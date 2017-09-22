Noble Ownership: Significant Accumulation

I remain in the bull camp due to the reasons discussed in this article.

The institutional ownership percentage was 97% as of June 30, the latest date for which data is available. This is very high.

Noble's top 15 institutional investors added nearly 25 million shares, or more than $100 million, to their positions.

As my followers know, I prefer long-term strategic and competitive analyses over short-term obsessions with quarterly results. I also consider ownership data as part of my investment process, along with more than two dozen other solely fundamental factors. If you'd like to stay on top of my future articles on offshore drillers, as well as other companies, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Within 45 days after the end of each quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file a Form 13F with the SEC. Most institutional investors wait until the last possible date, so on February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15, we see a surge in "Berkshire Hathaway (or Carl Icahn or David Einhorn etc.) bought/sold these stocks!" type of headlines from financial media outlets.

Why is ownership information important?

After a well-known hedge fund manager or a big-name institutional investor has had a good run with a previous investment, many retail investors follow them into their "latest pick." For example, after Carl Icahn gained out-of-this-world returns with Netflix (NFLX), many retail investors followed him into Apple (AAPL). Big whales create waves.

Significant Activity in Noble Ownership

The following data from NASDAQ illustrates institutional ownership in Noble Corporation (NE) as of June 30, 2017, the most recent date for which the ownership data is available:

Readers should note the following observations:

The company's largest institutional investor and the largest investment firm in the world, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), raised its stake in Noble by 38% to 32.4 million shares, which amounts to $130 million, or 13% of the company's nearly $1.0 billion market cap.

Firefly Value Partners, which has more than $500 million in assets under management and an investment process based on deep fundamental research and business analysis, increased its stake in Noble by 2.0 million shares in 2Q17 and another 2.2 million shares in 3Q17, for a total of more than 12.2 million shares. The firm's total position amounted to approximately $50 million, or 5% of the company's market cap, as of September 8.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. nearly quintupled its position in Noble to 5.8 million shares, which amounts to more than $20 million, or 2% of the company's market cap.

The vast majority of Noble's top 15 institutional investors increased their positions in the company in 2Q17.

Noble's top 15 institutional investors added nearly 25 million shares in total, or more than $100 million to their positions in 2Q17.

In summary, institutional investors accumulated a significant portion of the company's outstanding shares in 2Q17 while the stock price declined from $6.35 to $3.50 per share throughout the quarter. Today, the stock trades near $4 per share. The institutional ownership percentage was 97% as of June 30, the latest date as of which data is available.

Not all investors are on board

The following graph illustrates the short interest in Noble in the last ten years:

NE data by YCharts

Similar to other offshore drillers, as I discussed recently in "Ensco Short Interest Is Surging," the short interest in Noble has consistently increased to 50 million shares, or more than $200 million, in the last three years. The stock price has declined by approximately 90% during this period. Today, more than 20% of the company's outstanding shares are still sold short. This can create a significant upward pressure on the stock price if oil prices rise as I expect.

Where Do I Stand?

I remain in the bull camp due to the following reasons:

First, as the graph below illustrates, Noble is currently trading at a very depressed 0.185x price to book ratio:

NE Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Second, the company's debt maturity schedule is manageable through the next several years, during which I expect a significant oil price recovery. The company intends to pay 2018 maturities with cash on hand, which is positive, in case the oil price recovery does not materialize until later than I expect.

Third, the company has a diversified revenue and customer base, which lowers the its specific-customer risk during the ongoing cyclical downturn:

Key Assumption

Readers should note that my projection depends on an expectation of higher oil prices in the coming quarters, above the all-important $60-65 range as noted by many offshore drillers. As I discussed in my article "Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?" I expect global oil demand growth to surprise to the upside and global oil supply to surprise to the downside in 2017 and 2018. Data released since my article was published in July supports my expectation as oil inventories have continued to decline at a higher rate than expected.

Bottom Line

Keeping an eye on the ownership structure of a company may be helpful, but it is important to research and understand the full picture rather than be blindsided by one data point.

Although offshore driller stocks have taken a beating in 2017, I believe this is temporary and about to change direction as oil glut continues to dissipate at a high rate across the world.

As shale producers finally start cutting back on capital expenditures as a result of negative returns on investment in recent years, offshore drillers will be needed to pick up the supply slack and industry valuations will normalize.

Follow For Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.

Premium Research

If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line, as well as timely price target alerts, you can sign up for the Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV, ATW, NE, TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.