How And Why Google Can Benefit From Buying HTC's Pixel Smartphone Unit

Pixel is Google’s brand for its own line of high-end phones. Google doesn’t need the hardware profit. Buying a part of HTC’s smartphone business is just a defensive move.

This is not Google doing another Motorola 2.0. This time around Google needs a hardware presence to protect the Android ecosystem.

Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) recent $1.1-billion purchase of HTC’s (OTC:HTCKF) Pixel smartphone unit was a necessity. It ensured that the development and design of future Pixel smartphones are now under the 100% control of Google. Absolute control over smartphone designs helped Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Apple (AAPL) to dominate smartphone sales. The deal gave Google control of HTC’s 2,000 employees who worked directly on Pixel products. Google also received non-exclusive rights to use HTC’s intellectual properties.

(Source: Google)

After selling its Motorola Mobility three years ago, Google is now again a certified vendor of its own smartphones. Like the famous iPhone and Galaxy S brands, Pixel is Google’s vanguard trademark to establish itself as a long-term vendor of high-end smartphones/laptops. Per leaked details, the upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 Plus are going to reportedly retail for $749 and $949, $80 more expensive than their predecessors. Such hefty price tags require Google to deliver Apple-like build quality and performance. Buying HTC’s unit responsible for Pixel products can help accelerate product development.

HTC’s troubled smartphone business also gets to survive longer with the $1.1-billion cash infusion from Google. HTC can use the money to finance the continuous production of its products like the Android One version of its HTC U11 Life smartphone. Google needs HTC to remain operational because that Taiwanese firm has its own factories. Google’s Pixel phones and laptops won’t have to jockey for production schedule on the queue lines of Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF).

What’s In It For Google

This move is not Motorola 2.0. Times are different now than when Google sold Motorola Mobility to Lenovo in 2014. Google is also not after the hardware profit when it bought HTC’s Pixel unit. Google realized that, in order for it to protect Android device users, it must get involved more in producing them. Google needs to spend big to produce more stock Android OS-only handsets. This will help reduce the dangerous fragmentation of the Android ecosystem.

Apple’s absolute control over iOS devices led to 87% of iPhone and iPad users now running the latest version 10 of iOS. Sadly, more than 84% of Android devices on the planet today are running older versions of Android. It was quixotic of Google to keep releasing new updates for the Android operating system when only 15% of its users are getting them.

(Source: Google Android Dashboard)

Devices running old operating systems are more vulnerable to viruses, malware and hacking. Android devices that are hacked or infected with malicious software generate anger/frustration from their users. Angry Android devices owners might shift to Apple devices – reducing the available number of eyeballs for Google’s $50 billion/year mobile advertising business. Providing a safer Android ecosystem protects the long-term prosperity of Google.

More than 1.7 billion Android devices are not getting the latest software updates and security updates from Google. This is due to Android devices manufacturers having their own agendas. Unlike stock Android OS handsets, Samsung phones have custom pre-installed apps and software (from Samsung) that needs re-programming every time Google updates the Android operating system.

Samsung and other OEMs pre-install their own app stores, user interface, media players, virtual assistants, and other programs as a way to generate more revenue/profit from their customers. Unwilling to spend too much reworking, their custom software already running on already-sold smartphones/tablets, Samsung and other Android OEMs have very slow OS update cycles.

Third-party apps that run in the background also slow down Android phones and they are a let-down. Google investing more on producing stock Android OS Pixel phones can attract customers away from CPU/RAM-hogging high-end phones of Samsung, Huawei and Oppo/Vivo. By ramping up its own Android device subsidiary, Google can hopefully persuade (or strong-arm) Android device manufacturers to also release Android One versions of their best-selling Android handsets/tablets.

There are stakes among OEMs to not support Android One. However, I believe consumers should have the option whether to use a modified or a stock Android operating system on their favorite brand/model of phones.

My Takeaway

Betting $1.1 billion to have its smartphone subsidiary again is a good move for Google. That money was well spent, a better investment than money spent on one of Google’s moonshot projects. Google is the overseer of the Android ecosystem. It should do more to protect its users and customers. Selling and propagating pure-Android OS devices can help prevent the Android platform from degenerating to a Wild, Wild, West of device/software fragmentation.

The more people start using stock Android OS devices, the better it is for Google’s advertising business and app store sales. Google Play Store loses revenue when Galaxy handset owners buy apps/games from Samsung’s Galaxy Apps and SmartHub. Google Assistant loses advertising audience when people are instead using Samsung’s Bixby smart assistant to search information or shop online.

Furthermore, smartphones are also important to Google's artificial intelligence efforts [AI]. Making and selling its own handsets will allow Google to deliver the best consumer-end smartphone interface for real-time artificial intelligence services. Nobody is going to be carrying out Alexa Echo speakers to do voice-assisted AI. Phones and tablets are the best consumer-level interface for AI.

I rate GOOG and GOOGL worthy of addition to your long-term portfolio. Don’t be fooled by its previous blunders on smartphone hardware, Google has enough resources to become a top-ranked Android device vendor. Microsoft (MSFT) failed as a hardware phone vendor because its app store was very much lacking. Google’s Android marketplace and developer roster are robust and ready to accommodate more device vendors.

Microsoft’s mistake is that it also sold sub-$100 Lumia smartphones. This was a bad treatment of OEMs which tried to sell entry-level and mid-range Windows phones. Google never made a sub-$100 Android phone. It is my fearless forecast that given enough marketing/advertising support and aggressive wireless carrier backing solicitation, Pixel phones and Android One smartphones can help Google become a top 5 vendor of smartphones/tablets.

I now look forward to Google also eventually coming up with its own in-house mobile SoC [System-on-Chip] so it can compete against Apple’s A11 processors. Google can build a Tensor Processing Unit for its datacenters. I’m sure it also has the expertise to build a mobile SoC which can give the leaked benchmark scores of Apple’s A11 Bionic some serious competition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, MSFT, APPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

