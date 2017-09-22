Cash Is Oversold

If I were selling a trade idea, I would now be composing lots of arguments as to why I am getting really nervous about the markets. But I can't. Call it a trader's instinct or some unexplainable subconscious human pattern recognition, but I am nervous about the markets. To the point that I have started shutting down long-term positions, even my long-term favourites in commodities, emerging markets, and dividend yields.

The clues are like flitting shadows in my periphery vision, but ones I can more clearly identify are:

Metals - A nicely bubbling speculative play on growth rarely sees metals sell off, and copper and iron are really off.

North Korea - News stories work like investments and have their own cycle of over- and under-response. More attention is paid to the speed of change than the underlying slow grind. The easiest things to miss are the quiet unobtrusive trends which don't have a "Wow - look at that 10% move" bringing them to general attention. North Korea is a slow-burning fuse on a potential powder keg.

Fed - A few years back, I stopped getting excited about Fed meetings, as the hot air-to-true impact ratio has always been too high. This latest one has left the market a bit confused apparently, with excuses being attached to "unexpected" market responses. I'd rather read this as a confused market that is grasping at straws. An indication that any new feature or price drive can easily pick up a new herding.

EU - Growth is wallpapering over the cracks in the EU, allowing Juncker to assume the role of Caesar with his federalist plans. The European markets are buoyant, the spreads of periphery against core are getting to the point where they appear to be discounting convergence with no chance of independent default. All are discounted as well with EU, so how much more good news can there be?

One of the greatest trends of the past years has been the issuance of debt rather than the issuance of equity. To the point of frustration, as nearly all the fruity projects I'd like to invest in are, quite rightly, held in-house. Why issue stock when you can issue debt to a closed group without all the aggravation of coping with a slew of irritating nonparticipating shareholders? The only time you'll get a slice of the pie is once the idea has been maxed out for the early investors.

But if there is going to be an end to the underwriting of debt by central banks, then the risks change. I think we are at the start of the great reversal here - all that debt that has been issued to buy back stock gets reversed.

Do I want to hold bonds? No. Do I want to hold equities? No. Do I want to hold a guaranteed return paying above inflation? Yes. But the number of government renewable energy schemes that guarantee that is reducing fast, and it's unfortunate that the surest way to receive an inflation-busting surefire yield is through an arbitrage of misplaced government subsidies.

So what do I hold? There is one chart that I have never seen but would love someone to produce. It is effectively the inverse of an index of every investment there is. It would be the price of fiat cash. Not having seen such a chart, but imagining it and imagining the work technical analysts could have with it, I would not be surprised for them all to be saying that cash is in dangerously oversold territory. With the accompanying "We haven't seen cash this cheap since xxxx" commentaries.

Who does hold fiat cash these days? Everything is invested in a scheme. Or a new version of cash which isn't cash. The fallout of the 2008 meltdown was a complete distrust of banks, which has spawned the growth of pseudo banks that have much higher risk than traditional banks but are perceived not to as they are not banks. Cash is not king at the moment, apart from places that have been devastated by natural disasters, leaving them without the power needed to make electronic payments. The dependency of the monetary system on power infrastructure is often overlooked.

But I am going into cash. It is very oversold. There are probably clever ways I can play hedges, but the best hedge is to exit your position. Or buy one in a garden center.