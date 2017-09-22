GE's Road To Recovery

Introduction

The thesis of this article is that General Electric (NYSE:GE) has a major problem. JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) polar bear Stephen Tusa has correctly diagnosed the problem. Mr. Tusa, however, lacks the vision to see the solution.

Mr. Flannery, on the other hand, gives every indication that he both understands the problem and intends to fix it.

JPMorgan's bearish view of GE is correct, to a point.

On 9/19/2017, SA ran a sobering news item for GE optimists such as myself. Leading with a chilling headline, the article nonetheless has so far done little to damage the stock price which already found its way to a vicious bear territory, trading in the mid-$23 range during the previous week.

Mr. Tusa's netherworld oeuvre is a gem. It is worth repeating in full exactly as reported by SA, with emphasis added to as follows:

GE slides again as J.P. Morgan analyst doubles down on bearish view Sep. 19, 2017 2:18 PM ET|By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor General Electric (GE -1.6%) tumbles to within ~$0.50 of its 52-week low as J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa reiterates his bearish view, suggesting that just because the stock keeps getting cheaper does not make it more attractive. Tusa says as the stock's weakness continues, investors and analysts appear to try to create a bullish narrative based mostly on how far the stock has fallen, but analysts have been careful not to raise their ratings, which he believes "defines sentiment on the stock, which is somewhere between somewhat negative, and what we would characterize as 'chicken bullish'... essentially a denial that fundamentals could be this bad, and there is nothing that simple cost saves can't take care of, something that was not obvious to the previous 15 years of management." In his earlier bearish note, Tusa looked at GE and saw "a core operating performance that is below plan, and, currently, a consensus expectations curve that we think remains too high, [free cash flow] that is the weakest in the sector, and, with that backdrop, a valuation that is expensive, with limited incremental catalysts to change the narrative." (emphasis added)

Thank you, Mr. Tusa, for focusing so clearly on the issue that has been dragging GE down. Nonetheless, I submit that your analysis as reported is well shy of the complete story. Let me try to fill in some of the missing pieces that paint a far brighter future for GE than you seem to allow.

Reorganization has dramatically changed GE's cash profile.

GE is a dramatically different company from the one it was in years past during which management was unable to control costs. Consider the following chart, the gold line tells the story.

GE has sold off its most profitable businesses which resided in GE capital. It has done so in order to focus on its industrial businesses. The fact that this shows up in dramatically different financial profile is expected. GE has been working for the past several years to make the investments and to bring in the expertise which are necessary to assure that GE's industrial businesses reach their full potential.

GE's industrial core is solid.

In order for GE to prosper, it is essential that its industrial core performs to its full potential. This core consists of Aviation, Healthcare, Power, Energy Connections, Renewable Energy and Transportation. In addition, beginning at the start of GE's Q3 2017, GE owns a 62.5% share in Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE).

GE's Q2 2017 8-K offers the latest available financial picture on these businesses as set out below.

The picture falls far short of robust growth in GE's industrial group. For CEO Immelt's last half year's swan song he ekes out 2% growth, while on a final quarterly basis he shows 4% decline.

The question for GE going forward is not how GE performed during Q2 2017, but how can it be tuned to perform in the future? The three biggest apparent drags on semiannual segment growth are Oil & Gas (43), Transportation (18) and Energy Connections & Lighting (33).

I address Transportation's issues and prospects in "GE - Transportation Query." Oil & Gas has assumed an entirely new guise as noted above. Energy Connections & Lighting is not comparable because of the sale of GE's Appliance division. When you remove those, the picture is far more satisfactory.

In sum, when one considers GE's industrial businesses going forward, the principal question mark as to future growth has to be Power. I expect GE's other groups to show solid quarter-over-quarter results for Q3 2017. If they do not, I expect it to be issues typical of an incoming corporate chief that portend no real weakness.

As they stand, GE brought in $7.4B in industrial profits during the first half of 2017. With a new CEO focusing on ways to cut costs and boost revenues, this should only expand.

I have dealt elsewhere with GE's nascent strategies for growing profitability in these businesses. In particular, in "GE: Let it Be" I point to GE's strategies for ramping up its long-term serving revenues, a potential source of ongoing annuity type income.

New CEO is making the correct moves.

Former CEO Immelt set GE on a better path as a coherent pure industrial player. However, he was spoiled by GE's legacy. He was unable to deliver on the full potential of his well-considered strategy.

In years past, before divestiture of the bulk of GE capital, GE was moving in the fast lane. Its expenditures, including executive compensation, mirrored this fact. Mr. Immelt dearly loved his compensation checks. The new GE needs to adjust to an expense backdrop appropriate for an industrial company.

GE's successor CEO is in the process of implementing the new industrial GE. We have not yet heard Flannery's full vision for the company which we expect in November. However, he has already shown that he recognizes the need for changes.

Most recently he announced that GE was:

to shut down corporate jet fleet in cost-cutting move

Earlier, the following report was on SA's feed:

John Flannery further told senior-level executives to prepare for cuts at HQ and other areas of the company that do not produce revenue or profit.

Other cost-cutting moves focused on GE's new HQ and its digital projects. There is a definite message which emerges from these communiques. It is a message which Mr. Tusa has chosen to ignore. Instead, he complains that 15 years of GE management precedent shows an inability to make impactful cost cuts.

I submit that GE's expenses will be more reasonable under a Flannery regime than they have been in the past. In the old days when GE's managers spoke of "cost out," they seemed to have a coded meaning for the term which forbade consideration of executive suite emoluments. New CEO Flannery has signaled that times are changing in this regard. There is a good reason for such a change, just look at the gold line on the chart at the outset of this post.

Conclusion

Weak hands take note. GE's stock price has fallen dramatically. It could fall further. There is an ongoing bear case to be made.

My more positive view rests on GE's new administration working in the context of seven industrial businesses which are feeling their way towards a new more profitable future enhanced by GE's growing digital proficiencies. Now that GE has shaken off its highflying boom/bust persona as a systematically vital cog in the nation's financial core, it can reduce costs and maintain a focus on growing its digital industrial future.

GE owns first or second rank in several important industrial categories. Now that it is ready to move forward as a pure industrial enterprise, I am counting on it to join the ranks of the top industrials in terms of stock performance, an arena where it has sorely lagged for a long, long time.

