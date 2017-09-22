A Tsakos Energy Navigation Update And The Fail-To-Redeem Clause

Yes, I'm revisiting the fail-to-redeem clause once again to measure the worth of this clause concerning TNP as time marches on.

It appears Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) has performed well over the past quarter, as pointed out in CEO Takis Arapoglou’s opening statement:

In addition, with the largest ever fleet expansion program for TEN now virtually complete, we’re in a superior position to capture a much larger size of any recovery. In this environment, we continue to focus on efficiencies, resulting in further reducing operating expenses, increasing fleet utilization and continue to increase our list of blue-chip customers.

George Saroglou, COO, added specificity with the following:

TEN embarked since last year in the biggest fleet expansion program of its history with 15 new building vessels in total. Eight vessels were delivered last year. Since the start of 2017, TEN took delivery of six vessels with one more expected in the last quarter of this year. All 15 ordered vessels had medium to long-term employment attached to first-class charterers, ranging from minimum 2 to maximum 12 years.

Which, as far as this preferred investor is concerned, virtually, at least for the immediate future, guarantees my preferred dividend payments. As I have explained repeatedly and my loyal followers are well aware of, as a cumulative preferred investor, I am little concerned with the daily, monthly or quarterly common share price fluctuation and conference calls as long as they do NOT indicate some company existential threat. Short of bankruptcy, I am assured that I will continue to be paid the dividends I am owed; and even in the unlikely event that TNP suspends its preferred dividend payments, I expect the company will eventually be paid in full except in the dreaded event of bankruptcy, which I currently have absolutely no fear of.

I am further assured of this as Mr. Saroglou continued:

We have minimum contracted secured revenue of $1.4 billion with potential additional revenues from profit sharing arrangements. We have built a modern, diversified fleet covering clients’ transportation requirements in crude, products, shuttle and LNG, and we have become the carrier of choice of the top oil majors, commodity traders and refiners. We have very high efficiency with consistent, very high fleet utilization, approximately 97% for the first half of 2017. We have built through the years a strong operating tanker company with a very healthy financial position, excellent banking relationships and we have performed extremely well as far as the debt service is concerned in good and in bad markets.

With that settled, let’s determine which preferred is the best buy at the current prices and the reasons why I believe this is so. The following is a screenshot taken from my IB trading platform.

Symbol Yearly dividend price Dividend/Price Yield % Best TNP-B 2.00 25.69 2/25.69 7.79 TNP-C 2.21875 25.81 2.21875/25.81 8.60 TNP-D 2.1875 25.25 2.1875/25.25 8.66 TNP-E 2.3125 25.50 2.3125/25.50 9.07 Best

TNP-E is currently the best choice without a doubt, simply because it pays the highest current yield and will not be callable until 5/28/27. However, the B & C preferreds contain the fail-to-redeem clause, which is often considered to have some perceived value. Not as far as I am concerned, although admittedly this is considered a contrarian view, which I will now explore and once again make my case using hard undisputable numbers.

The following prices are taken from my initial TNP article, Tsakos Energy: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor, published 5/16/16.

Admittedly, at the time I did not know about the FTR and paid the price when I was excoriated by several of my followers. Undaunted, I researched the FTR clause and reasoned that the inflated price of the preferreds containing it was certainly not worth it at all. I made my case in the following article and the debate continued. Rather than rehash it here, I have provided a link to that article for those interested enough to read it.

Tsakos Energy: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

And thus the debate began, heated at times, but with each update, I further advanced my case. Rather than bore you with the details of each, let's take another look at the current prices as listed above. Notice, the E has recently been added to the mix, which I cleverly arbitraged, exchanging my 4,500 Ds for my currently held 5,000 Es.

I won't bore you with the math, but thus far I have not only reaped a considerably larger unrealized capital gain at the current prices of the B, C & Ds, but I also for the past 5 dividend payments benefited from the higher yield I received.

I look forward to the day TNP redeems or fails to redeem the B. In either case, I predict I will once again be proven right in either instance and will be far ahead of those who had invested in the B & Cs at the time I wrote the initial TNP article.

