Johnson & Johnson Acquires Sightbox For Contact Lens Subscriptions

The deal is part of an ongoing acquisition effort to build out JNJ's new Vision Care business which is focused on consumer eye care products and services.

Sightbox has developed a subscription vision care service that connects consumers with eye care professionals and an annual supply of contact lenses.

Quick Take

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care (JNJ) announced that it has acquired Sightbox for an undisclosed amount.

Sightbox has created a subscription membership service for contact lens wearers to receive an annual eye exam and a 12-month supply of contact lenses.

JNJ Vision Care is acquiring firms to stand itself up as a new division within JNJ focused on consumer eye care, and the deal for Sightbox is the third acquisition this year.

Target Company

Portland, Oregon-based Sightbox was founded in 2014 to develop a service that connects contact lens wearers with professional healthcare providers to provide ongoing eye care and an annual supply of lenses.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Travis Rush, who describes himself as a ‘lifelong and serial entrepreneur.’

Below is an overview video of Sightbox’s system:

(Source: Sightbox)

Sightbox’s service books and pays for an initial exam appointment, then delivers a 12-month supply of contact lenses for $39 per month on an annual contract.

The firm raised a total of $4.2 million in private investment, mostly from Portland area investors including the Portland Seed Fund and Rogue Venture Partners.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and JNJ didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so it was likely the purchase price was for a non-material amount.

With the deal, JNJ is folding Sightbox into its newly created Johnson & Johnson Vision Care group.

The Vision group was created in March 2017 when JNJ acquired Abbott (ABT) subsidiary Abbott Medical Optics [AMO] for $4.325 billion.

AMO provided JNJ with capabilities in the areas of ‘cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery and consumer eye health.’

JNJ Vision also acquired TearScience for technologies that treat Dry Eye condition.

As Ashley McEvoy, Company Group Chairman for JNJ Vision Companies stated in the deal announcement,

Consumer preferences and digital technologies are accelerating a broad shift to e-commerce across many industries. We are excited about how Sightbox can potentially fuel category growth by meeting consumers where and how they want, and by helping more contact lens wearers connect with eye care professionals through this concierge-type service.

The addition of Sightbox therefore helps bolster JNJ Vision’s consumer eye health efforts with a subscription eye care service.

Although Sightbox is focused on contact lens care, it really has a customer base that includes private pay patients who do not have vision insurance, and its ‘model encourages people who may not otherwise do so to visit an eye care professional and enter the category.’

So, JNJ Vision gets the benefit of tapping into a new, category-expanding customer base, a new, subscription-based business model, and an attractive brand to further develop.

While not transformative, the deal makes sense, as Sightbox will continue to operate as a separate entity for the time being.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.