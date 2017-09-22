BMW Leads $10 Million Investment In DSP Concepts

BMW is picking up the pace in its investment in technology startups, as technologies increasingly impact its core vehicle manufacturing business model.

DSP has developed audio interface technologies that OEM's use to integrate voice interfaces into their product and service offerings.

Quick Take

BMW i Ventures (BMWYY) has led a $10 million investment round in audio user interface company DSP Concepts.

DSP is developing a family of audio UI products that assist OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to integrate voice-activated technologies.

BMW is dramatically speeding up its investment pace across numerous sectors, as rapid change impacts the vehicle manufacturing industry.

Investee Company

Santa Clara, California-based DSP was founded in 2003 to research and commercialize microphone and playback processing audio technologies for consumer and automotive product markets.

Management is headed by founder and CTO Paul Beckmann, who was previously in the R&D Engineering group at Bose Corporation.

Below is a brief intro video about DSP’s Audio Weaver:

(Source: DSP Concepts)

DSP’s main offerings are voice UI technologies designed for the automotive market and its Audio Weaver processing system designed to optimize IoT (Internet of Things) products.

The firm has developed a robust partner network, which includes Cadence Design (CDNS), Amlogic, STMicroelectronics (STM), Knowles (KN), Texas Instruments (TXN) and others.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with BMW, other investors in the current round included Walden International and angel investor David Tsang. Valuation in the round was not disclosed. This is DSP’s first disclosed funding round.

BMW is leading this investment due to its belief that voice-activated technologies will become increasingly important in the future of consumer interaction with automobiles.

As Christian Noske of BMW i Ventures stated in the deal announcement,

Voice UI will play a huge role in the evolution of the car toward becoming an extension of our digital lives. The type of agile development of voice UI capabilities that DSP Concepts enables will become key for companies that want to bring their products to the next level in alignment with this vision.

DSP’s technology essentially speeds up development of OEM applications for voice interface products.

BMW has been an increasingly active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in 30 investment rounds since 2011.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that BMW’s focus has been on automotive, consumer services, mobile and transportation startup companies.

Additionally, it has evenly divided its business model focus between consumer and B2B startups.

Notably, BMW has invested most frequently in early stage companies in the Series A and Seed stages.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of BMW’s investment strategy is that its pace of investment has increased dramatically.

In 2017 YTD, the group has invested in 11 startups compared to all of 2016 when it invested in eight. 2016 also saw significant growth vs. 2015’s investment activity of just two deals.

So, it appears BMW is speeding up its investment in new technologies. This isn’t surprising given the pace of technological change affecting transportation in general and the automobile more specifically.

Accordingly, I expect to see continued high investment and perhaps acquisition activity by BMW as it seeks to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving transportation industry.

