Callidus Software Acquires OrientDB For Multi-Modal Database Tech

Callidus will use the DB technologies to enhance its offerings while continuing to support the OrientDB customer base and developer community.

OrientDB has developed open source software that it says is faster and more feature-rich than others.

Quick Take

Callidus Software (CALD) has announced the acquisition of OrientDB for an undisclosed sum.

OrientDB has developed NoSQL database technologies to enhance the performance and capabilities of multi-modal, graph and other data environments.

Callidus plans to use OrientDB’s technology to enhance its Direct Selling Pro and Lead to Money Suite products while continuing to invest in the open source community and OrientDB’s existing customer base.

Target Company

London-based OrientDB was founded in 2011 to create high-performance transaction graph database technologies to expand capabilities into new modes of usage, such as graph, document, GeoSpatial, Key-Value and Reactive.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Luca Garulli, who was previously CTO at Asset Data.

Below is an overview video of OrientDB’s system:

(Source: OrientDB)

OrientDB is an open source project, and the firm says that its database is up to 10 times faster than that of Neo4j.

Management also claims that its database has superior features to those of MongoDB (a pure Document Database) by adding ‘several compelling features to the Document Database model.’

OrientDB’s investors and private investment amounts raised is unknown.

The firm’s customers include Accenture (ACN), Cisco (CSCO), Pitney Bowes (PBI), Comcast (CMCSA) and Sky.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and CALD didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so I presume the deal was for a non-material amount.

Callidus extolled the virtues of OrientDB’s technology and stated that ‘open source downloads [are] exceeding 70,000 per month.’

70,000 downloads per month for an enterprise class database is a significant amount of traction in the marketplace.

As Giles House, EVP and Chief Product Officer for CallidusCloud stated in the deal announcement,

Old school database technology was invented 40 years ago in a green screen world without analytics and social networks. OrientDB is the next generation technology that is disrupting the database market, like cloud is disrupting on-premise. OrientDB is central to our mission to provide the fastest, most powerful cloud business applications in the world.

Callidus plans to integrate OrientDB into its Direct Selling Pro solution and will also use the new technology to improve and expand capabilities for its CallidusCloud Lead to Money Suite of applications.

The firm also committed to further invest in the OrientDB system, expand its existing customer base and contribute to the OrientDB open source community.

The ‘community’ is an important aspect of these open source deals, as keeping developers engaged and invested in using open source products such as OrientDB is central to the business model of adoption and conversion to paying customers for system upgrades and ongoing maintenance.

