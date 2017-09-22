Starbucks: I'm Still A Bit Concerned, But The Price Is Worth The Risk

I would see the stock as being worth the risk at this price.

In a recent article, I argued that Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) could be running into some difficulty. The main reason for my argument was primarily because:

The company is becoming overly dependent on China to sustain store growth and sales. Moreover, Starbucks appears to be relying more on store growth rather than on increasing the existing number of customers in each store.

However, we have seen a slight reversal in price terms, with the stock climbing to a price of $55.15 at the time of writing, which still remains well below the peak of $64 seen earlier this year:

I am personally long Starbucks, and hope that the company can continue to do well long term. However, the decline in sales growth in developed markets such as the Americas and EMEA has been a cause for concern. Moreover, RBC Capital Markets argues that Starbucks is facing a “new normal”, signifying a decline in retail and shopping mall attendance, which concurrently hurts customer attendance at the company’s chain stores.

In my last article, one of the most significant arguments from readers is that the above signifies a period of transition for Starbucks. The company is gradually transitioning from a growth-oriented stock to that of a “cash cow”, or a highly stable dividend-paying stock.

Dividend growth for the company has been reasonably impressive. According to Dividend.com, Starbucks has grown dividends for six years running since 2011, and the current yield of 1.81% is just below the services average of 1.97%, while its payout ratio stands at 48.5%.

However, while dividends have continued to grow, it’s important to keep in mind that Starbucks is a company that has only recently started paying dividends. It’s not an Aristocrat that has increased dividends for over 25 consecutive years and continued to do so in spite of adverse company performance or market conditions. To continue paying dividends, the company needs to continue generating cash, and this can only come from long-term sales growth. Over the long term, we see that Starbucks has grown its free cash flow per share, and the price-to-free cash flow ratio trails at a five-year low:

In this regard, if an investor is looking to get in on Starbucks from a dividend perspective, the current levels may provide an attractive valuation.

Interestingly, this article from Dividend.com also says that Starbucks has the potential to be a Dividend Aristocrat by 2050. The reason cited for this is that with a payout ratio of less than 50%, Starbucks is continuing to grow dividends robustly, while also reinvesting significantly into its business.

Moreover, there is a case for saying that while growth through new stores is not sustainable long term, the company still has a good ride ahead of it. Additionally, I have also previously cited Starbucks’ strength in using targeted marketing campaigns to increase brand loyalty. For instance, the company has succeeded in capitalising on the loyalty of existing customers to increase spend, rather than relying on attracting new customers outright. This could well be a viable strategy long term and outweigh a lack of overall customer growth across its chains.

Q4 will be a significant telling point as to how Starbucks could fare from here on. Granted, while my concerns are not fully allayed, the stock could be attractively priced at $55 from a free cash flow perspective. In this regard, one bad quarter does not rule the company out, and I would see an entry at this price as being quite reasonable from a risk-reward perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.