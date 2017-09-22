Chipotle And McDonald's Relative Valuation

Based on this metric and the operational food safety improvements Chipotle has made, it is a good time to initiate long positions in the stock.

Chipotle’s EV per restaurant has dipped below McDonald’s EV per restaurant for the first time since 2008.

Enterprise Value per restaurant allows comparisons of the average value per store across different restaurant concepts.

As of September 15, 2017, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has an EV of $153 billion and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) has an EV of $8.3 billion. Across McDonald’s ~37,000 global restaurants and Chipotle’s ~2,300 predominantly US restaurants, this is an Enterprise Value per restaurant of $4.1 million for McDonald’s and $3.6 million for Chipotle. McDonald’s and Chipotle have similar United States sales per restaurant, and in the competitive quick service restaurant space, they should both earn similar long-term net sales margins. (The corporate margins are not directly comparable due to McDonald’s being 85% franchised and Chipotle 0%.)

Below is a chart of the historical EV per restaurant for each company since 2007 (with 2017 EV as of September 15, 2017).

Sources: EV from YCharts, restaurant counts from Statisica and Chipotle 10-K filings

The market is currently valuing Chipotle restaurants lower than McDonald’s restaurants for the first time since 2008. This may represent a buying opportunity for Chipotle, given that the company is likely to grow its restaurant count by at least 5% per year for the next decade and has only opened 36 restaurants internationally. Contrast that with the annual restaurant growth rate for McDonald’s, which has slowed to 1% and could go negative within the next decade.

Chipotle has now become a consensus short and McDonald’s a consensus long. As of August 15, 2017, 17% of Chipotle’s outstanding shares were sold short, compared to 0.8% of McDonald’s outstanding shares. This is attributable to Chipotle food safety scares receiving widespread media coverage. While it is true that cooking with fresh ingredients is inherently more dangerous than reheating manufactured foods, this has not prevented consumers from wanting fresh organic ingredients when cooking at home. Thanks to the company’s food safety program changes made since 2015, it is safer now to eat a Chipotle burrito than one prepared from fresh ingredients in your home kitchen.

In the past two years, Chipotle has invested heavily in improving its food safety. Dr. James Marden was hired as Executive Director of Food Safety to head Chipotle’s Food Safety Advisory Council, comprised of leading food safety experts David Acheson, M.D., Michael Doyle, Ph.D, Hal King, Ph.D, and Elisabeth Hagen, M.D. Since 2015, the company has adopted the food safety and quality management system Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (“HACCP”) to its supply chain and restaurants.

Chipotle is now one of the only major quick service restaurants offering paid sick leave - three days per year for hourly employees. According to Eileen Appelbaum, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, 69% of hospitality and food industry workers do not have paid sick leave. The recent Sterling, Virginia norovirus outbreak occurred at a location where Chipotle’s restaurant manager overlooked company policy and discouraged workers from taking sick days. The company has presumably taken corrective disciplinary action and reaffirmed to mid-level managers that sick days are not to be discouraged.

In addition to the obvious negative sentiment surrounding food safety concerns, short-sellers are hoping that Bill Ackman will be forced to sell a portion of Pershing Square’s ~$1 billion Chipotle position, which is now trading below the fund’s ~$405 per share cost basis. On September 20, 2017, Ackman appeared on CNBC to promote his activist ADP campaign and mentioned that he remains a “big believer” in Chipotle, despite finding that Chipotle was “missing components on the management team.” In May 2017, the company created a chief restaurant officer position for Scott Boatwright, former senior vice president of Operations at Arby’s.

At $300 per share, I would not be surprised if Ackman is encouraging Chipotle’s board to issue its first bond and use the proceeds to accelerate its existing share buyback program. Shareholders would have been well served by this strategy the last time markets valued Chipotle restaurants less than McDonald’s, and most likely, would be well served now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information provided should be considered investment advice. Please do your own due diligence.