, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, among others. Australia has served as a successful test market for the company and the goal is now to expand their global footprint.

Most importantly, GetSwift has reached an inflection point and a recent announcement has provided for a very attractive potential asymmetric opportunity. The company announced that it has signed an exclusive commercial five-year agreement with N.A. Williams, the leading representative group for the North American Automotive Sector. This contract is pivotal and has driven me to completely reassess my short and long-term growth projections. It is estimated that the contract will potentially yield in excess of 1.15 Billion transactions per year once fully implemented (fulfillment will take 15-19 months due to the complexity of the channel structure).

To put this into perspective, this delivery contract represents roughly 1/3 the number of deliveries processed by FedEx each year. The deal is expected to dramatically increase GetSwift's recurring revenue by more than US$138,000,000 per year once all channel partners are online (estimates provided by GetSwift). It should be noted that the average cost per delivery is ~US$0.12 relative to the blended rate of ~US$0.20 across GetSwift's client portfolio. This reduced cost is a byproduct of the high transaction volume projected by GetSwift and N.A. Williams. One point that I believe to be mispriced is the fact that this deal (as with all non-AUS contracts) is priced in US dollars. With AUD/USD currently trading ~0.8000, the potential impact of this deal equates to ~AUD$172,500,000.

Outside of N.A. Williams, GetSwift's next two largest clients, Just Eat and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, are projected to contribute at least 50m deliveries each per year for a combined annual revenue of ~US$20m. Excluding all remaining contracts, in addition to any potential marquee opportunities in their pipeline, 2-year forward revenue could top US$158m or AUD$197.5m. Using a 10x forward revenue multiple, the business has an opportunity to grow into a valuation just shy of ~A$2B or ~A$11.38 on three existing contracts alone. With GSW currently trading at AUD$2.00, the Australian investor base appears to be pricing the firm's execution ability at 20%. This is not unusual in Australia given tech stories like GSW are a rarity in the market.

However, I believe another factor is also at play. To date, shareholder composition has largely been retail with some institutional support emerging in the last capital raise this past July at A$0.80. GSW is currently lacking broader institutional backing due to two main points: liquidity constraints and the ASX listing. In general, Australian institutions tend to lean towards hard asset investments (mainly commodity aligned businesses). It is possible that GetSwift could list in the US at some point in the future, at which point a deeper investment pool could support a more appropriate speculative valuation. Further, its likely a US listing could see a re-rate to a more appropriate valuation given the US market is saturated with comparable high-growth, B2B SaaS businesses.

Until then, however, GetSwift will have to address various risks that include execution, competition, and the threat of early acquisition (addressed by the firm in their latest filings). The obvious circumstances that have created this investment opportunity revolve around GetSwift's status as a publicly traded company. The reason GetSwift went public is that management viewed the listing as an essential strategic move to accelerate the onboarding of new clients. By publicly listing, GetSwift provided any prospective client with full access to authenticate the GetSwift business platform as well as its management (public listing = public disclosures and publicly verifiable documentation). Further, every quarter the company highlights key statistics on both deliveries and revenue, which is something prospective customers appreciate in order to get comfortable around the capability of GetSwift as a platform. In addition, by going public, GetSwift did not have to sacrifice substantial equity to a VC firm.

With the share count at 175m, I would argue that GSW has an exceptional opportunity to realize a more appropriate multiple. There are various ways to analyze the potential financial projections of GetSwift. Many of GetSwift's comps are mature, global SaaS businesses that experience 30-40% annual revenue growth yet continue to trade at ~9x revenue. GetSwift's growth continues to accelerate and while there is the obvious risk of execution, which exists in any B2B SaaS business experiencing similar growth, I would argue that the company should enjoy a far more generous revenue multiple ~10-12x, if not higher. This is rather than the ~1-2x currently being realized if you include only the top three contracts at full deployment.

At what point should we start to value the company in terms of EBITDA multiples? Perhaps once their business growth settles into a mature business with 30-40% annual revenue growth. Once GetSwift begins to achieve deliveries totaling 1M+ per month, projections are that the firm could experience gross margins of 90%+ and EBITDA margins of 60%+. EBITDA is a good proxy for free cash flow given that GSW has zero debt and depreciation and amortization for pure SaaS platforms are negligible. The end result is something that I believe investors are likely to pay up for. For GetSwift, these metrics should not be variable over time as contracts are locked in place.

The most significant challenge for GetSwift will be overcoming execution risk. N.A. Williams is a substantial contract for GSW, which will require them to attract and retain additional skilled employees. Even once fully integrated, the contract will likely require the continuous dedication of a small team for the life of the relationship. How reasonable is it that GetSwift can deliver on their projected estimates? N.A. Williams essentially serves as the distribution channel between manufactures and all retail distribution networks. Once GetSwift's software is embedded across the distribution channels, the software becomes increasingly scalable.

The transaction estimates were likely calculated based upon N.A. Williams' current transaction totals. Regardless, N.A. Williams is unlikely to be the only large opportunity in GetSwift's pipeline. The (dated) investor deck from this past winter clearly indicated more than one "embargoed" name and while we can only speculate, it is possible that the firm could be engaging other introductions across numerous verticals. It is clear that industry actors are also testing GetSwift in various submarkets. Vietnammm.com, for example, is a subsidiary of Takeaway.com and I have speculated that this contract opens the door to the broader 60m deliveries per year of Takeaway.com's business, if successful. Regardless, there is a clear bottleneck forming within GetSwift and the execution under this pressure will determine the success of the business.

GetSwift will also face pressure from their competition to capture the US$200 Billion market opportunity. If we assume that Tier 1 companies can capture half of this market, it will be up to Tier 2 players to compete for the balance. The obvious tier 1 names include Amazon, Uber, and even Google (although they are not really engaging this space as of yet). It is these Tier 1 names that actually drive business towards GetSwift as individual companies work to prevent being disintermediated from their customer base. Companies operating under the Tier 1 umbrella (i.e., Amazon) lose control over data, the customer experience, and operating margins. GetSwift's business model is customizable and the resulting data is returned to the client to help them grow their own business organically.

GetSwift's customers actually share more internal data with GSW than they would ordinarily generate on their own which makes GetSwift's machine learning algorithms more effective and a clear value add for the client. This also creates higher switching costs, which can often be a key strength behind most dominant global B2B SaaS businesses. Not only can clients view data specific to their own performance, but they can also gain access to anonymous data across their specific vertical to see how they compare with their competition. As a result, the data analytics is a big differentiator that helps create a sticky relationship between GetSwift and the client.

Within the world of SaaS companies, there is a misconception that software is easily replicable and interchangeable. This belief is far from accurate. My conversations with industry actors suggest that once GetSwift is tested and embedded into a company's workflow, the software is not easily replaced (multi-year process to do so). Even if a comparable product were produced and made available at a cheaper cost, price is actually the last metric that companies use to judge their software providers. More important is the stability, responsiveness, and ease of use of the platform. These are areas where GetSwift is performing well, in addition to the efficiency gains enjoyed by their clients.

GetSwift clients are reporting the following metrics on average:

Increased gross revenues by 18%

Customer complaints reduced by 57%

Delivery times cut by 24%

Missed deliveries and waiting time cut by 29%

Maintenance costs cut by 39%

Driver efficiency and performance improved by 22%

Customer satisfaction feedback improved by 46%

There is really no shortage of tier 2 competitors within specific verticals although for those addressing the demand across verticals (vertical agnostic), Bringg is likely to emerge as a contender. However, my conversations with industry participants suggest that GetSwift provides superior stability relative to its peers.

The N.A. Williams deal helps exemplify the various vertical channels available to GetSwift. Outside of food delivery, there are numerous verticals attempting to tackle the last mile problem that include pharmacies, bottle distributers, parcel deliveries, sanitation pickups/deliveries, utilities, long-term storage, inventory suppliers, trucking, clothing/home product retail, and cable providers among others. The GetSwift model extends beyond products and includes services. Imagine you could view the location of your cable provider on your smartphone instead of guessing based on a 4-hour window. In addition, the software can help streamline both deliveries and pickups and even help companies still using two-way radios and spreadsheets execute their deliveries faster and more efficiently.

The N.A. Williams announcement is not the only component to the current inflection point. GetSwift is enjoying explosive growth and previously announced and integrated contracts are likely to become realized revenue in the short term. From March 2016 to March 2017, transactions increased >400% from 39k/month to 208k/month while exceeding 250,000 this past July. The sum of which has exceeded 2m total transactions in less than 5 months compared to 17months for the first million.

Despite this growth, revenues remain below $500k and deliveries have not yet reached 1m per month. Earlier this summer, we participated in a capital raise that generated AUD$24m for the firm. As a result, the firm is now fully capitalized to tackle their set agenda. This, however, is just the beginning. I anticipate that within the next six months, realized revenues should begin reflecting an exponential growth trajectory as previously announced contracts begin to hit the balance sheet. At the same time, GetSwift will be actively implementing existing contracts and most likely entertaining a growing pool of global opportunities.

GetSwift is still an early stage SaaS business although they have before them a tremendous opportunity to execute on a steepening growth trajectory. I have argued that the inflection point for the firm is currently being realized and overcoming the current headwinds will help drive GetSwift's investor base to support a more appropriate multiple. The Australian listing and the existing portfolio of exclusive contracts have created a very unique potential asymmetric opportunity.

GetSwift's leadership has made significant strides in proving not only that a market exists, but also that their product might be one of the best strategic decisions for their customer base. Execution risk is the greatest obstacle for GetSwift and their ability to deliver will dictate the future trajectory of the company. A simple analysis of forward revenues exemplifies the potential return for investors and an analysis of the opportunities that could emerge in GetSwift's pipeline should only further support a more appropriate valuation multiple on pro-forma revenue projections.

Appendix

Basic Valuation Model - Including Top 3 Contracts Only (at Initiation)

What Is "The Last Mile" Problem?

The last mile simply refers to the movement of goods or services from a fulfillment center to the end customer. There are two key elements to last mile delivery: time and cost. The delivery time is one of the most important metrics that a customer will use to judge a company (in addition to the actual product). However, deliveries will always come at a cost and in emerging economies, these expenditures can eat up a significant portion of supply-chain margins. Minimizing the various costs within the last mile is the essential problem and the only way to reduce costs is to become more efficient.

The Management

GetSwift is the end result of a restructured business model incorporated by founder and managing director, Joel Macdonald. To help innovate in the building of GetSwift version 2.0, Joel brought on Bane Hunter as Executive Chairman. The strength of GetSwift's leadership is deeply rooted in the previous experience of these two individuals. In short, Joel is an entrepreneur who, based on his experience, greatly understands the logistical requirements needed in the commercial movement of goods and services. Bane Hunter's global leadership experience and technological expertise puts him in a unique position to integrate their developed machine-learning algorithms into any logistics operation. The strengths that both Joel and Bane bring to the business complement each other well and should help continue to support the growth trajectory that is currently emerging.

The Market

To better understand the broader market structure, I encourage everyone to read the report "Parcel Delivery: The Future of Last Mile," by McKinsey & Company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSW:AU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.