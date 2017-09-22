General Mills: Starving Of Sales Growth

In fiscal 1Q18, any upside to EPS came from below the op line, while gross margins inflicted the most damage to earnings.

Remember when I said that General Mills' (GIS) stock "would only see price uplift once or if revenues showed signs of having a pulse"? It turns out the packaged food giant will continue to starve of top-line growth for a bit longer, as it delivered its 12th revenue miss in the past 15 quarters -- although a barely noticeable one of only $20 million below expectations. The stock is now flirting with 52-week lows once again.

General Mills by the numbers

The -4% dip in organic growth was attributed to lower volume, leaving investors to cheer sustained pricing power this quarter at best (headwinds here would affect gross margins directly and trickle down further into the P&L). The biggest loser in General Mills' product portfolio for a while now, U.S. yogurt, once again saw sales fall off a cliff: -22% YOY compared to an already unimpressive fiscal 1Q17. That number seems particularly concerning for the "legacy" part of the segment (e.g. Yoplait et al.), since the company reported having seen "benefits from the new Oui by Yoplait product launch" but still couldn't stop the overall unwinding of the business.

The biggest hit to EPS this quarter, however, came from lower gross margins -- as Seeking Alpha had already called out. I calculate that, on the YOY comparison, this line item alone accounted for eight cents per share of bottom-line drag (see table below). Higher input cost seems to have been the culprit, considering General Mills did not see pricing headwinds and the organic volume decrease was largely in line with what the company had seen in the past quarters.

Upside to earnings only came below the pre-tax income line, which usually tells little or nothing about the company's fundamentals. Non-GAAP tax rate of 30.5% was better than last year's 31.4%, and added a penny to per-share earnings. In addition, the company's repurchase efforts were responsible for pushing diluted share count down to its lowest levels, generating what I estimate to be three cents of YOY EPS tailwinds.

Am I still with General Mills?

Despite an unimpressive quarter, management seems upbeat about what's ahead for fiscal 2018 -- although it does not look like the Street is buying that optimism. The unchanged organic sales guidance of -1% to -2% for the year suggests that, following a -4% quarter, the company expects the rest of the year to see minimally negative-to-flat comparable sales.

A concern in fiscal 1Q18 is that the management team also sees profitability heading in the right direction in the next quarters: "with margin headwinds lessening, we expect adjusted operating profit margin will improve in the second quarter and again in the second half". EPS expectations for the year in fact got a bump, although the increase was fully accounted for by FX tailwinds.

While I am cautious about the company's near-term performance improving, I continue to see a few positive themes playing out in favor of the stock. Cash generation continues to be healthy, with FCF of $474 million generated this quarter substantially better than last year's $217 million on the back of better working capital and capex management. The dividend yield, now pushing closer towards 4%, is a great incentive for the patient investor. And lastly, forward PEG of 1.84x, more attractive than the 2.36x levels of earlier this week, makes a bet on GIS more de-risked now.

For the reasons above, and despite the challenges ahead, I see GIS as a defensive play that has a place in my diversified portfolio.

