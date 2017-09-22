Dick's: Value Play Or Value Trap?

By Jason Scharf

Dick’s (DKS) is known for being the premier sporting goods retailer to start every sports season. It appears, though, that a new season has come upon Dick’s: a selling season.

Dick’s is down over 50% YTD, and a whopping 35% since the last two earnings releases, despite an absence of any catastrophic news. Indeed, the retail industry is facing challenging times at present, confirmed by the company’s CEO on the Q2 earnings call. However, Dick’s ability to waver these difficult times suggests that perhaps it can be a good investment for the long term.

Dick’s by the numbers

Let's start with the numbers. Revenues last quarter came in at $2.2 billion, which missed expectations by just $10 million, and was still an improvement YOY of 9.6%. This YOY increase was caused primarily by inorganic sales, as same store sales increase was only 0.1% year-over-year, compared to guidance of 2-3%. We continue to think this miss is justifiable given the competitive landscape of the industry, including the recent partnership of Nike (NYSE:NKE) with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Dick’s missed EPS expectations by $0.06, coming in at $0.96 compared to guidance of $1.02. This EPS miss was due largely to the revenue miss, but also as a result of the competitive landscape. Increased competition facilitated the need for the company to operate in a highly promotional environment and cut its prices.

Moving forward for the remainder of the year, management adjusted the guidance for EPS and same-store sales downward. EPS for full-year is now predicted to fall in the range of $2.80-$3.00, revised from $3.65-$3.75. In addition, same-store sales are expected to remain flat or increase in low single-digits for the remainder of the year, and actually decrease in low single-digits or remain flat for the third quarter. These revisions are once again due to the dynamic changes in the retail industry. Dick’s is facing heavy competition both in the number of competitors, as well as in a race to the bottom in price.

Ed Stack, Dick’s CEO is cognizant of this price war and is not looking to lose out to its competitors. He states on the conference call that the company is “not going to sit back and just wait for things to transpire in front of us. We are going to completely engage, and we are going to be very aggressive to protect our position.” This aggressiveness may result in lower EPS for the remainder of 2017; however, it may also allow Dick’s to maintain its relationship with its customers, penetrate the market even more, and avoid losing market share.

Moving Forward

I don’t see as much to worry about beyond the state of the industry that Dick's is in, which was addressed on the call. It seems to be a case of which company can survive the difficult times most effectively, and Dick’s is doing a tremendous job of this.

In regard to market share, Stack mentions, “I think we are actually picking up market share. If you take a look at what else is going on in the marketplace, you know, competitor in the outdoor category announced comps negative 9.7. A retailer in the Southeast comped negative 10%. You take a look at that, we comped positively 0.1%.” The delta in comps has never been as high as 10% for Dick’s, so perhaps the current downcycle is a real Darwinian “survival of the fittest,” which I believe will work in Dick’s favor.

When looking at the stock price of Dick’s compared to its peers, we see it is the furthest off its 52-week high compared to its peers (see below table). The stock may be a bargain if purchased today; however, stock appreciation may not manifest until 2018 when pricing rationalizes and the promotional environment dissipates.

Company Ticker Stock Price Off 52-Wk High Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS $27.32 56.1% Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN $22.77 42.2% American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO $34.93 56.0% Macy's Inc M $22.00 51.0% Foot Locker, Inc. FL $36.62 53.8% Hanesbrands Inc. HBI $25.23 3.5% lululemon athletica inc. LULU $61.12 12.6% Under Armour, Inc. UAA $17.95 55.0% Nordstrom, Inc. JWN $46.74 24.0% Kohl's Corporation KSS $44.43 25.2% Median (if applicable) 46.6%

Regarding valuation, let’s take a look at DKS' forward PE ratio compared to that of Target (TGT). Although Target is not a direct comp for Dick’s, I would argue that Target is facing at least as tough competitive headwinds and has a longer turnaround plan when compared to Dick’s. Looking at the chart below, DKS' multiple has reached a bottom of 9.2x, substantially lower than TGT’s 13.1x. This PE difference is continuing to grow and is now 56% greater than it was when we looked at it last quarter.

These qualitative and quantitative factors make Dick’s appear to be a bargain, in my view, although I wouldn’t expect major returns right away as the stock has clearly not found a solid bottom yet.

