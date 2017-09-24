The Nest Egg Portfolio: What About Glencore's Tax-Free Dividends?

Introduction

Sometimes it feels good to be right, but at the same time one could be banging their head against the proverbial wall for not taking full advantage of an opportunity. In September 2015, I pounded the table to go long on Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) as I thought the liquidity issues and fear for a total collapse of the conglomerate were overblown (you can reread the entire article here).

In case you missed the previous articles, please click here, here andhere to read it to make sure you’re fully up to speed!

Portfolio update

I liked Glencore in the summer of 2015, but not anymore

In August 2015, the market started to become increasingly nervous about Glencore’s liquidity position. The commodity markets were still shaky and as Glencore was wrapping up a substantial capex program, its balance sheet wasn’t as robust as the market would have liked.

GLCNF data by YCharts

However, the company acted swiftly and whilst a temporary dividend suspension never is a popular move to make, it did help the company to save billions of dollars in cash which was subsequently used to improve the balance sheet.

The market clearly appreciated this and the stronger balance sheet, combined with an improving commodity market caused the share price to soar again. Glencore has now also reinstated its dividend, but the main question (actually, it’s a reader’s question) now is whether or not the company would be a good addition to the Nest Egg Portfolio.

Source: company presentation

Glencore will be very happy with the current copper price as the higher price for the metal in the first half of the year resulted in a 37% increase of the company’s adjusted EBITDA result (up from $1.34B to $1.84B). This was based on an average copper price of $5,755 per tonne, and as the copper price is now trading north of $6,400/t, I wouldn’t be surprised to see an adjusted EBITDA of in excess of $2B in the copper segment.

The total revenue in the first half of the year came in at $100.3B, which is in excess of 40% higher than the $69.4B in the first half of last year. Of course, the total costs of goods sold also increased (Glencore is a trading firm as well, with relatively thin margins on the trading business), whilst the G&A expenses also increased by $111M in the first semester.

Source: half-year report

That being said, whilst Glencore reported a pre-tax loss of almost $700M in the first half of last year, it was now able to report a pre-tax profit of almost $2.9B which resulted in a net income of $2.23B or 17 cents per share. That’s indeed not bad at all (considering the current share price of 345 pence is the equivalent of approximately $4.60), but I’m also always very interested in Glencore’s cash generation profile, as I would obviously like to make sure the cash dividend is indeed covered by the company’s cash earnings.

In the first half of the year, the company’s operating cash flow was approximately $4.9B, or $4.5B after excluding changes in its working capital position. That’s fine, but we should also keep in mind the company paid just $351M in (cash) taxes instead of the $633M it owes based on the H1 results. If we would again adjust the operating cash flow to make sure we include the appropriate amount of taxes in the calculation, we would end up with $4.25B in adjusted operating cash flow.

Source: half-year report

That’s great, because this excludes the $413M in dividends received from equity-accounted positions and joint ventures, which already goes a long way toward covering the $1.44B in capital expenditures.

The verdict? Glencore generated a total adjusted free cash flow result of $2.8B, which is approximately 25% higher than the net income. That’s entirely due to Glencore spending less on capital expenditures (a cash charge) than its depreciation rate (a non-cash charge).

Based on the current amount of outstanding shares (14.8B), this represents a free cash flow result of 14 pence per share. On an annualized basis, this would represent a free cash flow yield of 8% but as mentioned before, I would expect the H2 result to be better due to expanding margins in the copper and zinc segments.

Despite the good financial results, Glencore is a bit too expensive to add to the Nest Egg Portfolio right now. The company did a great job in cleaning up its balance sheet and making its operations ‘lean and mean’, but as the share price has now increased by 500% since its 2015 low, the easy gains have already been made. That being said, the dividend is actually relatively attractive as Glencore is using the capital reduction method to pay a tax-free dividend (and will be able to return an additional $38B in tax-free dividends before it depletes this capital reduction method).

Should the company’s share price drop below 300 pence I might revise my opinion, but right now I will keep the position in Glencore limited to just 400 shares. At 349 pence (3.94 EUR), this will set me back 1,596 EUR.

With Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKY) (OTCPK:AAUKF) and OCI (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY), the commodity sector is already well represented.

Other Additions

This article was submitted before the expiration time on Friday, but as the Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) and PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) put options were deep in the money, there’s very little doubt these options will also expire in the money resulting in an assignment. Ahold still seems to be struggling with the negative perception of Amazon (AMZN) entering the grocery sector through its acquisition of Whole Food Markets (WFM). Ahold’s results are still fine, and the synergy advantages from the merger with Belgium’s Delhaize are still being unlocked.

As a result, I’m adding 200 shares of Ahold to the position (at an average price of 17.50) as well as 300 shares of PostNL (at an average price of 4). As expected, the put option on Bpost will expire worthless which means I can just keep the 47 EUR net option premium.

The total cash outflow related to the assignment of these options is 4,715 EUR (including transaction expenses).

Hibernia REIT (OTCPK:HIBRF) has performed really well lately and it doesn’t happen very often to see a 20% gain on real estate in a 5 month time frame. I originally added Hibernia REIT to the Nest Egg Portfolio at 1.28 EUR/share, but now, at 1.50/share the position is getting quite sizeable. I think it could be a good moment to take some profit off the table as selling Hibernia will go a long way toward funding the option assignments.

The company is now still trading at just 1.03 times its NAV, but the easy gains have been made, and I’m selling 1,000 shares of Hibernia REIT at 1.50 EUR, for a total cash inflow of 1,480 EUR.

Incoming dividends

Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) went ex-dividend on Thursday, and the 6.75 cent tax free dividend will hit the account on Friday. For accounting reasons, I’m already adding the net dividend (Atrium’s dividend is tax-free!) to the portfolio.

The current portfolio + updates

Updates / Other News from Europe

Last week, I published two articles on European companies here at Seeking Alpha. In the first article about RTL Group (OTC:RGLXF) (OTCPK:RGLXY), I argued its 6%+ dividend is completely safe as RTL has been able to increase its revenue and the content generation division has recently made some strong series. RTL Group is now the largest position in the Nest Egg Portfolio, so I would recommend you to read the article to be fully up to date.

In another article, I made a case for Domino’s Pizza Group UK (OTC:DPUKF) (OTCPK:DPUKY), a master franchisee of the well-known Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) chain. I wanted to include Domino’s in the Nest Egg portfolio as well, but its share price shot up by almost 10% this week after the company announced a share repurchase program, which is exactly what I expected the company to do. You can read the article here (and you should do so before it disappears behind the PRO paywall). Should Domino’s share price come back down again, the company will be a very serious candidate to be included in the Nest Egg Portfolio.

Total (TOT) seems to be serious about its plans to diversify into energy storage and clean energy, as it acquired a 23% stake in EREN RE, a renewables company, whilst it also acquires GreenFlex for an undisclosed sum. Elsewhere in the energy sector, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) has now restarted its Deer Park refinery after hurricane Harvey forced it to shut down. I will have to watch Shell’s share price closely in the next few weeks, as the written put option with a strike price of 23.5 EUR is expiring next month.

Source: finanzen.net

Fertilizer companies are on fire, and OCI NV performed really well in the past month (+20%). I don’t have the impression the strong performance is related to anything company-specific as the entire fertilizer sector is moving in the right direction. Nitrogen competitor CF Industries (CF) is also performing very well, but the ‘more common’ fertilizer companies like Agrium (AGU) and Potash Corp (POT) (which will merge to combine Nutrien) are doing great as well. Perhaps the market is catching up on the fact that all fertilizer majors have now completed their large investment programs and can now focus on reducing the leverage on their balance sheets?

Sarfaraz Khan argues Rio Tinto (RIO) is an interesting buy now based on its dividend yield. Other commodity companies like BHP Billiton (BHP) and BP (BP) are also still attractive.

Markit wrote an interesting article about the financial situation of the households in the United Kingdom. ‘The situation is deteriorating fast’, he says, ‘resulting in a gloomy outlook’.

Conclusion

All half-year results have now been digested and there are no imminent reasons to adjust any positions right now. After all, it’s a dividend portfolio, so ‘slow and steady wins the race’ still is the mantra for this portfolio.

The third quarter is almost over now, and that will be a good moment to see how the portfolio performed during the quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLCNF, AHODF, ATRBF, BHP, DPUKF, HIBRF, OCINF, RGLXF, RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.