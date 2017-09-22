Gold: Time To Worry?

Why the Fed could surprise on the dovish side in the remainder of the year and next.

Gold suffers a steep fall

Gold has weakened noticeably by roughly 2% since the conclusion of the September 19-20 FOMC meeting. Is it time to worry?

(Source: NetDania)

In a nutshell, I don’t think so. Let me explain.

Although the outcome of the Fed’s meeting was broadly in line with expectations, namely no rate hike this month and the start of the balance sheet unwinding in October, Fed Chair Yellen seems to have elicited a hawkish Fed repricing. Indeed, the probability of one Fed rate hike by year end jumped to 71% from 57% before the release of the US monetary policy decision.

Given gold’s sensitivity to the short-term path of the Fed Funds rate, it is not a surprise to see the current sell-off in gold on rising Fed tightening expectations. But with a December hike being almost a done deal, the Fed is more likely to surprise on the dovish rather than the hawkish side for at least two reasons.

First, it is fair to argue that the current deep complacency across the financial markets (evidenced the super-low volatility regime) cannot last forever. With US equities reaching expensive levels (as the analysis from GS illustrates clearly), it is likely to see a possible sell-off of 5%+ in US equities by year end, which could tighten financial conditions to a such extent that this prevents the Fed from raising rates in December.

(Source: Goldman Sachs)

Second, the composition of the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2018 could change materially due the wave of vacancies. As a result, US president Trump has the ability to shape materially the Fed. In addition to his first nominee, investment fund manager Randal Quarles (awaiting Senate confirmation), Trump can appoint four members of the Fed board, including the top two positions (i.e., the Fed Chair and Fed Vice Chair). Considering that Trump likes “low interest policy”, the composition of the Fed board next year may turn out to be more dovish than it currently is.

The Fed dots

By taking a closer look at the latest Fed’s message, we can see that the tone leaned slightly more toward the dovish side (rather than the hawkish side), judging by the slight downward revision in the long-term dots (compared with the June projections).

Fed dots in September 2017

(Source: Fed)

Fed dots in June 2017

(Source: Fed)

The median pace of rate increases fell to 2 (from 3) in 2019, thereby pushing the long-term funds rate down to 2.75% from 3.00%.

To sum up, I stand by the message that the current hawkish Fed repricing (pushing gold lower) has now only limited room and that the Fed is likely to surprise more on the dovish rather than the hawkish side in the coming months. In consequence, I expect the downtrend in the dollar and US real rates to resume, benefiting gold prices.

My trade positioning

I am very long GLD, with one long position built at $120.74 (with a stop loss at $112) on June 5 and another one established at $125.30 (with a stop loss at $119) on August 31. These positions represent roughly 4% of my portfolio.

In spite of the current sell-off, I am not inclined to change the size of my GLD position. I think the downward pressure in GLD post the FOMC meeting is now nearly complete, and upward pressure should resume sooner rather than later. But because large swings in GLD cannot be ruled out in the immediate term, I will adjust slightly the stop loss of my August position (from $119 to $117.50).

Let’s take a look at the technical picture.

(Source: TradingView)

As can be seen, GLD has broken below its 20-DMA recently, which may suggest that sentiment is turning negatively. But GLD remains far above its downtrend line from the all-time high and the 200-DMA. As a result, I stick to my view that the bullish breakout pattern is still valid, and that GLD is unlikely to close below its 200-DMA by the end of the month (hence the adjustment of my stop loss level).

Bottom line

With the FOMC meeting now behind us, I expect the macro backdrop for gold to turn increasingly bullish, pushing GLD higher.

For the sake of transparency, I will continue to update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

