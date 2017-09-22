The Day Ahead: Brexit, Bitcoin, OPEC Meeting

Here's a preview of the top 3 things that could rock the markets on Friday:

OPEC meeting gets underway

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers will meet Friday in Vienna to discuss the market impact of the production cut agreement and progress toward rebalancing supply and demand. The meeting comes amid growing investor optimism on a possible extension to the OPEC-led agreement to cut oil output.

In May, OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed to extend production cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day for a period of nine months until March 2018, but rising production from the U.S., Nigeria and Libya has undermined the oil cartel's efforts to curb excess supply.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for November delivery fell 14 cents to settle at $50.55 a barrel.

Cryptocurrency exodus to gather pace?

Bitcoin's sharp rally from its dip below $3,000 following the Chinese ban local exchanges is nothing short of extraordinary, but the digital currency has since pared its post-China ban gains, leaving many investors doubting the strength of the recovery.

In the midst of uncertainty surrounding the strength of the Bitcoin's recovery, proponents of the popular digital currency are adamant that the China ban is a minor setback, as the country's grip on the global Bitcoin exchange market pales in comparison to that of its East Asian counterpart, Japan.

Japan is the largest Bitcoin exchange market with 50.75% of the global Bitcoin exchange market, while the Chinese Bitcoin exchange market accounts for less than 5% of global trade.

British Prime Minister Theresa May talks "Brexit"

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to deliver an update on Brexit negotiations on Friday.

In the run-up to Mrs. May critical speech, however, negotiations between Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's negotiator Michel Barnier have since soured, with the latter urging Britain to start "negotiating seriously." In a further sign of souring relations between the two negotiating parties, it is understood that no European Commission officials will be travelling to attend Mrs. May's speech.

The pound has managed to sidestep most of the Brexit "noise," taking its cue from the Bank of England (BoE) amid growing expectations that the BoE will hike rates in November.

