IBM Vs. Cisco: Which Company Has Better Value?

Despite declining revenue, both companies are able to grow their dividends in the midst of the struggle.

Investment Thesis

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) are both respectable technology companies. Cisco provides communication equipment, while IBM provides IT hardware, software and services mainly to enterprise. Both companies had glorious days in the past but are facing the pain of revenue decline as they transition their businesses to seek higher-growth opportunities. IBM had a declining revenue for 21 consecutive quarters due to its declining legacy business. Similarly, Cisco saw its revenue declining for 7 straight quarters as the company continues its transition to a software-based networking model based on security, analytics and machine learning.

In this article, we will take a closer look at both companies to evaluate their fundamentals, financial metrics, valuation and future outlook.

Past Performance

We will first take a look at Cisco and IBM’s past stock performance. Below is the graph that shows the stock prices of both companies in relation to the S&P 500 index in the past 5 years. As we see from the graph, Cisco (blue line) and IBM (yellow line) are headed in two different directions. IBM shares lost 30% of their value from 5 years ago despite the fact that its shares outstanding were reduced by 18.6%. On the other hand, Cisco performed in line with the S&P 500 by growing its share price by 70%. The difference is not surprising, as IBM has been struggling with revenue growth for over 5 years (its revenue has lost 25.3% annually since the peak in 2011), while Cisco only started showing signs of revenue weakness in the past 7 quarters.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Revenue and EPS

Let us take a look at IBM and Cisco’s revenue and EPS. First, we will compare their revenue and revenue growth. As the two graphs show, IBM’s revenue has been on a decline since 2011, as its growing cloud and services revenue has yet to offset the declining legacy business. On the other hand, Cisco managed revenue growth between 2009 and 2013 but has not done well lately, registering 2.5% in revenue in its fiscal 2017.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Now that we have analyzed both companies’ revenue growth, we will take a look at their Earnings Per Share. We have organized both companies' Earnings Per Share in the chart below. To help readers visualize the change in EPS, we have used two vertical axes. Similar to the revenue decline, we see IBM and Cisco’s EPS having a similar trend. However, IBM’s EPS did not decline much due to the company's aggressive share repurchase program. As mentioned in our previous section, its shares outstanding were reduced by 18.6% in the past 5 years. On the other hand, Cisco also had stock repurchases, but it wasn’t as aggressive as IBM. In the past 5 years, Cisco’s shares outstanding were only reduced by 6.6%. Compare to IBM, Cisco has clearly performed better over the past 5 years.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Financial Health

In the past few years, IBM and Cisco have aggressively repurchased their shares to return value to investors. To fund their share buybacks programs, both companies took advantage of the historically low interest rate by accumulating quite a bit of debt.

Let us now examine their financial strength. We have compiled a simple table that summarizes IBM and Cisco's respective long-term debt, long-term debt-to-capitalization ratio, and interest coverage.

IBM (as of 2017-06) Cisco (as of 2017-07) Total Long-Term Debt ($ billion) $37.61 $25.73 Total Long-Term Debt-to-Capitalization Ratio (%) 67.1% 28.0% Interest Coverage in the trailing 12 months (EBIT/Interest Expense) 21.26x 15.27x Long-Term Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio (Trailing 12 months) 2.19 1.67

Data Source: Company Reports

As the table above shows, IBM has accumulated a total of $37.61 billion in long-term debt with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 67.1%. This ratio is very high due to the company’s lower shareholder equity. On the other hand, Cisco has about $25.73 billion in long-term debt. This works out to a long-term debt-to-capitalization ratio of 28.0%, much lower than that of IBM. If we compare both companies’ interest coverage, we see that they are very healthy, nowhere near the warning sign of 2.5x. In terms of the long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio, again, both are healthy, with Cisco having a better ratio.

Overall, despite IBM’s favorable interest coverage, we think Cisco is in a much better financial situation, as it has both a lower total long-term debt-to-capitalization ratio and long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

Dividends

We move now to compare both companies’ dividends. Currently, IBM pays a quarterly dividend of $1.5 per share. This is equivalent to an annual yield of about 4.1%. On the other hand, Cisco’s quarterly dividend is currently at $0.29 per share, or about 3.6% yield.

In the graph below, we have included both Cisco and IBM’s annual dividends per share in the past 10 years. Cisco only started paying its dividend from 2011, hence the absence of data prior to 2011. We are using two axes to help demonstrate the growth difference. As you can see from the graph, both companies consistently increase their dividend yearly, with Cisco having a higher acceleration rate in the initial years of its dividend payout.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Let us now take a look at the dividend growth rate. Cisco has had a much higher growth rate in 2016 and 2017, registering high teens growth rates in each of the years. On the other hand, IBM’s dividend growth gradually declined from a double-digit rate to the high single digits in 2016 and 2017.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

In terms of dividend payout ratio, the financial metric that is used to calculate dividend sustainability, we see that the ratio for both IBM and Cisco are on the rise and closely imitate each other in 2014-2016. Cisco’s payout ratio reached 44% in its fiscal 2017, while IBM’s payout ratio in fiscal 2016 was 36.6%. This ratio in the chart below was derived based on the companies' fiscal free cash flow. Although on a rise, we see that both companies’ dividend payout ratios were healthy enough, as free cash flow per share has not declined much following their share repurchases in the past. In fact, Cisco’s free cash flow per share increased in each of the past two years. However, we noted that IBM’s trailing 12-month free cash flow declined by about 9% from 2016, a sign that is worth observing.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Future Prospects

Both IBM and Cisco are in the middle of a transition. IBM is aiming to grow its business through analytics and cloud computing, while its legacy business continues to decline. The recent quarter development shows even more signs of concern, as the company's analytics and cloud computing businesses only grew by 4% and 18% respectively year over year. This pace is much slower than the growth rates seen by Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The trend is worth monitoring. On the other hand, its systems business is expected to get a boost from the newly released z14 mainframe in mid-September. IBM’s Watson platform is also believed to be one of the better AI platforms available and has the potential to unlock value in the future.

Like IBM, Cisco is also in the midst of a transformation. Revenue from its legacy business, switching and routing hardware, is already showing signs of weakness. The company plans to grow its revenue by emphasizing on software networking, security, AI-based adaption, etc. If necessary, it will make acquisitions to achieve this new focus. The new focus will also mean a shift towards services in Cisco's revenue model. This is advantageous, as services revenue is recurring and typically has higher margin than hardware sales.

Valuation

Cisco has a five-year average P/E ratio of 14.6x. The consensus for its fiscal 2018 EPS is $2.43. With that, we have a target price of $35.48. This represents a return of about 8.1%. On the other hand, IBM’s five-year average P/E ratio is 12.4x, lower than that of Cisco. The consensus among 24 analysts for IBM’s fiscal 2018 EPS is $13.82. Using a P/E ratio of 12.4x, we derived a target price of $171.37. At today’s trading price, we have a target return of about 17.8%.

Investor Takeaway

Both companies are in the middle of a transition. If they can execute their respective transition plans well, we will likely see revenue return to growth again. In terms of past performances, Cisco appears to be performing better and managing free cash flow growth despite a modest decline in revenue. However, it appears that IBM is the one that has a better return. If IBM’s management can turn the company's declining revenue towards growth, we believe the target return of 17.8% is not out of reach.

Thank you for reading. Which company do you think is a better long-term investment choice? Please share your comments.

If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click "Follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.