The Dollar Breaks Out

The details of Wednesday's FOMC meeting have been covered comprehensively already, so I'll spare you a repeat. But let's not underplay the significance. Here is how UniCredit began its morning note:

It is a historic day for the Federal Reserve and global monetary policy. After central banks around the world have been trying to contain the fallout from the Great Recession by aggressively using unconventional policy tools, the Fed is now beginning to unwind its easy money policies.

It's a big deal. And fittingly, it ignited some significant currency moves.

The US dollar (UUP) has finally broken the declining channel that persisted since April. So has it bottomed?

The Drivers

Balance sheet reduction has been telegraphed by the Fed since June. The market has had plenty time to get used to the idea and it was generally thought it was priced in - "priced in" meaning the dollar would have fallen much further if it had not been signaled.

Yet this just shows how complacent dollar shorts had become. CitiFX reported yesterday:

… much of the recent USD weakness continues to be driven by real money, particularly over the past three weeks. Therefore, going into FOMC meetings this week, these investors likely have substantial short USD positions, limiting downside potential for the dollar in the near term.

A little short squeeze won't trouble "real money" too much, but smaller traders with less tolerance will be feeling the heat.

To add to the bull case, the Fed was slightly more hawkish than some expected. The dot plot stayed the same for 2017 and 2018 and they didn't let the dip in inflation change their view. But I'm not sure the Fed staying on course is a big driver for dollar demand in the longer term. Certainly some already questioned the assumption they would lean more dovish. I included this BAML quote in my last dollar article:

The consensus is that the Fed will focus more on low inflation and stay on hold. We argue that the Fed will focus more on loose financial and monetary conditions, as well as risks to financial stability from asset price bubbles, and will continue normalizing policies gradually. We also argue that US inflation could start surprising to the upside.

So I don't buy the "hawkish surprise" angle spurring real demand. More like complacent shorts betting on a dovish adjustment and getting their fingers burnt.

Still, reversals can start off as a short squeeze and gather momentum. There is plenty to base a bullish narrative on.

Further Drivers

The dollar may extend its gains in the coming sessions as the Trump administration proceeds with its attempts at tax reform.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Brady indicated that a plan would be released the week of 25 September. A budget resolution containing tax reform reconciliation instructions could then be passed by mid-October.

Whether or not the reforms ever get anywhere (not likely till next year), the announcement may be a further excuse for the dollar to squeeze higher.

But to where?

Technicals

I cover the dollar in my regular weekend article and gave a 92.87 target for the recovery.

The 90.8 low should now hold for a break higher. 92.87 is the minimum target at the 23.6% Fib.

However, this is the minimum target, and given the significance of the channel break, and the potential for a bullish narrative, there could well be another leg higher targeting the larger channel from the 2017 high at 94.2.

In the longer term, 94.22 could hold for a further collapse down to the 89 area where the trend should make a more significant reversal.

Conclusions

The FOMC meeting should not have surprised the market too much, but dollar shorts were complacent and are paying the price.

There is plenty potential for a bullish narrative to accompany a rally. After all, the dollar made a significant technical break-out following a historic announcement.

Given the right conditions, the dollar could extend its gains towards 94.2, but is unlikely to get much further.

