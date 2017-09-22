Irma Crunches Sugar

When interviewed for an NPR article, Gene McAvoy, a vegetable specialist at the University of Florida, has indicated that Hurricane Irma, blew over much of the sugar cane grown near La Belle, which produces about 25% of the US sugar crop, making it more difficult to harvest. The amount of cane that can be recovered is hard to assess until harvest, which is only a few weeks away.

The sugar chart was looking potentially bullish after September; so this situation could confirm that technical analysis and take sugar into a new bull wave.

Sugar Seasonal Chart

Sugar generally takes off in early October, and with the harvest a few weeks away, it looks as though the results of the annual harvest are a potentially bullish factor.

ETF/ETN Performance Comparison

The iPath Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) appears to have stronger downside performance compared to 'sugar' itself, and is also relatively low cost.

Sugar COT Charts

6 months - Weekly Chart

In terms of length, the correction from October 2016 to June this year compares with the correction from October 2014 to September 2015. The contract positions are also as condensed. With sideways bounces developing into shallower price lows until a technical break-out develops.

The low of August 2017 has maintained a bullish higher low in its correction of the first wave.

Irma's intrusion on the Florida cane harvest will make itself known as the results are calculated early next month. Although seasonality suggests weakness into the end of September, the hurricane season isn't over and prices may well stabilize as the market adjusts further.

Monthly Long-Term Chart

On the very long-term chart, the five rising waves are apparent as is an ABC correction broken down into five segments. The length of the combined waves within 0-3 is about the same as the two waves within 4-5. We should note the wave 2 correction of the first wave in 2002, completed as a higher low price, which also appears to be the case now. Trading may fall to test the 'neckline' again, but needs to hold that and build on it. The tendency in the chart is to build higher lows, and with Irma in the rear view mirror, it's likely that trading will start to build in positive expectations for October.

Commercials are increasingly long, while managed money is short; but in the sugar market, historically, they don't swap positions. The world is developing quite a sweet tooth.

Stock Charts

5 Year - Weekly Chart

Trading has found support at the S1 level of the weekly chart, and although it has yet to break through the red diagonal long-term down trend line, indicators are becoming positive. The RSI has turned up, the black ADX has crossed the DMA bullishly, and the MACD has turned positive.

6 Months - Daily Chart

Short-term, a Bollinger Band squeeze is developing. With support building from a close support level, close proximity to the lower band and trading just below the 50-day moving average, it seems likely that the squeeze will be up rather than down (although with a Bollinger squeeze either is possible). The 200ma position is approximate, but now very close to S2. Trading almost reached R1 in July, so should break R1 in the next attempt. Failure and a break below the lower Bollinger (also a support level) present the possibility of testing S1, currently at a higher level than the August low.

Looking Forward

Trading is so close to the August price low that it seems more likely trading will soon rise rather than test that low again; but we can't rule out that possibility.

Bearing in mind Irma-influenced fundamentals and the long-term wave relationships, downside risk is probably limited, but should be managed with a stop loss either mental or physical below the June low.

An advance seems set to eventually test the R2 level, but will need to ease off an overbought RSI as it achieves that. Support following a minor correction from the R2 level is currently building near the pivot, but if the market is sufficiently bullish at that point, a reversal could occur from the May low.

