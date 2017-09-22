AT&T Continues To Deliver



AT&T (T) continues to deliver. While competitors are practically giving away products, AT&T is employing a more sustainable and intelligent strategy.





Great performance in highly competitive wireless market



The wireless market continues to be highly competitive. In fact, here’s what AT&T CFO John Stephens had to say about the market environment in 2Q17:

It was another highly competitive quarter in Wireless. Our competitors tried just about every promotion in the marketing book. In fact, one of them even offered to give away their service for free for a year. We were prudent with our promotional activity. Instead, our focus was on giving customers a great video entertainment experience bundled with mobility.

This comment was obviously aimed at Sprint. Sprint was offering a One-Year Free unlimited service to Verizon customers in an attempt to poach the company’s customer and steal some market share.

Instead of giving their products away for free, AT&T decided on a more sustainable strategy. The company packaged video entertainment experience with mobility in order to create a more complete product. This resulted in an addition of 178,000 domestic branded phones and 267,000 prepaid net additions. The total smartphone base increased by a little over half a million.



Meanwhile, the company added 2.3 million postpaid subscribers. What is perhaps very interesting to note, is that the company’s churn was at an all-time low for any quarter at 0.79%. We should truly underscore the meaning of this as it signals that AT&T is very well positioned to handle the fierce competition in the wireless market.



It is fighting off competition while maintaining all-time high EBITDA margins of 41.8% and creating a new high for the service EBITDA margin which came in at 50.4%. The numbers are speaking for themselves. Clearly, being able to offer a video entertainment bundle is something that customers see as a plus.



Investors should watch costs in entertainment segment



Speaking of entertainment, we should note that this business segment remains relatively stable in terms of revenues and margins. That is not the whole story as legacy declines continue to persist, but these are being offset by growth in IP and video services revenue. Also, in terms of content costs, the trend is upwards for the whole industry and AT&T’s DirecTV NOW is no different as content and startup costs increased. These were offset by cost synergies and efficiencies.



The thing investors should watch out for is that the increasing cost trend does not persist. While it is commendable that the company is able to offset these costs by synergies and efficiencies, these benefits will only last so long.



If we take into account how long DirecTV has been under AT&T’s umbrella, it is not unreasonable to state that these cost synergies and efficiency benefits have largely reached their full potential.



AdWorks revenue, which falls under the Entertainment Group umbrella, reported a revenue growth of 15%. AT&T is seeing that local and addressable ads can generate CPMs that are 3 to 4 times higher than the company’s national average. As such, the company is shifting ad inventory to these areas in order to capitalize on this trend.



AT&T’s broadband strategy is clearly working for the company as it continues to impress, delivering growth for a third-quarter straight in what is normally a seasonally slow quarter. Here’s the strategy as explained in the transcript by the CFO:

The strategy to simplify pricing, cross-sell broadband with TV and wireless service, and expand our fiber footprint has been paying off. We're far down the road in completing our legacy DSL conversions to IP broadband. That conversion, combined with extending fiber to more than 5.5 million customer locations, is strengthening our broadband position. In fact, the number of broadband subscribers on speeds 18 megabits or higher has increased by nearly 1.6 million in the past year.

In terms of best-in-class telecom operators, AT&T is definitely it. The only thing that investors might take issue with, is the fact that the company’s net debt load stands at $107.2 billion, up from $105 billion in net debt in 1Q17. In my previous article about AT&T, I addressed the debt load and stated the following:

AT&T currently has $105 billion in debt, which sounds like a lot and quite frankly is a lot. But, if we take that number and place it next to the annual EBITDA of $41.3 billion, things don't seem that bad. In other words, AT&T has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5. This is a very manageable number and definitely signals that the company is not overleveraged.

That statement still stands beside the fact that net debt has increased to $107.2 billion. The point is that the company is certainly not overleveraged on a relative basis and that is how investors should be looking at it.



Conclusion



AT&T continues to fire on all cylinders. Competitors are busy giving away their products for free while AT&T is implementing a sustainable long-term strategy.



