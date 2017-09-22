ManpowerGroup: Investing In Human Resources Makes More Sense Today Than Ever Before

Human resource services is growing into an international industry, providing skilled labor and subject matter experts wherever required. Is it fair to suggest that this industry is guarded from business cycles and downturns in industry performance since it has a diversified clientele? For example, HR consulting firms have technological, construction, services and oil sectors as their clients -- if one sector is facing subdued demand, the other might still be doing well. From an investor's viewpoint, investing in human resources has never made more sense than it does today.

Company Background

ManpowerGroup (MAN) is a multinational HR consulting firm headquartered in Wisconsin. Its HR-related services include recruitment, assessment, training and development, career management, outsourcing and consultancy. Currently operating in approximately 80 countries, it is a world leader in innovative workforce solutions. The company (previously known as Manpower Inc.) has a rich history of around 70 years; founded in 1948 and acquired by Blue Arrow of Britain in 1987, it became an independent entity again in 1991.

A holistic view of the company's revenue, gross income and net income is depicted by the five-year revenue chart below. Note that the growth rates are calculated on a year-on-year basis.

Financial Outlook

The last five years of financial data show solid performance metrics for the company, with net income growth of approximately 5.84% in 2017 compared to last year. Annual sales have declined by 1.68%, while EBITDA has increased by approximately $836.10 million. The sustainable performance of the company is attributable to emerging labor markets in the U.S. and around the globe. Also, present day labor requirements of businesses have become technical and specific, providing an opportunity for MAN to grow its business. Furthermore, following balance sheet figures show the company's strategy for diversification and growth:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Total current assets (CA) $5.06B $5.24B $5.03B $5.09B $5.13B Total current liabilities (CL) ($3.68B) ($3.51B) ($3.37B) ($3.45B) ($3.66B)

It is important to gauge the company's performance vs. other companies in the same industry. A brief comparison between MAN and industry peers is provided below:

Indicator ManpowerGroup Inc. Adecco Group AG Robert Half International Inc. Sodexo P/E ratio 17.52 14.15 18.01 24.08 Price/Book 3.03 3.01 5.31 4.11 Dividend Yield (%) 1.57 2.02 2.02 2.17 PEG Ratio-5 year expected (%) 1.70 1.24 4.50 n/a

Major industry peers for MAN are Adecco Group AG (OTC:AHEXF), Robert Half International (RHI), and Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF).

An evaluation of company performance based on P/E ratios denotes that an average investment of $1 in MAN will be recovered in about 17.52 cycles. The company's P/E ratio is representative of the industry average. However, MAN has a lower P/B ratio compared to its peers, as the shares' market value is not much higher than book value per share. This indicates that the shares are not overpriced.

Dividend yield is the lowest, but still in line with industry peers. Future expected yield is likely to increase due to expanding operations, yielding more profits. With Robert Half International as an exception, MAN's five-year expected PEG ratio is better than most of its competitors.

Stock Performance, Comparison With Peers

Above-average financial performance has been witnessed for the company in the last five years as the stock price slumped halfway through 2016, but took a sharp hike in 2017. The five-year high and low range is moving around $35-$120. The stock has recently witnessed bullish sentiments and the trend is expected to continue.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The past five days' performance has seen slightly volatile movement with a weekly high and low range of approximately $3 (from $114 to $117).

Over the past 12 months, MAN's price has witnessed smooth upward movement, somewhat similar to other industry peers -- namely, Adecco Group AG, Robert Half International, and Sodexo. Once again, it is an indicator of strong performance and increased investor confidence in the share price that triggered such movement.

A one-year price comparison with MAN's competitors is presented below:

Company 12 months' price fluctuation ManpowerGroup Adecco Group Robert Half International Sodexo

Keeping in mind the company's rich history of evolution and growth as well as the industry dynamics, there is an optimistic future for MAN where it could surpass its competitors and strengthen its leadership position in the industry.

Future Prospects of Professional Services Industry

The human resource industry is in a transformation phase. Major contributors to the evolving industry are technological changes, generation differences, skills and values, as well as organizational structures. With more and more businesses developing a trend toward outsourcing certain non-core functions (including HR) to other service providers, as a strategic move to achieve cost efficiencies, the role of HR consultancy and professional services firms is nowadays more prominent than in the past.

The facts show that the HR services market in the U.S. alone has increased in terms of market size and revenue per firm.

Source: Anything Research

The worldwide annual revenue for the industry has been around $31 billion, with the U.S. markets holding the major portion (approximately $17.5 billion). The other areas with loads of growth potential is the Asia/Pacific region.

A Word to the Wise

Ever-increasing numbers of businesses that outsource HR services to consultancy firms have paved the way for ManpowerGroup's profitability, and investors stand to benefit. We have required skilled personnel to be the pioneers of ideas and venture into new territories, and this will not stop in the future.

There is ample growth potential for ManpowerGroup due to the expanding market size and emergence of new markets across the Asia region, if only MAN can stay abreast of the latest developments in the industry. However, the possibility of losing market share to peers cannot be ruled out. Taking everything into account, I believe MAN is a strong stock that will reward investors with stability and growth. The reward compared to diminished risk is well worth the investment in this company.

