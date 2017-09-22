USD Reprieve? On DXY And The NZD

An election win for the New Zealand incumbent party this weekend looks expected and priced in. Look to sell NZDUSD.

DXY is currently trading at a crucial multi-year support level. A close below might spell increased selling pressure in the USD, but it is holding up for now.

Finally, a stronger dollar! A hawkish Federal Reserve meeting led to the greenback rallying across the board. The Fed pretty much hit all the hawkish buttons the market was looking out for: 1) Inflation levels in the US being transitory? Check. 2) Fed will entertain more rate hikes going forward? Check. 3) Fed detailed plans on tapering its balance sheet? Check.

It does help that the Dollar Index was trading at a key multi-year support level prior to the meeting, as seen from the monthly chart below. The 92 level is turning out to be absolutely crucial in the weeks and months to come. Any close below might lead to massive USD selling pressure. If the 92 level holds, the greenback might just enjoy a bit of reprieve.

The swift dollar turnaround comes with the all-important question: Is this really the turning point for the dollar? For the past few months, many have been trying to pinpoint the bottom of the dollar, but to no avail. My advice is to go short dollar if the DXY closes below 92. Go long dollar near the 92 support level, but watch out for any close below the key level.

The USD reprieve was accompanied by various central banks coming out to downplay the strength of their respective currencies. For one, Bank of Japan held a meeting today, where a new board member stressed the need for increased stimulus to raise inflation levels in Japan. Reserve Bank of Australia governor Lowe also stated the need to be patient with inflation levels in the Australian economy, indicating the central bank may not be in a hurry to raise rates.

Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank is expected to round off the week's action with two speeches, and they will be closely watched. After the Fed meeting, the EURUSD was slammed back down from the 1.20 handle to current 1.19 price levels. Should Mario Draghi choose to jawbone the euro in his speeches, I would expect the mini-rally in the dollar to find more legs.

For now, one currency which I have previously identified as approaching a confluence of bearish catalysts is the New Zealand dollar. The Kiwi remains in my crosshairs, and I expect the USD to outperform against the NZD in the days to come. The sell-off in NZDUSD post FOMC has largely lagged that of the AUDUSD, mainly due to the fact that New Zealand will hold national elections over the weekend, which represent an event risk. Traders and investors do not want to speculate on the Kiwi too much till the event has passed.

Already, the polls are indicating a win by the incumbent National Party, as poll results show them leading rival Labour Party by a 9% margin (46% vs. 37%). I would thus argue that a victory by the incumbent has already been priced in, and should they win the election, I believe the upside for the NZD would be very limited.

Looking at the weekly chart for NZDUSD below, we see the currency pair trading in a 0.68-0.7375 range for the past few months. The red arrow represents a false break out of the range, and I believe this indicates the currency pair is ready to turn lower. Traders or investors can consider going short NZDUSD around 0.73 levels, with a stop loss at 0.74 and a take profit at 0.70.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.