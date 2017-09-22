Hear Ye Hear Ye: Chesapeake Energy Is Going To Produce Cash

The challenge is still to achieve enough cash flow despite property sales to allow the debt spiral to fade. Right now the market is optimistic, but management results are not where they need to be.

The debt payment schedule looks better than it has been for a while. The bond and preferred stock selling prices are also decent.

Institutions hold a large percentage of the stock. However, there is research indicating that a large percentage of institutional ownership tends to be bearish for stockholders long-term.

Chesapeake Energy's (NYSE:CHK) management has finally decided that one reason to be in business is increasing the cash flow. Up until now, management has spent the cash as though it owns the printing presses.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Second-Quarter 2017 10-Q

As shown above (click on Aug. 3, 2017, 10-Q), operations used cash flow. Maybe operations used less cash flow than the year before, but that is nothing to brag about. Details in the 10-Q show that management was spending money on "one-time" items that kept appearing faster than operations could generate the cash. So far, Mr. Market firmly buys the future story that things will be a lot better. But to gamble that the market focus remains on the future is very foolhardy. So the second half of the year could feature about $1 billion in cash flow. What a wonderful break with the past that would be. The risk of course is that management will find a few large "one-time" items. That risk is not to be underestimated. This management has a way of spending money like it is on an eternal shopping spree. So let's hope someone grabbed the credit cards and cut them up.

Source: Nasdaq Website September 21, 2017, Market Close

Insiders have been purchasing the stock as the stock has declined. So even though there have been a lot of insider purchases, the stock has yet to rally to confirm that insider faith. Still the amount owned by insiders is impressive.

Source: Nasdaq Website September 21, 2017, Market Close

Similarly, some impressive funds own a fair number of shares of this stock. Actually there is some research that shows when institutional ownership gets as high as shown above, it can actually be bearish for the stock in the future. The reasoning is that if "everyone owns the stock," then there is no one left to sell too when they all want to get out.

Still, a lot believe in the faith shown by the institutions above to not be deterred by the rather high percentage of institutional ownership. For many institutions, this is a speculative holding. Still, several of the institutions, such as Vanguard, have generally decent long-term track records. So the information shown is definitely worth reviewing by the individual investor.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Slides From Barclays Energy Conference

The latest debt due schedule looks far better than it has been in quite a while. Similarly, the bond prices and the preferred stock prices really do not reveal any market worries about financial distress. So the market is giving the company some time to work through the current challenges.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Slides From Barclays Energy Conference

Management, for its part, keeps dancing around the various projects to determine which project will enable the company to grow to sufficient profitability. Above is one enticing view of the Marcellus Shale results. Note that these results have yet to find their way to the cash flow in a definitive fashion. But there is a good start shown above. Now management needs enough of these to materially impact both growth and cash flow.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Slides From Barclays Energy Conference

Like the preceding slide, this project also demonstrates some incredible flow rates. One would think that at some point, production growth would accelerate well into double digits with results like these. That has not yet happened. Though management is predicting some growth for the first time in a while after adjusting for potential sales.

What is really needed is growth without adjusting for potential sales. If management can overcome that challenge, then the debt spiral perception may fade. That process would do wonders for the current stock price. Investors should note that the IRRs are not posted above. So even with the wonderful rates shown, a conservative view is indicated until management confirms some wonderful profits and cash flow to go with those giant production figures.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Slides From Barclays Energy Conference

Clearly, management is not yet sure which project will spearhead the profit recovery needed to assure a decent future. The latest favorite appears to be the Powder River Basin. The operating results appear to allow management to make some decent progress on maintaining (or even growing a little) production at lower capital budgets. However, as noted above, no matter which project management currently touts, the overall corporate results are still falling short of sufficient profitable growth.

Summary

Source: Chesapeake Energy Slides From Barclays Energy Conference

The capital budget is definitely heading in the right direction and so are the well results. But the overall achievement is not quite sufficient to allow the company to sell some properties and retain sufficient production to service the remaining debt. There are still a lot more production refinements to try and the industry is increasing returns at a fantastic rate. So there is still hope that management can find a solution to emerge as a profitable company.

Currently, the cash flow is definitely not sufficient for the debt balance no matter how that cash flow is adjusted. Management really needs about $1 billion in cash flow for the current amount of debt. The second half of the year probably will feature cash flow at about half of the necessary quarterly level.

So management has a challenge to keep improving operations sufficiently despite property sales. Or management can get lucky by selling some properties for an extremely good price. Right now, most prospects are definitely speculative. The battle is definitely uphill. A lot can go wrong so this proposition is nowhere near investment grade. But seasoned speculators and traders are going to have a field day with this stock.

Heating season is arriving, so there will probably be a seasonal bounce. The long term outlook is still cloudy with lots of rain and a possible flood.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.