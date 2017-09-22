Esperion Therapeutics Remains Undervalued

Bempedoic Acid combination therapy as effective as PCSK9 inhibitors; also lowers hsCRP which was shown in the recent CANTOS study to reduce the chance of cardiovascular events.

Company Description

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing bempedoic acid for the treatment of high cholesterol. Bempedoic acid is being developed as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe. ESPR is targeting the high cholesterol market as a complementary therapy for patients who still need their cholesterol lowered while being on the maximum dose of statins or who are statin-intolerant. Bempedoic acid is currently being tested as a monotherapy in four phase three safety and efficacy trials in patients with various lipid management backgrounds. ESPR is also testing bempedoic acid as a combination therapy in a bridging study to be initiated in Q4 2017 with results by the end of 2018. The FDA has told ESPR that these studies will be enough to support approval for bempedoic acid as a monotherapy and a combination therapy if successful.

ESPR has $296.6 million in cash after a recent share offering on August 15th. After the share offering, ESPR will have funds to last through early 2020, which will easily support ongoing clinical trials and the FDA approval process.

Based on ESPR's completed trials, I believe the ongoing studies of bempedoic acid have a high chance of success leading to eventual approval. Given the efficacy profile of bempedoic acid and the potential statin intolerance market size, estimated to be above $20 billion, ESPR is an attractive partnership/takeout target.

ESPR is currently looking to partner bempedoic acid. Management has stated that they are in no rush to find a partner, and are perfectly willing to continue development of bempedoic acid completely on their own if they can't find a partner with attractive terms.

After their substantial rise this year, I believe ESPR shares are still undervalued given the $20+ billion market opportunity. As of the market close on September 20th, ESPR shares trade at $49.67, which is a 33% discount to my risk-adjusted valuation estimate of $73.75.

Timeline

Timeline of key events for ESPR from their Q2 earnings slide deck:

Price Action

ESPR has significantly appreciated this year; however, I believe this is still an attractive entry point given the upcoming data in 2018.

ESPR data by YCharts

There are a few reasons why shares have risen so much, the first being that ESPR was trading at cash at the end of 2016 and into February of this year:

ESPR Market Cap data by YCharts

This was an extremely low valuation considering ESPR had multiple successful phase two trials of bempedoic acid in various indications, and phase three trials were being initiated.

The biggest concern was the FDA regulatory pathway for bempedoic acid. In 2015, the FDA guided that ESPR might have to wait until results of their CVOT in 2022 to file their NDA. This was the first time the FDA had ever provided this type of guidance as previous cholesterol drugs had been approved on LDL-C lowering studies alone.

Earlier this year, the FDA updated guidance on bempedoic acid as a monotherapy and as a combination therapy saying that the current clinical studies will support a regulatory pathway to approval. This guidance probably should've been priced in considering ESPR would've been the first company to have to wait until CVOT outcomes, however based on price action it wasn't. This doesn't fully explain the rise as the initial guidance came on March 20th, so much of the move can be attributed to the fact that ESPR was trading at cash, which was an extremely low valuation level for a company with ESPR's profile.

Mechanism of Action

The mechanism of action of bempedoic acid is best explained by the picture below:

As shown, bempedoic acid is a prodrug that targets ATP citrate lyase (NYSE:ACL), which is an earlier segment of the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway. Since bempedoic acid targets a different segment of the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway than statins, it allows their respective mechanisms of action to complement one another.

The main cause of statin intolerance is muscle pain and weakness brought on by the use of statins, as the name suggests. Patients who are statin intolerant are either only able to handle the lowest doses of statins or are unable to take them altogether. Bempedoic acid is a potential solution to this issue as it is not activated in the skeletal muscle, and only becomes active upon interaction with a specific enzyme within the liver, which is fully described here.

In clinical testing, bempedoic acid is shown to be safe and well tolerated in patients consider statin intolerant with the combination therapy achieving cholesterol lowering efficacy similar to statins and PCSK9 inhibitors.

Bempedoic Acid - Monotherapy and Combination Therapy

Bempedoic Acid is the wholly-owned drug being investigated by ESPR, and is being investigated as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe.

ESPR is currently testing bempedoic acid in the following studies:

Phase 3 (Study 1) - 52 week safety and tolerability study with results in Q2 2018.

Phase 3 (Study 2) - 12 week efficacy and safety study in patients who are statin intolerant with results in Q3 2018.

Phase 3 (Study 3) - 12 week efficacy and safety study in patients whose high cholesterol is not adequately controlled by current lipid management with results in Q2 2018.

Phase 3 (Study 4) - 12 week efficacy and safety study in patients whose high cholesterol is not adequately controlled by current lipid management including ezetimibe with results in Q2 2018.

Phase 3 (Bridging Study) - 12 week efficacy and safety study of bempedoic acid ezetimibe combination therapy to be initiated in Q4 2017 with results expected by the end of 2018.

Global Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial (CVOT) - estimated results in 2022.

Phase 2 - efficacy and safety study of bempedoic acid when added-on to PCSK9 inhibitor therapy with results in Q1 2018.

These studies are based on communication dated March 20th and June 26th stating that studies 1 - 4 and the bridging study will be enough to support approval of bempedoic acid as a monotherapy and as a combination therapy.

ESPR is developing bempedoic acid as a complementary therapy to the current standard of treatment. Bempedoic Acid has been shown in completed trials to incrementally lower LDL-C and hsCRP when added-on to statin therapy as shown below: Bempedoic Acid also incrementally lowers LDL-C and hsCRP when used in combination with ezetimibe: I believe the combination therapy will be the driver of sales for ESPR as the combination therapy has been shown to be safe, well tolerated, and as effective as PCSK9 inhibitors in clinical trials completed to date. Further, in their 10-Q filed on August 8th, 2017, ESPR references the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination therapy as their lead product candidate as compared to their 10-K, filed on February 22, 2017, which references the bempedoic acid monotherapy as their lead drug candidate.

I believe ESPR will market the combination therapy for use in the statin intolerant market, while the monotherapy and combination therapy will be used as necessary in the statin-add on market.

This is the best move for ESPR going forward given the efficacy comparisons shown below:

The combination therapy provides similar LDL-C lowering compared to statins and PCSK9 inhibitors, while also lowering hsCRP. The hsCRP lowering provided by the combination therapy also gives bempedoic acid an edge against PCSK9 inhibitors, which will be the lead competitor for ESPR in the statin intolerance market. In the recently released CANTOS study, it was shown that lowering hsCRP, which is a marker of inflammation, reduces the chance of cardiovascular events by 15%, and the need for interventions such as bypass surgery and angioplasty were reduced by 30%.

Given the efficacy profile of bempedoic acid as a monotherapy and a combination therapy and the issues with PCSK9 inhibitors, ESPR could be able to move into the statin intolerance market and become the first widely accepted therapy.

Market Opportunity

ESPR is pursuing two markets within the high cholesterol market: statin intolerance and those who are on maximally tolerated statins who still need cholesterol lowering, or statin add-on therapy. ESPR is planning to file for approval in the United States and European Union first, then receive broader approval elsewhere later.

ESPR is primarily targeting the statin intolerance market as their current phase three trials are geared towards showing efficacy and safety in this indication. ESPR estimates the statin intolerance market to be roughly 6.8 million patients in the US and EU markets combined.

ESPR is also aiming to enter the statin add-on therapy market, where patients have high cholesterol not adequately managed by statin therapy. ESPR recently completed a phase two triplet combination therapy of 180 mg bempedoic acid and 10 mg of ezetimibe combined with 20 mg of atorvastatin. The waterfall plots shows that all but two patients LDL-C lowering of 50% or greater, with the mean LDL-C lowering of 64% for the triplet therapy. I believe positive phase three results in a triplet combination trial will be required for insurers to cover bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination as a statin add-on, which was confirmed in the company's Q2 2017 conference call. In this call, management described the triplet combination as a "phase two non-registrational" trial, and that further phase two and three tests will eventually be initiated in 2018. ESPR estimates the statin add-on therapy market to be roughly 17 million patients in the US and EU combined. This market has much more competition than the statin intolerance market as there are a number of add-on therapies that can incrementally lower cholesterol on top of statins. Bempedoic acid has impressive results as an add-on therapy to atorvastatin, however if these patients are adequately treated by statins plus other add-on therapies there will be little reason to switch regimens.

In the statin intolerance market, one of the biggest drivers of success for ESPR is the flawed launch of PCSK9 inhibitors. Insurers have been reluctant to cover PCSK9 inhibitors, which has caused an ongoing battle between insurers and those who have developed the inhibitors. Both sides have produced studies showing how much the inhibitors should cost with neither side budging so far. On top of this, Amgen (AMGN) is suing Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) for infringing the copyright of their PCSK9 inhibitor, which further clouds how the PCSK9 inhibitor market share in statin intolerance might play out. Regardless of how the current PCSK9 inhibitor drama ends, it has created an opening for ESPR in the statin intolerance market.

Given the efficacy profile of bempedoic acid as a monotherapy and combination therapy and the issues PCSK9 inhibitors so far, ESPR has the opportunity to be the first widely accepted cholesterol lowering therapy in patients who are not adequately treated under the current standard of care.

When compared to PCSK9 inhibitors, bempedoic acid has the following advantages:

Ease of use - bempedoic acid is a once daily pill, while PCSK9 inhibitors are injections given one every two week. Cost Effective - ESPR management is developing bempedoic acid as a complementary, cost effective treatment and has compared the market opportunity for bempedoic acid to Zetia/Vytorin. Based on this information, I believe bempedoic acid will be significantly cheaper when compared to the $15,000 annual price tag for PCSK9 inhibitors. hsCRP lowering - PCSK9 inhibitors and bempedoic acid combination therapy have shown similar LDL-C lowering, while bempedoic acid also lowers hsCRP by up to 26%. In the recent released CANTOS study, it was shown that hsCRP reduction reduces the chance cardiovascular events by as much as 15%.

Pricing

A recent study in JAMA analyzed the costs of the statin intolerant market on the health-system. The study estimated that introducing therapies like PCSK9 inhibitors and bempedoic acid would reduce cardiovascular care costs by $29 billion over five years, while PCSK9 inhibitors would increase drug costs by 38%. At the current pricing, which the study used in its drug cost estimates, PCSK9 inhibitors are simply not cost effective.

The study also shows that for PCSK9 inhibitors to become cost effective, they would need to be priced at $4,536 per patient annually, which is in line with estimates by insurers.

The pricing issues presented by PCSK9 inhibitors leaves room for ESPR to become the therapy of choice in the statin intolerant market. Management has repeatedly stressed that bempedoic acid will be cost-effective, which leads me to believe bempedoic acid will be priced under the $4,536 detailed in the JAMA study.

Valuation

In ESPR’s valuation, I only account for the statin intolerance market of 6.8 million patients. Bempedoic Acid has shown to incremental lower LDL-C on top of generic statins as a monotherapy and combination therapy, however there are many other add-on therapies that can already help affected patients. Any market share in the 17 million patient add-on therapy market can be viewed as potential upside to the current valuation.

For the statin intolerance market, I follow ESPR’s guidance of 6.8 million patients. This number is derived from 10% of the total statin taking population in the US and EU as research shows that roughly 10% of the statin population is statin intolerant. DecisionResources estimates the cholesterol market will experience 2% growth as more therapies come to market to treat high cholesterol. After ESPR’s share offering, they have a fully diluted share count of 26,158,162 assuming the underwriters buys the 465,000 shares set aside.

I assume ESPR can take 10% peak market share. This is a conservative estimate as I would like to keep the market share estimate low given the issues with insurers covering the PCSK9 inhibitors so far. If insurers have no issue covering bempedoic acid as a monotherapy or combination therapy, then this will only provide further upside.

I estimate that ESPR will price a 30 day prescription of bempedoic acid at $300, which is similar to Zetia/Vytorin. This results in an annual cost of $3,600 for bempedoic acid. Based on these assumptions, the statin intolerance market is roughly a $24.5 billion market meaning bempedoic acid has the opportunity of to achieve peak sales of roughly $2.5 billion.

Based on my assumptions, I believe ESPR is worth an NPV of $110/share. Since ESPR is in the middle of phase three testing, this should be risk adjusted by roughly 67% to account for the chance of trials failure, which gives a valuation of $73.75/share.

Based September 20th's closing price of $49.67, shares are trading at a 33% discount to my risk-adjusted valuation estimate.

Risks

Regulatory Approval - This risk has been lowered after the guidance from the FDA, however their guidance could change at any point before the completion of the phase three trials. This would mean ESPR would have to wait for their CVOT results in 2022 before being able to file their NDA.

Insurance Adoption – PCSK9 inhibitors have had significant issues with getting their therapies covered. I believe ESPR will price their treatment under $4,000 annually, which is under the $4,536 required to be cost effective according to the JAMA study. If ESPR prices their therapies above $4,500, then they could have similar issues in having their high cholesterol therapies covered by insurers.

Dilution - ESPR raised more money through a share offering that closed on August 15th, so the short term risk of dilution is low however ESPR could raise again upon completion of the phase three trials. ESPR has guided cash will last until early 2020, which is around the time that bempedoic acid will launch, assuming trial and approval success, so there's a strong chance ESPR will raise money before launch in mid to late 2019.

Summary

After the share rise this year, I believe ESPR is still undervalued. Due to the flawed launch of PCSK9 inhibitors, ESPR has the chance to become the first widely accepted therapy for the $20+ billion statin intolerance market.

Bempedoic acid's mechanism of action reduces the possibility of muscle pain and weakness, two key symptoms of statin intolerance, and allows it to incrementally lower cholesterol and hsCRP when added-on to statins and ezetimibe.

ESPR has a significant number of catalysts as they have 6 clinical trials reading out throughout 2018, followed by the NDA process in the US and EU starting in 2019. Based on the efficacy profile of bempedoic acid and the significant unmet need, ESPR is an attractive partnership/takeout candidate by any of the large cap pharmaceutical companies within the high cholesterol market.

ESPR currently trades at $49.67, a 33% discount to my risk-adjusted valuation estimate of $73.75.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.