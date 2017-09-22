Anthem Agrees To Acquire HealthSun For Integrated Network

Anthem is acquiring HealthSun for its 'unique' deliver model and to add members to its Government Business Division.

HealthSun provides innovative Medicare and Medicaid healthcare services to its 40,000 South Florida members via a tightly integrated service network.

Anthem announced an agreement to acquire HealthSun for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Healthcare insurance provider Anthem (ANTM) has announced an agreement to acquire HealthSun for an undisclosed amount.

HealthSun serves primarily dual-eligible members - Medicare and Medicaid - through an integrated network of 19 owned primary care and specialty centers.

Anthem is acquiring HealthSun for its unique and tightly integrated service delivery model and its focus on Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible populations. 2018 earnings accretion is also part of the deal, which should be a nice bonus to investors.

Target Company

Coconut Grove, Florida-based HealthSun was founded in 2005 as a Medicare Managed Care Organization.

The firm offers Medicare Advantage programs to through its healthcare delivery network in South Florida and provides coverage and services for approximately 40,000 members, many of whom are dual-eligible status.

Management is headed by president and CEO Ron Schutzen, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Chief Financial Officer at CarePlus Health Plans.

HealthSun’s primary offerings include Approved Benefits HMO Plans, and the firm has been rated 4.5 out 5 by Medicare in 2017.

HealthSun is owned by a consortium of private equity investors led by Summit Partners.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Anthem didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K.

However, Anthem stated that it expects the deal ‘to be slightly accretive to earnings in 2018.’

Furthermore, Anthem indicated that HealthSun is ‘one of the fastest-growing integrated Medicare Advantage health plans and healthcare delivery networks in Florida,’ which is a state with a large number of retirees.

The acquisition of HealthSun is motivated by Anthem’s desire to grow its Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible population footprint.

Additionally, HealthSun has what Anthem terms a ‘unique integrated delivery system’ that it values.

As Peter Haytaian, EVP of the Government Business Division at Anthem stated in the deal announcement,

HealthSun has been recognized for providing superior care coordination and better health outcomes through a network of primary care clinics, pharmacy support, and transportation services; as well as a narrow network of physician specialists and integrated medical cost management. We are excited about the addition of HealthSun as we believe their unique integrated delivery system will be an important asset that drives our continued success in Florida. In addition, this acquisition is consistent with our goal to build industry leading capabilities to serve this country’s most vulnerable citizens. With the addition of HealthSun, Anthem’s affiliated Medicare and Medicaid plans will now serve more than 650,000 members in Florida.

So, with HealthSun, Anthem is acquiring a growing number of members served by a narrow, integrated network that can more closely manage costs while potentially providing better service to less economically advantaged patient populations.

Although we don’t know what Anthem is paying for HealthSun, assuming it isn’t overpaying, it is acquiring an asset located in a growing region and with a unique, tightly integrated service delivery model. The deal is accretive to earnings, so appears on its surface to be a value-add to Anthem’s expansion efforts.

