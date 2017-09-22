It Takes Only The Smallest Of Changes To Shatter This REIT's Equilibrium

I’m a big fan of Malcolm Gladwell’s book, The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference.

If you haven’t read the book, it’s essentially a guide of the "mysterious social changes that mark everyday life." As Gladwell states, "Ideas and products and messages and behaviors spread like viruses do." He cites a few examples such as the rise in popularity and sales of Hush Puppies shoes in the 1990s and the steep drop in New York City’s crime rate after 1990.

Gladwell explains:

“Just as a single sick person can start an epidemic of the flu, so too can a small but precisely targeted push cause a fashion trend, the popularity of a new product, or a drop in the crime rate. This widely acclaimed bestseller, in which Malcolm Gladwell explores and brilliantly illuminates the tipping point phenomenon, is already changing the way people throughout the world think about selling products and disseminating ideas.”

Although Gladwell did not apply the use of the term “the tipping point” to REIT investing, I intend to apply the same principle today to the Net Lease REIT, VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

“Look at the world around you. It may seem like an immovable, implacable place. It is not. With the slightest push—in just the right place—it can be tipped.” - Malcolm Gladwell

Rebuilding the Empire

We all know that VER's predecessor REIT, American Realty Capital Properties (formerly ARCP) caused investors considerable angst, primarily due to "empire building" at all costs.

That resulted in large losses as Average Joe and Jane fled for high ground when "financial engineering" was exposed. Later, VER cut its dividend and began to rebrand the business model, focusing on investors first.

After the ARCP debacle, the company renamed the company VEREIT, the name was chosen because it combined veritas, the Latin word meaning "truth," and REIT, the industry in which the company now strives to be a respected leader.

VEREIT is a Net Lease REIT, which means the company owns free-standing buildings leased to a variety of retail, restaurant, office, and industrial tenants. As of the latest quarter, the company owned 4,105 properties located in 49 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada (93 million square feet). Additionally, VEREIT manages $7.7 billion of gross real estate investments on behalf of the Cole Capital non-listed REITs. VER’s property types focus on single-tenant retail, restaurant, office and industrial.



VER is an internally-managed full service net-lease REIT with a long-term net-lease structure that provides stable and predictable rent stream payments. The diverse portfolio is across sectors, geographies and tenants.

Here is how VER compares in size (based on Market Cap) with the other net-lease REITs:

Key Portfolio Metrics

Here’s a snapshot of VER’s portfolio metrics:

Here’s a snapshot of VER’s lease expiration schedule:

As you can see below, VER is diversified geographically:

As you can see below, VER is diversified by sector, with a large concentration in retail (39.4%) and restaurants (23%):

Focusing on VER’s retail mix, the exposure is dominated by off price and necessity shopping of which 50% is investment grade. In many of these core categories, VER sees “reasonable expansion plans in 2017 and beyond.”

Discount is comprised of 7.9%, pharmacy 7.2%, grocer 5.1%, home and garden 4.5% and convenience 2.5%. Approximately 67% of the retail revenue is derived from tenants that are public companies providing increased transparency into their operations and finances.

50 tenants individually represent 0.5% or greater of ARI, comprising 60.6% of the total portfolio; the remaining 613 tenants comprise 39.4% of the portfolio. 27 of the 50 tenants are investment-grade rated and 32 of the 50 tenants are public companies.

Here’s a snapshot of the retail portfolio:

VEREIT's strategy of well-positioned single tenant properties in a diversified portfolio - made optimum by size - helps protect against a variety of cyclical and secular disruptors.

In today's retail environment, one of the key disruptors is the evolution of e-commerce. Retailers who embrace e-commerce and have the resources to implement omnichannel distribution are proving successful. Fundamentals of retail should not be forgotten.

Those who continue to provide true retail value - merchandise, price and service - will also thrive. The core retail merchandise groups within VER’s portfolio are dominated by discount, pharmacy, grocery, home and garden and convenience.

VER’s restaurant portfolio consists of single-tenant quick service, casual and family dining properties. Creditworthy tenants, including franchisors, operating strong national and regional brands.

VER’s industrial property types include single-tenant distribution and warehouse facilities with creditworthy tenants. Most are mission-critical and strategic locations with close proximity to ports, railways, major freeways and/or interstate highways.

VER’s office property types include primarily single-tenant corporate headquarters and business operations with creditworthy tenants with strategic location for corporate operations.

Tipping Point 1

As VER continues to prune its portfolio, the company should further reduce tenant risk while also providing more attractive revenue supported lease with rent escalators as opposed to flat leases that are less defensive in a rising rate environment.

The Balance Sheet

During Q2-17 VER disposed of 37 properties for $224.8 million at an average cash cap rate of 6.9% and a gain of $43.1 million, subsequent to the quarter the company disposed of seven properties for an aggregate sales price of $9.6 million at an average cash cap rate of 7.2%.

The balance sheet remains very safe and liquid, with full capacity under the credit facility of $2.3 billion. At June 30, VER had $292.5 million in cash and essentially no floating rate debt. During the quarter, the company reduced secured debt by $203.8 million with only $162.5 million coming due during the remainder of the year. Any secured debt coming due is expected to eventually be termed out with unsecured debt.

At Q2-17 net debt to normalized EBITDA was reduced to 5.4x from 5.5x. The fixed charge coverage ratio remains healthy at 3x, and net debt to gross real estate investments ratio was 38%. The unencumbered asset ratio was 70% and the weighted average duration of debt stands at four years.

VER has sold over $3 billion of assets including approximately $890 million of office, $870 million of Red Lobster restaurants, $710 million in flat leases, $360 million of non-core and $125 million of retail joint ventures, in all realizing a gain of $200 million.

VER has returned to investment grade (BBB-) and given the pace of property dispositions and debt reduction, I suspect the company will get to BBB in early 2018.

Tipping Point 2

Cole Capital Monetization

During Q2-17 Cole Capital raised $78 million of new equity, an average of $26 million a month, and an increase of 17% over the first quarter, while the industry was down 37%. Additionally, 23 new selling agreements were signed in Q2, representing more than 15,000 financial advisors. New equity for July was $22.3 million.

In 2016 Cole raised $487.2 million of new capital, an increase of approximately 80% over 2015.

On the Q2-17 earnings call. VER’s CEO said (sorry for the transcript typos):

"…our goal has continued to be to reestablish and increase the value of Cole. We believe we've done a really good job of that. And we continue to do that. The critical issues this year have been bringing Cetera and Advisor Group on, two very large companies, who are now just beginning to sell. For instance, Cetera has now started marketing INAV, and over the last few months have increased their sales nicely. They are just going to start as we speak V and III. They've been approved. And so, we're hoping to see some benefit of that in the tail end of the year. Advisor Group has approved V and has been increasing sales of V over the last few months. They will now being their due diligence on INAV and then III. So we are expecting to have some real nice push there. As we look at reestablishing net value, we'll then think about what we do about Cole, whether it's internal or external. Our goal is to increase value. We'll then decide whether the market is valuing it properly."

Given the share price of VER, the market is giving little (if any) credit to Cole Capital. Arguably, the previous management team overpaid to acquire Cole, and much of the value has been eroded as a result of the shenanigans of the former management team. However, I am encouraged that VER is rebuilding the ship and at some point VER should be able to monetize Cole.

Tipping Point 3

VER has established a safe dividend policy.

In Q2-17, the company achieved AFFO of $0.18 per diluted share. FFO per diluted share was $0.17, consistent with the first quarter also at $0.17.

Q2-17 had lower real estate revenue, along with higher litigation costs, partially offset by a gain on the extinguishment of debt and a decrease in the income tax provision, resulting in a flat quarter-over-quarter change.

VER narrowed its AFFO guidance from $0.70 to $0.73 to $0.71 to $0.73 per share. The quarterly dividend is $0.1375, which represents a payout ratio of 76%. Here’s how VER’s dividend yield compares with the peer group:

Using consensus estimates data, you can see that VER should begin to grow AFFO per share in 2018 and 2019:

Yes, There Is One Big Overhang

As noted above, VER has three good catalysts that should drive earnings in the future; however, one large cloud remains.

In a recent article, Beyond Savings writes:

"…it is my view that the legal uncertainties, the drag on cash flow they cause and the near certainty of future settlements, creates a level of risk that makes the discount appropriate."

Beyond Savings provided an excellent investigative analysis of VER’s legal woes, and if you are remotely interested in a detailed look, I suggest you read the article.

I’m a little more bullish on the legal issues, and while I agree that there could be a modest drag, VER has positioned the balance sheet in such a way that it could easily settle the litigation. I suspect the bottom is in the rear view mirror, and I’m glad to see the price action since my last article.

I think it’s important to recognize VER’s management team and board for their hard work, first patching the holes in the boat, and then setting a new course by focusing on investors first.

The lawsuit is the only lingering business for VER and that could also serve as a catalyst when it’s settled. The dividend is well-covered and I suspect that VER could engage in M&A activity in the future.

What Is The Tipping Point?

"In the end, Tipping Points are a reaffirmation of the potential for change and the power of intelligent action. Look at the world around you. It may seem like an immovable, implacable place. It is not. With the slightest push—in just the right place—it can be tipped." - Malcolm Gladwell

I am reaffirming my BUY recommendation on VER. I consider the shares attractive, and when there is more clarity related to the lawsuit, I suspect the multiple will move in line with WPC (13.5x) and STOR (15x).

Remember that management is critical to the investing process and VER is now being run by a quality team. The stigma related to the lawsuit still remains, and I believe that the market is virtually ignoring the catalysts that in total represent a sizable tipping point for investors. I have a high degree of confidence in the management team and remember “it takes only the smallest of changes to shatter an epidemic's equilibrium.”

Peers: MNR, O, NNN, GPT, STOR, GOOD, WPC, LXP, and SRC.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and VER Investor Presentation.