GE: Just Pump The Brakes, At Least For The Time Being

The company's new CEO is set to provide forward guidance in a few short months so shareholders should consider a few things before jumping ship.

General Electric's (GE) stock price has been under pressure for quite some time, but the bears are still attacking in full force. This includes, of course, the biggest GE bear of them all -- JP Morgan's C. Stephen Tusa.

Mr. Tusa, and others, have been highlighting risks related to GE's cash flow prospects and the disparity between the company's GAAP & non-GAAP earnings, which has caused GE shares to sink by over 20% on a YTD basis.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Terrible stock performance, I know. The bears have definitely been right so far, but I believe that this underperformance has created a great long-term buying opportunity. So, investors with a time horizon longer than two to three years should just pump the brakes before racing out to sell their shares of this industrial conglomerate. Hear me out.

The Guy Has A Proven Track Record, But Even The Good Ones Eventually Get It Wrong

Earlier in the week, Mr. Tusa reiterated his bearish call on GE and stood by his price target of $22. When referring to investors that are more bullish on GE now that the stock price has fallen below $25/share, he stated the following:

"We believe this defines sentiment on the stock, which is somewhere between somewhat negative, and what we would characterize as 'chicken bullish,' with a common theme [that] it's not that bad, understandable in the context of a sector that typically mean reverts....This is essentially a denial that fundamentals could be this bad, and there is nothing that simple cost saves can't take care of, something that was not obvious to the previous 15 years of management."

Sounds like he has a bone to pick, just my opinion, but I digress. There is no denying the fact that Mr. Tusa has made some impressive calls on GE, and other stocks, over the last year. (Source: Tipranks)

The man has been spot on with his GE calls for years now. But, the one thing that I will point out is that most of the financial community already knew that 2017 was going to be a challenging year for this company, as I described in "GE's 2017 Annual Outlook: A 'Bridge" Year". Therefore, the bearish short-term calls (let me emphasize, short-term) have been slam dunks since mid-to-late 2016, i.e. after GE's management team talked down the company's fiscal 2017 prospects.

On the other hand, I will be the first to admit that I did not think that GE shares would decline in value by over 20% in 2017 - but it is important to always remember that the market can be extremely irrational.

(Source)

Are there legitimate concerns about GE's business prospects? Yes. But, are the concerns short-term in nature? In opinion, Yes.

To be clear, I am in no way downplaying Mr. Tusa's bearish calls (remember, he has been right more often than not) but let's take a moment to consider the "risks" that he has been harping on. The two that stick out to me, (1) cash flows and (2) GAAP vs non-GAAP numbers.

To start, both of these factors are being negatively impacted by the company's restructuring plans. Additionally, management is already projecting for the company to improve its cash generation in the second half of 2017 (which is consistent with prior years) and this is after GE reported a big improvement in Q2 2017.

For the GAAP vs. non-GAAP earnings, it is what it is (I hate to use this phrase here but I believe that it is necessary). This company is materially changing the way that it operates so non-cash charges and impairments come with the territory. Furthermore, as I described in this article, GE is not the only large company with a significant difference between its GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.

(Source: FactSet, Earnings Insights)

To this day, I stand firm in my believe that GE is a great long-term buy and nothing that has been reported on/mentioned so far in 2017 has changed my mind. Of course, there is a possibility that this will change in a few short months.

Just Pump The Brakes, At Least For The Time Being

Let's first consider the backdrop. The company's CEO since the early 2000's, Mr. Jeffrey Immelt, recently stepped aside after GE shares greatly underperformed the broader market over his long tenure. The incoming CEO, Mr. John Flannery, is a long-term GE executive that has an impressive background.

Mr. Flannery is already getting to work by announcing several cost cutting initiatives - delaying the headquarters build out, floating the possibility of selling equity in its digital business, and grounding the corporate jets - in a direct attempt to meet the company's $2B cost savings plans. Baby steps is all that we can ask of Mr. Flannery, at least for the time being.

From a long-term investor's perspective, it is hard to be too negative at this point in time on a company that has reported better-than-expected earnings over the last two plus years (GE has beat the consensus adjusted EPS estimates in 7 out of the last 8 quarters) and that also has a new person taking over for a leader that simply failed to win over the Street. As such, I believe that long-term investors should "pump the brakes" and then decide in mid-to-late November 2017 (i.e. after Mr. Flannery provides his portfolio review and forward guidance) if they should sell their GE shares. Think about it, at this point, the risk is to the upside at ~$24/share.

Bottom Line

GE will not be a market beater in 2017, and likely not in early 2018 either, but I believe that GE shares have the potential to be a market beater over the next few decades, if Mr. Flannery is able to do one thing -- provide this complex company with some direction and sell the market on the "new approach". Yes, this is easier said than done. However, let's give Mr. Flannery a chance to actually make some changes. The GE Investor Update is scheduled for November 13, 2017, and I am expecting for significant changes to GE's operational structure. Similar to what analysts are now expecting for Honeywell (HON), Mr. Flannery is likely to announce major asset sales/separations, in my opinion. Stay tuned.

I have been beat up by many SA contributors for my bullish long-term calls on GE, especially since the beginning of 2017, but, in my opinion, there is a lot to like about this company's business prospects. The company is a leader in several major categories - healthcare, aerospace, power, renewables, transportation, and the list goes on - but this is all being lost in the noise. To me, this is the best time to start long positions in great businesses. Long-term shareholders, therefore, should treat pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Author's Note: I put my money where my mouth is, as I recently added to my already overweight GE position in the R.I.P. Portfolio.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, HON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.