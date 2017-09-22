Royal Bank Of Canada Remains Best In Breed, And Getting Better

Thesis

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) remains one of the best choices for patient, long term investors in the banking sector and the wider financial services industry.

One could make an argument that the payment processors like Visa (V) and PayPal (PYPL) may have a brighter outlook, they have also run much further than most banks and have valuation that imply a strong growth premium.

But Royal Bank's current valuation implies little no growth over the medium term the company does indeed have that exact potential barring a Canadian real estate crash and negative interest rates in the US and Canada.

Let's review RY's recent performance and meld that with a recent important acquisition that's performing well, and highlight the company's strong dividend track record which attracts many individual investors to the stock.

City National

RY bought City National for $5.4b in cash and stock in 2015. City National was and is a bank focused largely on high net worth clients with a strong portion of its business being in wealth management and related services. RY combined this business with its own US wealth management business, giving the combined entity greater scale, access to more clients, and a larger presence in the US which it can use to grow at a higher rate than it might be able to other places.

So far, the transaction appears to be going well. Management indicated at a recent Barclays conference that margins in that segment have doubled since the transaction closed. In addition, happiness with the company's expanded presence north and south of the border was cited as a positive for commercial clients:

And then across border with Canada, commercial clients – a lot of commercial clients are doing business north and south of the border. Both our commercial clients from the U.S. do a lot of business in Canada and then of course our commercial clients in Canada do a lot of business with the U.S. So the commercial banking benefit across both our Canadian P&C business as well as the City National businesses is a good complement.

In the most recent Q3 results, the Wealth Management segment of the business saw its net income grow 25% year over year, and slightly slower at 13% versus the prior quarter - which was not entirely comparable due to additional days.

Canadian Housing Market, Consumer, & Interest Rates

No article on a Canadian bank would be complete without touching on the Canadian consumer and the housing market. Despite the growing US presence as highlighted above, Canada remains the most important market for RY.

The Bank of Canada has snuck a few rate hikes in similar to their Fed counterpart but there is still plenty of rooms for rates to rise without them being considered high or even normal.

Depending on how you measure it, the interest rate is likely below the rate of inflation in Canada. In comparison, the Fed still cites transitory low inflation as a reason to keep rates lower for longer.

Management cites that the market is pricing in a 100% chance of another increase in January and two to three increases in 2017, so this catalyst is still present; it is just playing out a lot more slowly than many investors would like.

Sure, it would be nice for central banks to raise rates 2-3% in a year and watch the bank ETFs soar, but that appears unlikely in either the US or Canada at this point.

On the topic of the Canadian Consumer, the situation there is steadily improving as well. Unemployment is on a steady downward slope, getting back on track after the oil crash derailed that to some extent.

The big, scary part to most investors, residents, and onlookers is that most measures of housing affordability in Canada are at very high levels.

The reason that I do not put this risk in the freak out bucket today is that this has been the situation for years and while it has gotten worse, the very fact that so many people know about it gives a stronger likelihood that even the bankers will act in a rational way and protect themselves and their investors should the bubble pop the same way it did in 1989/1990.

For RY's individual situation, management breaks it down and feels that only $440 million of their $256 billion loan portfolio is at any real risk. They get to this number by backing out loans that have a high loan to value, indicating that the borrower has significant equity in their home can not easily be put under water and walk away.

Next, they back out the insured mortgages and clients that are low risk due to high income or other reasons, and voila!

Now, this back of the envelope risk math on a gigantic book of mortgages may not reassure you, but I also have some faith from RY's performance during the last crisis.

The bank did post lower profitability in 2008 and 2009 as compared to the years before, but considering the low standard set by financial institutions, this a startling achievement.

I think if the next recession is a more mild economic downturn and not a worldwide financial meltdown, which is likely given that severe events do not happen every business cycle, I think RY will come through with flying colors.

Dividend History and Future

The company declared a $0.91 cent dividend payable this November as its latest increase. This is a 5% increase. Over the past 10 years the dividend has grown at 8%.

Management maintains a 48% payout ratio and targets a ratio of 40-50%, indicating that there is only a small amount of growth in the payout ratio possible without falling outside the target.

This means that dividend growth will likely track eps growth unless the target is raised.

On income, the company has done extraordinarily well since the bottom, growing income before extraordinary items very quickly. 2016 income was almost triple that of 2009.

RY has also achieved this without buying back a meaningful amount of shares, indicating that the cause is pure business performance and of course acquisitions/growth. Almost every type of revenue is up: interest from loans to customers, fees, short term investments. The only blemish is that interest and dividends from investment securities are flat to slightly down, but the overall trend is an positive one.

In terms of valuation, RY has settled in the low to mid double digits PE wise. Banks ran up with the US election and have given back most of the gains as the central banks have been relatively quiet through the summer.

Considering the landscape, with blue chips like 3M (NYSE:MMM) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) at record high valuations of 22-24 times earnings, RY and the other Canadian banks remain a great choice at half the valuation at 12-13 times earnings.

Banks remain one of the few sectors that have the opportunity to receive a revaluation. It has been a long coming and there have been many false starts, but without perfect knowledge of the future all an investor can do is make educated decisions and set them up with multiple paths to success.

Conclusion

RY has demonstrated strong crisis performance, acumen integrating and making new acquisitions, and an ability to make an increasing amount of money in a very low interest rate world.

It is an exciting prospect to consider how well they can do if interest rates rise and capital markets stay buoyant and orderly. With a good relatively valuation as well, a Canadian housing market explosion in the near term appears to be the only real risk here - which provides a good risk reward for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.