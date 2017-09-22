Don't Laugh At Janet - She Might Have Something Else In Mind

And here's what might have been going on in Janet Yellen's mind when you were busy making fun of her for not "understanding" inflation.

In the wake of the Fed, one trader is out warning that investors should "guard against the possibility that the world is changing and you don't know it."

One of the former traders whose commentary I follow was out on Thursday morning reiterating one of his long-standing positions: namely that even the professionals (the audience for whom he writes) seem to be ignoring the fact that the world is changing.

To illustrate his point, Richard Breslow (the former trader) cited something you probably missed overnight. Namely, the Norges Bank lifting their rate path.

I am fully aware that the vast majority of readers on this platform don't care about Norway. That's unfortunate for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that the country is sitting on the world's largest piggy bank, which holds nearly $1 trillion, three-quarters of which is invested in stocks. In other words, just like you can thank the SNB for doing their part to support the equities in your portfolio (even if that effort is motivated by self-interest in terms of keeping a lid on franc strength), you can also put Norway's sovereign wealth fund on the list of folks to whom you should send your kindest regards.

But for our purposes here, just note that although the revision to the rate path was small, when considered in combination with recent events, it is important.

First of all, have a look at the instant reaction in FX markets:

As I wrote over at Heisenberg Report this morning, "even small tweaks have an outsized impact in a world where FX markets are keen to jump on any perceived policy divergence - no matter how trivial."

What you see there is a reminder of the precarious position the ECB has put Sweden and Norway in. Until Draghi commits to something that approximates a definitive path for rolling back ECB asset purchases, any little sign that the Norges bank or the Riksbank is leaning hawkish will be met with an outsized FX move.

But beyond that, consider what the Norges Bank tweak means when taken in the context of everything else we've gotten this month. Here's the important quote from the bank's decision:

The changes in the outlook and the balance of risks imply a somewhat earlier increase in the key policy rate than projected in the June MPR.

Trivial? Yes and no with a bias towards no. This makes four central banks this month leaning hawkish on the near-to-intermediate term rate path:

the Fed the BoE the Norges Bank the BoC (which actually hiked)

Here's the above-mentioned Richard Breslow:

It’s one thing to dismiss the lone banker talking of normalization. [But] it’s worth considering and taking as significant that the number of bankers talking higher rates is growing on a seemingly daily basis. What you want to guard against is the possibility that the world has changed and you don’t know it.

What's critical to understand here is the extent to which central banks are trying to free up room to cope with the next downturn (and remember, contrary to popular belief, there will be another downturn "as sure as night follows day," to quote a recent Deutsche Bank piece).

Janet Yellen was the subject of a lot of jokes on Wednesday afternoon when she claimed not to "understand" why inflation remains subdued. I think that in their zeal to lampoon Yellen, most market commentators might have missed the gambit. It's not so much that Yellen doesn't "understand" that there are structural deflationary factors (think: technology and Jeff Bezos) at play and/or that the transmission mechanism between inflated asset prices and the real economy quite simply does not work the way Bernanke thought it did.

Rather, it's probably that Yellen is simply feigning confusion about inflation in order to obviate the need to explicitly say that the Fed wants to free up some countercyclical room in case they need it to combat the next crisis.

When the Fed chair tells you that the causes of subdued inflation aren't well understood, the implication is that whatever those causes are, they must be transitory. If they weren't transitory, then they wouldn't be confusing to the Fed, whose members are pretty confident that they understand anything that isn't transitory. Of course, the extent to which they truly understand much at all is the subject of vociferous debate, but let's leave that aside for now.

So what does pretending to be miffed about inflation and thereby dismissing the causes of disinflation as transitory allow Yellen to do? Well, it allows her to avoid saying that what the committee is really aiming at. Namely, moving rates further off the zero bound and getting some assets off the balance sheet so that if the bubbles in risk assets like stocks (SPY) that post-crisis policy has helped to inflate finally burst, the Fed will have some ammo to fight back.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but you can be absolutely certain this is a conversation that comes up in these policy meetings (with perhaps the exception of the BoJ). And I think it's entirely fair to suggest that concerns about creating some spare countercyclical capacity will likely push policymakers in the direction of normalizing more quickly than they would otherwise like to given still-subdued inflation. I wrote a piece I'm pretty proud of last night that delves deeper into this which, for anyone interested, can be found here.

But coming full circle to Breslow's point about "guarding against the possibility that the world has changed and you don’t know it," there is a coordinated effort afoot here to start moving policy in the opposite direction of the way it's been moving since the crisis. There are many motivations for that, the desire to replenish the ammo being but one.

For investors, it's important to understand the shift. Because at the very least, it will likely mean the training wheels are going to come off. Whether or not markets have learned to ride on their own is the next question.

