Vornado Realty Trust A Solid Buy

Back on June 11th I recommended Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), with the idea that this company's new strategy of focusing on New York City development, with an emphasis on Times Square and retail on the High Streets. Vornado has since spun off its Washington D.C. properties, and so the fact that the share price "dropped" from $91 to $73 doesn't mean much.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

I've been listening to Vornado's conference calls for a while, and one overarching theme that I've noticed is that management is frustrated at the persistently low valuation. Hopefully the spinoff of the company's Washington D.C. assets will result in a more appropriate valuation, but if not, I don't mind continuing to recommend this stock for those who want a chance to accumulate.

This is Vornado's first quarter since spinning off its DC assets, and so reported results are going to be skewed by that, but adjusted only to the company's New York properties, which account for about 90% of EBITDA at this point, results were pretty good.

Funds from operations for the last three months was $257.7 million, or $1.35 per share, compared with $229.4 million, or $1.21 per share in the same period of last year. That's growth of just over 10%, driven entirely by economic growth in New York City, which continues to outpace the rest of the country. For example, occupancy in Vornado's New York properties was 96.6%, up from 96.0% in the same period last quarter. Last quarter, same store NOI increased 10.6% adjusted for one-time items.

Courtesy of Vornado Realty Trust Investor Relations.

The following is a summary of Vornado's New York portfolio. You can see here that Penn Plaza is the largest single holding, a project being renovated around Penn Station, all around Madison Square Garden. The Penn Plaza renovation include the Hotel Penn, 6.7 million square feet of leasable office space. The Farley Post Office development is expected to be completed by 2020.

Vornado's Penn Plaza redevelopment focuses on the Farley Post Office.

Other than Penn Station, Vornado has strongly shifted its focus toward the southern and eastern portion of Manhattan Island, and has done so with the belief that this area would be the beneficiary of the movement of office jobs from the Connecticut suburbs back into New York. Overall, Vornado is repositioning and modernizing 11 assets totaling 10.3 million square feet.

Part of the reason Vornado's valuation remains as low as it is, in my estimation at least, is that the company doesn't give forward guidance. As it is, Vornado Realty Trust isn't really getting much respect, and I think it's just going to take time in its existing incarnation in order to get the appreciation it deserves from Wall St. A few years of solid results and dividend growth will go a long way to achieve that and calm any apprehension Wall St. may have.

Valuation and dividend

Vornado Realty Trust is cheap, but I'm not sure how much longer it will be that way. It could be a while. Shares are just 14.4 times trailing FFO, with a solid yield of 3.3%, which is only 33% of trailing FFO. For this reason, as long as Vornado remains the same company as it is now, I believe there is plenty of dividend growth in the future, depending upon what capex needs are in the future. Chances are there will be plenty opportunities for renovation and redevelopment in New York City, so perhaps dividend growth will be slow for the intermediate future. Still, the underlying financial fundamentals are strong, I see the potential for solid dividend growth in the future.

Over the last ten years Vornado has averaged 16.8 times trailing FFO. So, right now, shares trade at a 14% discount to average valuation. New York should continue to outpace the country in office employment growth, and it is also a major tourist destination and tourism to New York continues to tick up each year. That's not to mention the significant movement of millennials to New York City for those high-paying jobs, which is a boost for residential demand. All of this bodes well for office, retail and apartment space in the city. Vornado Realty Trust is now a pure-play way of taking advantage of this.

If you're interested in Vornado Realty Trust, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I have been following this stock for a while, and will continue to write update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. I also have a Marketplace service oriented specifically to dividend investors, I invite you to have a risk-free look at that as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.