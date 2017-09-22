It Is Time To Revisit Altria

I assume that many of you are aware that I recently trimmed back on my Altria (MO) position. I wrote two articles focused on this trade, both of which generated over 100 comments (the first has more than 500, which is my all-time high on a single article). Needless to say, MO has a highly passionate following here at Seeking Alpha. I know that MO, and the Phillip Morris family of stocks that have been spun off over the years, have been anchors for many income oriented portfolios over the years. I get it - this stock has played a major role in securing the retirements of a generation of retail investors, having made many of them wealthy in the process. Although I don’t believe that investors should ever become emotionally attached to individual holdings, I can understand why so many seem to have placed their beloved MO up high on a pedestal.

I’ve made this mistake myself in the past. If I’m being 100% honest with myself, I’ve probably been too emotionally attacked to my Disney (NYSE:DIS) holdings, allowing nostalgia to cloud my vision when it comes to recent ESPN related issues. I think it’s always a good idea to remain objective in the markets, which is what I’m aiming to do with this piece. I sold a large portion of my MO stake back in July for $66.58/share and now, with the stock trading nearly 10% lower and nearing apparent support levels in the $60 area, I think it’s time to begin re-analyzing the company with a mind to potentially re-purchase some, or all, of the shares that I sold.

First things first: I know that many of you are going to look at this with ire, calling it a “trade” with a “short-term mindset.” I’m sure I’ll be told that I’m trading too much and someone will compare my portfolio to a bar of soap. Someone else will likely even say that I should just stop following the markets all together and just buy a bunch of SPY. That’s all fine and dandy; I always expect that sort of negative backlash when writing about any move that I make here at Seeking Alpha that isn’t simply buying a stock with the mindset to hold it forever and ever, regardless of what happens. Buying and holding blindly seems to be the generally accepted best method of wealth building amongst a large part of SA readership, but I don’t subscribe to that notion. With all of that being said, I just ask that before you make those sort of comments and bog down the discussion thread below you consider one fact: I’ve been right about this one.

On July 28th, MO opened at $73.99, sold off precipitously to $60.01, and then recovered a bit throughout the day, closing at $66.94. When MO sold off ~20% that fateful morning back in July, I felt strongly that the stock had been broken, in the short term, at least. You shouldn’t expect to see trends continue in today’s market after shares experience that sort of volatility. MO had been on a massive run prior to the FDA news, but a switch seems to have flipped in the algorithms that drive much of the market’s volumes these days during that sell-off. After the sell-off, I didn’t think the computers viewed MO as a safe haven anymore, which means that there would be less of a floor under shares when fighting against negative pressure. It seems I was correct about that; we’ve seen MO experience a slow and steady slide since the initial FDA bounce to the $67 area.

This is why when MO bounced that morning, from down ~20% to down just ~10%, I sold some shares, expecting that the pain wasn’t over. This was a risk. I could have been totally wrong. The market could have completely ignored the FDA’s news and sent the stock rocketing right back up to the $75 level where it was at the beginning on July. With that said, I thought it was an even bigger risk to maintain my current exposure back then. I thought the momentum was clearly pointing to the downside and as I discussed in this article not long ago, the fundamentals didn’t support MO’s share price anyway. In other words, I believed (and still believe) that MO had become grossly overvalued when it was trading in the mid $70’s (and still significantly overvalued at $66.58 where I sold it) due to the market’s overall thirst for yield in a low rate environment and the FDA news was simply the straw that broke the camel’s back. When the tide turned I decided to go with the flow, rather than fight against it.

Ever since, I’ve had my eye on the $60 area. The stock’s bounce off of $60.01 on July 28th was hard and fast. $60 seemed like a strong support level and in the past, I’ve done well when buying shares when they've retested identified support.

At this point in time, I think we’ve all had enough time to digest the recent issues that MO is facing. I’ve made several arguments as to why I turned bearish on the FDA announcement and I’ve heard all of the counter arguments. Maybe the FDA’s hardened stance will lead towards regulations that will turn future generations of Americans off to tobacco products for good. This would obviously be a bad thing for Altria.

Or, maybe all they’ll do is reduce the addictive substances to levels where more product volumes will be necessary for users to get their fix. Maybe cigarette regulations will open the door towards other product offerings, such as iQOS or even marijuana based products, assuming further legalization of weed nationwide. MO has already taken steps to diversify with its alcoholic portfolio and its impressive ~10% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD); maybe it will use tobacco based cash flows in the near future to purchase other assets in that space. Who knows?

Unless you’re a member of MO’s C-suite and/or BoD, I doubt you have any idea what the company’s exact plans are as far as future growth goes. What we all do know is that this company has been at odds with the FDA for decades now and this most recent bit of FDA new surely doesn’t represent its first rodeo. If any company has the capability to effectively navigate potentially threatening legislation, MO does. This, alongside tax consideration with regard to long-term gains, is why I simply trimmed my stake before, instead of liquidating it all. I didn’t like the risk/reward presented by MO trading so far above fair valuation with this FDA threat looming, but now that the stock has fallen down towards fair value, I’m more than happy to reevaluate the situation.

I’ve read analyst copy stating that the potential for new regulations being discussed would be terrible for MO and I’ve read other opinions stating that it could ultimately be a good thing. Really, I think it’s all speculation at this point, which is why in this piece I don’t want to rehash the old arguments we’ve all had ad nauseam. Instead, I wantto focus on the fundamentals and whether or not this company, down more than 20% from its 52 week high (and just 2% off its 52 week low), is a buy as we near the previously discussed $60 support level.

When beginning my valuation process, I like to log into F.A.S.T. Graphs first. This service offers investors a quick and easy way to check a stock’s current valuation against the historical premiums that investors have been willing to pay. Since I think the potential effects of the threats that MO faces are highly speculative at this point, I’m willing to say that MO’s business will likely continue to perform in-line with its recent results, meaning low single digit top line growth combined with mid to high single digit bottom line growth. Because of this outlook, in the short term, at least, I think using historical data to help determine an acceptable premium to pay for shares makes sense. F.A.S.T. Graphs also includes average analyst estimates for forward EPS, allowing users to compare where current shares prices would stack up against future earning estimates. Simply put, I don’t know of a better place to start one’s due diligence process, so let’s take a look and see what the graph has to say.

When looking at MO’s F.A.S.T. graph, I like to start it in 2008, which is when the company that we know as Altria today basically began. Prior to 2008 the data for MO remains accurate, but it includes earnings from Kraft Holdings as well as the Phillip Morris International segment, both of which which were spun off in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

As you can see, MO still appears to be overvalued. The company’s long-term historical normal P/E ratio is 15.6x and the stock currently trades for ~19x. It’s worth noting that these multiples are based off of adjusted earnings figures; if you’re a fan of GAAP accounting then both ratios would likely be higher.

Right here, at $61, MO is much closer to fair value (which appears to the in the $50 range, according to F.A.S.T. Graphs), than it was in the $70’s. The graph shows that investors have been willing to pay a premium above the historical norm since the start of 2013. Many income oriented names have followed this trend in recent years, but I want to look specifically at MO to see if it was justified.

We all know about MO’s dividend prowess. The company had paid an annually increasing dividend for 48 consecutive years. Not only this, but MO is known for reliable increases in the high single digits, meaning that this streak isn’t built upon the back of token $0.01 raises year after year. The company announced a dividend increase very recently actually; MO increased its Q3 payment from $0.61/share to $0.66/share, representing an 8.2% raise.

This 8% raise changed my calculus a bit when it comes to MO. It signaled strength from a managerial perspective as well as shifted the risk/reward scenario of holding shares in a positive direction with a higher yield.

Even after strong stock performance in recent years, the company’s yield remains above 4%, meaning that MO owners are getting a yield that is significantly high than the income generated by U.S. 30 Year Treasury Notes that, more than likely, in my opinion at least, will grow 5-10% annually for the foreseeable future.

These types of statistics will surely attract income oriented investors to MO stock. This is why the “normal” P/E that investors have been willing to pay for MO since 2013 is ~18.5x (which happens to coincide with the $60 support level). But at the end of the day, this remains an equity (regardless of how “safe” the yield may appear to be) and, therefore, should be evaluated as such.

Since 2013, MO’s share price has increased by almost 75%. This included the stock’s recent 20% swoon; prior to that, we were looking at more than a double. That sounds great (and it has been as an MO investor). However, what worries me (and caused me to sell some shares a couple of months ago) was that over that same period of time, MO’s adjusted earnings - assuming the company hits analyst expectations for 2017 in the $3.25 area - will have only increased 37%. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not this 37% increase that I’m upset about. As with the dividend increases, MO has made a habit of regularly growing the bottom line in the 8-9% range in recent years. This is great performance. No, my problem is with the market and its irrationality with regard to driving up MO’s share price in a way that doesn’t coincide with the company’s fundamental growth.

But now that MO shares are experiencing weakness, they’re nearing levels that make sense to me based upon the company’s earnings. At $60, MO would be trading at ~18.5x 2017 EPS expectations. As I mentioned before, this is above the historical norm from 2008, but in line with the more ZIRP premium associated with the stock since 2013. I think the 2013 premium is a bit rich, but I also agree that equities should be evaluated on a relative basis to interest rate policy, meaning that the fair valuation is likely somewhere in between the 2008 and 2013 normal P/E’s.

Another ~10% down from current levels, in the $55 range, the stock would be trading for approximately 17x 2017 EPS estimates. This seems about right to me. At $50 MO would be trading at ~15x 2017 expected EPS, which I would consider to be good value.

I don’t really think that we’ll see $50 anytime soon, barring a market wide sell-off. MO would yield 5% at $52.80 and I’m sure there would be plenty of buyers coming in to buy shares as they met that yield threshold. I think $55 is possible (a 4.8% yield), though I wouldn’t be surprised to see $60 hold with the stock yielding 4.4% and having reverted back to the multi-year historical mean.

Moving forward, my plan is to repurchase roughly half of the shares that I sold at $66.58 if the stock falls to $60 and the other half in the $55 range. I like the risk/reward scenario moving forward at these levels more so than I did in the upper 60's and 70's. This means that if everything goes as planned, I will have traded in shares yielding ~3.7% and repurchased them yielding ~4.4% and ~4.8%, just a few months later. What’s more, since the shares are cheaper, if I’m able to successfully implement this plan, I will have increased my share count by ~16% for the same amount of dollars raised by my sale on the 28th. Even better, factoring in the recent dividend increase, my potential income on the proceeds from my previous sale would increase ~25%.

If this plan doesn’t work out, or if only half of it does (my $60 PT hits, but $55 doesn’t, for instance) then that’s fine with me. I will still have increased my income greatly on the lot of shares bought at $60 and in today’s market environment, I don’t mind holding onto a bit of extra cash. There are interesting deals popping up in the market as I write this. I’m watching Apple (AAPL) fall on disappoint Watch/iPhone 8 news. I’m still tracking a handful of names in the packaged food space that have experienced massive weakness. I have my eye on a couple of REITs as well as a few of the “old tech” names that the market seems to love to hate. There are also a handful of higher growth tech plays that I’m looking at even though they wouldn’t replace the income lost when I sold MO before. My point being, cash isn’t a bad thing to have these days. I think we’re long overdue to a slight market correction and I want to be able to take advantage of it if/when it arrives. Until then, I will continue to monitor my watch list closely and stay disciplined to my price targets should they hit.

