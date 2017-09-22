Explaining Recent Moves In Seadrill Stock

I’ve been asked multiple times about the recent Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) stock price action. It looks like this puzzles many investors: the company declared bankruptcy, many observers (including yours truly and fellow contributor Henrik Alex) are expecting a negative outcome for common shareholders, but the stock is showing significant upside after the bankruptcy announcement. How can this happen?

In this article, I explain the key drivers behind Seadrill stock right now. The topic discussed here is universal: the same principles apply to any other stock in a distressed/restructuring situation.

Time Frame

Choosing a time frame is probably one of the most important choices that investors make. Are you a long-term holder? A mid-term holder? A swing player? A day trader? This choice will affect all your decisions. When speaking about the outcome of restructuring for Seadrill shareholders and for any other company in trouble, we are speaking about the ultimate outcome. When I say, for example, “Shareholders will get next to nothing in the upcoming restructuring”, I mean that this will happen at Day X, when the court finally approves the restructuring plan. In the period between today and Day X, the stock of a company may do anything, including experiencing serious upside.

It is very important to understand that even in an obvious situation where shareholders are expected to get virtually nothing, a stock may receive support at certain levels or have some upside. The best recent example of this is Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG). It’s been long known that Ocean Rig shareholders will be so severely diluted that they will get next to nothing. Yet, the stock was trading near the $0.20 mark. Only when the company announced the exact details of restructuring, where retail shareholders will (literally!) receive pennies for their shares, did the stock tank to $0.10, and it continues to go down. Intermediate movements of a stock do not tell you anything about the validity of the ultimate thesis. You will have to wait for the actual restructuring announcement or court approval to check whether the thesis is true or not.

What is happening to Seadrill?

As I have stated many times before in the comments sections of my articles, the last cents of any stock movement are the most expensive. In Seadrill's case, we see a vivid confirmation of this statement. Short-sellers who were able to find the stock to borrow were betting on an immediate complete wipeout of shareholders. Shareholders may still get nothing if bondholders do not agree to the plan, but for the coming months the stock is free of this risk - the voting deadline is March 9, 2018.

At the same time, the cost of holding a short position in Seadrill is very significant. Therefore, many short-sellers prefer to cover their positions and fix their profits or, if they were late to the party, losses. Meanwhile, experienced short-term traders are well aware of short-sellers' problems and make long bets on the stock. This wave is supported by inexperienced retail gamblers who believe the worst is over for Seadrill. Together, these groups created the upside of the recent days.

The stock may go higher or lower in the coming days - no one has a crystal ball to forecast short-term movements of any given stock. Seadrill will remain a playground for experienced technical traders and will likely present a number of opportunities to make good day trades or swing trades. For investors who cannot afford to sit all day glued to the screen, Seadrill remains an avoid until the restructuring is complete, as movements of the stock will remain fast and, often, unpredictable.

I’d also urge all observers of the story to not judge the ultimate thesis by short-term price movements of the stock. Ultimate expectations (Seadrill shareholders will see little recovery in restructuring, if anything at all) are not meant to predict day-to-day movements of the stock. Short-term price movements are much better predicted by short-term technical analysis, which is beyond the scope of this article and Seeking Alpha in general.

