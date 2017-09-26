Fed Signals New Direction: Whetting My Appetite For This High-Yield Utility

We’ll take a look at the opportunity to add more Southern Company to our FTG and subscriber portfolios.

As you must be aware, the Federal Reserve has been in bond-buying mode for some time now. It's consistently bought trillions of dollars worth of U.S. Treasury bonds, mortgage bonds and other instruments. Doing so pushed interest rates down and led to the ZIRP environment we have lived in for the last 8 1/2 years.

Accommodation Extraordinaire

Its purpose was to make money cheap to jolt the economy out of its Great Recession doldrums. In addition, the idea was to push rates so low that investors would move their money from ultra-low-yielding savings, money market accounts and CDs into the stock markets seeking higher yield and returns on their investments. Forcing greater demand for stocks would push stock prices back up from the lows hit on March 9, 2009, making investors feel wealthier. Greater wealth would give investors confidence to spend.

Spending would fuel the economy and a virtuous circle would be set up. It worked!

Stock prices over the next 8 ½ years more than tripled.

Higher stock prices did indeed feed the wealth effect and promote greater spending in concert with ultra-low interest rates.

At the 2 P.M. news conference at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen revealed a change in direction. Since 2014, the Fed has not bought bonds to add to its account. From here on in, in addition to no further buying of bonds, starting in October, the Fed will be winding down its inventory of bonds it bought. It's going to begin selling them off from an inventory of about $4.5 trillion currently on its books.

Instead of replenishing bonds as they mature, it's going to let them roll off at the rate of $10 billion per month. And that number will climb by $10 billion per month until it reaches $50 billion a month and will stay at that amount for the foreseeable future.

Slow And Steady Wind-Down

Even at that enormous-sounding level, the Fed would be making only $600 billion disappear on an annual basis. With $4.5 trillion on its balance sheet, at this rate it could take over seven years for the Fed to completely dispose of its inventory. This is a reflection of the slow and steady approach the Fed will be taking. This same measured approach is being taken with its move to normalize interest rates.

So far, in 2017, the Fed has raised its benchmark Federal funds rate twice. On Wednesday, it indicated it did not raise it at this meeting but indicated one more raise was on the drawing board before the year is out.

The Fed also indicated that its ultimate goal is to get the funds rate up to 2.8%, down slightly from the originally slated rate of 3.0%.

Less Demand For Bonds = Higher Rates

Without the huge demand the Fed formerly presented in the bond market, the markets now anticipate less demand for these bonds. In order to sell the amount of bonds that the Treasury needs to fund its operations, with the big elephant in the room no longer buying, the Treasury will need to raise rates in order to attract bids on the bonds that it needs to sell, to other investors.

The 10-year Treasury bond rose 3 basis points on Wednesday in response.

This upward pressure has moved the 10-year Treasury from a low of 2.06% just a couple weeks ago to the current 2.29%. This 23 basis point move in so short a time has exerted downward pressure on some of our more interest-sensitive stocks of late. 23 basis points translate to a large move of over 11%.

On Wednesday, when this Fed announcement was made, our telecommunication stocks were all holding up well and in the green at the close.

Our electric utilities, however, were all weak, and most of our REITs closed lower.

Interest Rates Range Bound

The 10-year bond has been stuck in this range of 2.05% to 2.30% for many months now. Because the Fed confirmed its new regime Wednesday and we now know that it will be unwinding its bond inventory, we must conclude that interest rates may be on the cusp of breaking through this tight range.

10-Year Bond Trend

Based upon the amount of selling and unwinding the Fed does, the effect on rates will vary. Since Ms. Yellen has tread very carefully in her approach to raising the Fed funds rate, I believe she will be just as careful in the coming unwind. It will be slow and steady so as not to upset the market to any great extent. Because the Fed has telegraphed its intention ahead of time, the market will be able to adjust to the new regimen without too much upset along the way.

Nevertheless, the signal broadcast Wednesday is clear, and it is possible we will see the 10-year rate trend up to the 2.50% level in the near future as it makes the adjustment.

Impact of a 2.5% 10-Year Treasury Rate

Should this higher level be attained over the next few weeks, we can expect further weakness in most REITs and utilities. The upshot is that this change will be setting up some good entry points for us to grab higher yields and income in some of the equities currently in the portfolio and may allow us to snag a few equities that got away from us recently.

Strategy Session

As income investors, we’re always on the lookout for situations that have the ability to temporarily affect stock prices in a way that makes it more advantageous for us to buy.

On Wednesday Southern Company (NYSE: SO) closed at $49.45 per share. Paying a $2.32 annual dividend, its current yield comes to 4.69%.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio currently has a very small opening position of just 62 shares and we’ve been patiently waiting for this type of opportunity to add to our position, but at a higher yield.

SO’s four-year average yield has been 4.60%, so it is currently trading just a hair above that now in yield. Should we get a price compression down to the $46.40 level, it will present us with the opportunity to buy more shares and receive a solid 5% yield, fully 8.7% more yield and income.

Some readers always question the desirability of waiting for price compression by pointing out that paying $46.40 instead of Wednesday’s $49.45 per share is a savings of just $3.05 per share. Over the course of a 30- or 40-year investing career, as they say, what’s the purpose of saving only $3.05 per share? After all, you can’t even buy a latté today for $3.05, so why bother saving it?

Let’s look at the math

Buy 100 shares, save $3.05 p/share= $305.00 savings

Buy 500 shares, save $3.05 p/share= $1,525.00 savings

Buy 1,000 shares, save $3.05 p/share= $3,050.00 savings

This is one reason to wait for a sale.

How About The Income Difference?

# shares 4.6% average yield 5% Yield 40 years

100 $227.47 $232.00 $181.20

500 $1,137.35 $1,160.00 $906.00

1,000 $2,274.70 $2,320.00 $1,812.00

The above chart demonstrates the different amounts of income derived from 100 share, 500 share and 1,000 share positions at a 4.6% yield point and a 5.0% yield point.

On a 100 share position, the annual income differs by just $4.53 per year, enough to buy that latté we alluded to earlier. But over a 40-year investment career, the difference amounts to a more substantial $181.20.

With a higher share count commitment, like 1,000 shares, the difference over that 40-year time frame amounts to $1,812.00 more income in the pocket of the investor that waited for the 5% yield point.

Dividend Yield Comparison

Since SO’s average dividend yield over the past four years is 4.69%, we can create a margin of safety for our capital investment by buying at a lower price and obtaining a dividend yield that is 6.61% higher than the average.

Southern Company has a strong five-year dividend growth rate of 19.5%. Applying this growth rate to the above chart would certainly result in a much better comparison and substantially higher income at the yield points shown.

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is 87%, high by some standards, but not high compared to many peers in the electric utility industry. And there is still room for dividends to grow safely without putting undue pressure on the balance sheet.

Southern Company: Recent Dividend History

Source: Nasdaq.com

The seamless dividend growth pictured above is what attracts dividend investors to this company.

About Southern Company

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. - Source

Southern Company Outlook Going Forward

This regulated electric utility is one that most retired dividend investors and those looking to build a retirement portfolio find attractive for its high, reliable dividend yield and its growth potential. If its dividend growth continues in line with its recent trend, the company will continue to provide a rising income stream and one that will pay 2.5X the current inflation rate if bought at the desired entry point.

The company is recession proof from the standpoint that consumers and businesses will continue to need electricity to power their appliances and factories, whether the economy is good or bad. With the growing amount of electronic devices being adopted in our daily lives, more electricity will be consumed to power all of them and charge them. The company will also benefit from the upside that will occur from greater adoption of electric vehicles. These factors can only add to the allure of Southern Company. Utilities such as these, once considered stodgy and the domain of widows and orphans, might someday come to be viewed as the growth stocks of tomorrow.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of these types of dividend growth stocks. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this and other strategies.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc., Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company, Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.48% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,768.58, which is $588.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 1.95% annual income increase for the portfolio.

When added to the average couple’s Social Security benefit of $28,800.00, this $30,768.58 of additional supplemental income brings this couple annual income of $59,568.58. This far surpasses the original goal set to achieve a total of $50,000.00 which is accepted as a fairly comfortable retirement income in many parts of the country. That being said, this average couple now has the means to splurge now and then on vacation travel, dinners out, travel to see the kids and grandkids and whatever else they deem interesting.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

The Fed has unequivocally telegraphed its intention to change course. It views strength in the economy as indicated in solid job growth, low unemployment and growth in GDP as good indicators, enough to start removing some of the fuel it used to re-inflate the economy and bring it back to life in 2009.

Some investors will begin to fret over the implications to the capital value of their portfolios. They will see it as a threat. As income investors, we are able to see the other side of the coin and the possibilities for income enhancement that it represents to us.

Income investors are attracted to utility companies like Southern Company because of their large and predictable cash flows. This company’s most recent $.02 quarterly dividend increase translated to a solid 3.6% advance, more than enough to preserve purchasing power above inflation’s effects.

Such dividend raises help to retain and even extend our purchasing power to fund our retirements. Arguments abound about the true inflation rate. However, we must acknowledge that the inflation experienced by our retiree population could vastly outweigh that of the Midwestern couple where the cost of living, housing and entertainment could be that much lower. Higher use of expensive prescription drugs, greater use of healthcare services and the copays that go with that can easily account for such differences.

That being said, whenever our companies come across with annual raises that beat inflation, it confirms our conviction in this approach to investing.

Taking care to add high-quality names with long histories of steadily growing their dividends, like Southern Company, will provide the final glue you need to stick with your plan and keep you invested while others panic.

