Wall Street Breakfast: North Korea Talks Hydrogen Bomb

Economy

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is due to make a speech today in Florence, Italy, on Britain's future relationship with the European Union. Indications are that May will signal that she supports a "soft" exit for Britain from the EU. She is also expected to say that the U.K. and EU should be "imaginative and creative" about establishing a new relationship. A harder Brexit is supported by some in the cabinet, including foreign minister Boris Johnson. The fourth round of Brexit talks are scheduled to begin on Monday.

Eurozone PMI came in very solid for September as growth of business activity accelerated. "Across both manufacturing and services, job creation was the second-highest seen over the past decade," notes IHS Markit. Flash services PMI was recorded at 55.6 vs. 54.8 estimated. The gauge on incoming new business rose to 55.6. Flash manufacturing PMI blazed to 58.2 to top the 57.2 mark anticipated by economists. Eurozone flash composite PMI was 56.7 vs. 55.6 estimated to rise to its highest level since May.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is getting ahead of a more challenging third round of NAFTA negotiations with Mexico and Canada by pushing for tougher rules of origin, based on the Trump administration's belief that auto imports in particular have too little U.S. content. The U.S. Trade Representative will submit new proposals in Ottawa starting Saturday covering rules of origin, labor standards in Mexico and dispute resolution.

OPEC members plan to wait a bit longer to see if any further action is needed to clear out the global oil glut. The main focus of today's meeting of OPEC officials in Vienna is expected to be compliance and supply cut extensions. Crude oil prices are slightly lower after a strong week. WTI crude oil futures -0.12% to $50.49/bbl at last check. Brent crude -0.19% to $56.32/bbl.

Fedspeak day: It's time to talk shop after the FOMC set October as the month to begin trimming the central bank's balance sheet earlier this week. San Francisco Fed president John Williams is scheduled to speak today at the Swiss National Bank Research Conference 2017. Kansas City Fed president Esther George delivers the keynote speech at an oil conference in Oklahoma City, while Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan takes questions at the same event.