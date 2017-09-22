The Fed's Gift To Bank Of America And JPMorgan Stockholders

The different timings of when the taper and rate hike will play out in the market will be key to determining when the stocks will see the benefits.

The Fed's announcement of a taper and a likely rate hike in December should drive bank stocks throughout the coming months.

The Fed indicated that a hike in short-term rates is likely in December, thus boosting volatility in short-term yields. The Fed simultaneously signaled their long-awaited balance sheet tapering and should drive long-term yields in the coming months. The scenario the Fed has laid out is the best of both worlds for banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

In this analysis, we'll look at how the Fed's decision is likely to affect both banks and how their earnings are likely to be driven higher. It's my opinion that volatility in short-term yields will result from the hikes in the Fed funds rate while the taper will drive long-term yields. As a result, each bank's earnings and net interest income will be driven by different market factors and may rise at different times going into Q4 and throughout 2018.

Market Reaction to the Fed meeting:

The market was caught off guard by the Fed to some extent. The expectation of fewer than three hikes this year was laid to rest with the Fed announcement. That expectation of a more dovish Fed was largely driven by subdued inflation.

I believe it's quite likely the market hadn't fully expected and priced in a third rate hike for this year since there have so many doubts surrounding the hawkishness of a Yellen-led Federal Reserve. Of course, the third hike isn't a foregone conclusion, but we're closer to a December hike than before the meeting.

Yield volatility should give a boost to banks in Q4.

Although it's still very early following the Fed meeting, yields have jumped. However, yields have been jumping since earlier this month (see chart below).

For banks like Bank of America and JPMorgan, this is welcome news since a boost in the 10-year yield will help bank loan spreads since they can charge higher rates on their variable rate loans i.e. auto loans, credit cards, and commercial lines of credit. On the other hand, volatility in the 2-year yield will help the fixed-income trading business.

However, since Q3 is already in the books, I'm betting any volatility this month won't be enough to save the quarter for the trading side of the business. That's not to say the banks will have a bad quarter since mortgage origination, consumer lending, and new commercial lending should be pretty solid.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

In my prior article, we looked at short-term yields after bank CEOs came out and told the world that trading revenue was likely to miss their Q3 targets.

From those warnings, I created the chart below showing the basis point moves in Q2 versus Q3.

In Q2 the 2-year yield had six moves of greater than 10 basis points (or roughly a 10% move).

the 2-year yield had six moves of greater than 10 basis points (or roughly a 10% move). Q3 has had only three 10+ basis point moves, and two of those moves occurred in September.

has had only three 10+ basis point moves, and two of those moves occurred in September. The red arrows on the chart below show volatility prior to the Fed meeting where as the yellow arrow shows the extension of the current rally in yields from 15 bps to 18.5 bps at the peak so far.

Why is this move significant? It's the largest move in the 2-year yield since the 25 bps move from February to March of this year which lead up to the March rate hike. It also created a YTD high for the 2-year yield.

Q1 yield rally may be signaling higher yields to come

If you recall in Q1, the market was bullish for yields on expectations that the Fed would hike three times this year. Once investors began doubting the likelihood of three hikes, yields came off and traded sideways.

We can see this play out in the chart below.

The blue shaded region shows the 25 bps move to roughly 1.4%.

The doubters took over and yields came off and didn't recover until this month as highlighted by the yellow shaded region.

In my opinion, we're currently seeing the resumption of the yield rally from February play out. It's almost as if the last four months didn't happen which is why I shaded those months in grey to show how meaningless the price action from those months wound up being.

It's almost as if the last four months didn't happen which is why I shaded those months in grey to show how meaningless the price action from those months wound up being. This is why Wednesday's Fed meeting is significant for short-term yields. With the Fed all but certain to hike rates again, we're seeing the resumption of the February to March move. Or put it another way, we're going to see the Q1 move finish playing out before the doubters had gotten hold of the market in March.

Also, in looking below, the 2-year has broken out of its range which is very bullish for yields ( bearish for bond prices). Look for a pullback to the breakout point as traders take profits, but any pullback should a short-term event. In my opinion, the medium and long-term value for the 2-year yield is higher from here.

( bearish for bond prices). Look for a pullback to the breakout point as traders take profits, but any pullback should a short-term event. In my opinion, the medium and long-term value for the 2-year yield is higher from here. As a result, I believe we'll see at least a 25bps move which would match the February to March move. The market will likely push the 2-year to 1.5% and possibly beyond going into the December meeting.

which would match the February to March move. The market will likely and possibly beyond going into the December meeting. If you want further evidence, look at the swift reaction in the bond market following the meeting as a tell that traders were caught off guard. Now that doubt has been removed and the market is no longer caught off guard, investors are likely to rush in to sell bonds.

By the way, the grayed out area represents the doubting months in the market. The September bullish rally engulfs any of the moves from the doubting months (or to the left of the yellow zone) and that's very bullish for short-term yields.

All in all, this bodes well for banks like JPMorgan and BofA who make a significant portion of their revenue on trading income. Both corporate bonds and Treasuries are traded heavily at these banks and the volatility should give them a much-needed boost for the end of Q3 and into Q4. It's doubtful, in my opinion, that the recent yield volatility will be enough to save Q3's trading losses, but it might soften the blow.

Which bank wins out the most?

Of course, past performance is no predictor of future results. However, when we look at the makeup of our two bank's balance sheets, we see that JPMorgan has a higher percentage invested in securities than BofA.

JPM has 55% of their balance sheet invested in securities versus BofA's 40% which means that JPM will be more susceptible to moves in short-term yields versus BofA. As a result, JPM will probably do better from the coming 2-year yield surge in Q4 than BofA.

Graph by Chris B Murphy. Balance sheet data for BAC and JPM from SeekingAlpha.com.

Net Interest Income and the 2-year:

We can see further evidence in the chart below correlating the net interest income to the 2-year yield.

JPM's stock has correlated to the 2-year yield more so than BofA and should do the best with the current run-up.

BofA also correlates well to short-term yields (but less so than JPM) since they have 40% of their balance sheet invested in securities. We can see this relationship play out as BofA's NII rose with the 2-year earlier in the year, but fell as the 2-year yield remained elevated. JPM's NII remained elevated in line with the 2-year.

JPM Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The 10-year yield and stock prices of JPM and BofA:

I separated out the two banks to compare their stock performances to the 10-year yield so it's easier to read.

Bank of America's stock price gained 14% as the 10-year yield rose 8.5%.

JPMorgan as seen in the second chart below gained just over 10% during the same period.

BAC data by YCharts JPM data by YCharts

Net interest income and the 10-year:

JPM's NII continued to rise despite the 10-year yield coming off its highs. This makes sense since we saw earlier that the bank earns most of its income from securities and is tied more so to the 2-year yield.

This makes sense since we saw earlier that the bank earns most of its income from securities and is tied more so to the 2-year yield. BofA is more closely tied to the 10-year and we can see that correlation play out below. BAC leveled off as long-term yields leveled off and retraced.

On a bullish note, both banks fared very well over the past few months, given that the 10-year dropped to 2%. This tells me that the bulls are in control. Look for net interest income to surge for both banks, but especially for BofA if long-term yields rise on the back of a Fed taper going into 2018. In short, if BAC is trading in tandem with the 10-year today, and that correlation will likely continue into next year. And with a Fed taper, we're should see a boost in net interest income.

This tells me that the bulls are in control. Look for net interest income to surge for both banks, but especially for BofA if long-term yields rise on the back of a Fed taper going into 2018. In short, if BAC is trading in tandem with the 10-year today, and that correlation will likely continue into next year. And with a Fed taper, we're should see a boost in net interest income. However, BofA should do well in a rising 10-year yield market since the bank has a greater percentage of their balance sheet in loans.

JPM Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Loan growth will remain to be a key driver:

Even though JPM uses less of their balance sheet for lending to drive earnings, the bank's loan growth has outperformed BofA's.

We can see in the graph below JPM's loan growth in Q2 and y/y was better than BofA's.

In other words, JPM still benefits from a rising 10-year yield because the bank uses their balance sheet so effectively. For example, less than 1% of the balance sheet is in cash or to put it another way, the bank's cash is being put to use to drive earnings. A diversified revenue stream from securities, loan growth, and effective use of the balance sheet are just a few reasons why JPM consistently trades at a premium to most banks.

Graph by Chris B Murphy. Loan growth data for BAC and JPM from SeekingAlpha.com.

How will the stocks fare in Q4 and into 2018?

We must remember that although the two banks compete with each other, their stock prices can both do well in an environment of Fed hikes and tapering. A rise in JPM's stock price doesn't preclude a rise in BofA's. However, each bank's stock may rise for different reasons.

JPM should stand to fare better in Q4 as the Fed hike in December will drive short-term yields. However, as the Fed gets closer to their target Fed funds rate, the rate hikes will play more of a supporting role for driving bank stocks.

In short, look for JPM to get the biggest earnings bump from the 2-year with BofA not too far behind.

With the Fed taper, look for the 10-year yield to perform well and since Bank of America is more tied to lending to drive earnings, look for BAC to get a boost from long-term yields.

and since Bank of America is more tied to lending to drive earnings, look for BAC to get a boost from long-term yields. Bank of America's loan growth in the coming months will likely come from mortgage origination, consumer lending, and commercial lending. In my opinion, look for mortgages to play a big part for BofA in Q3.

In 2018, look for the 2-year yield to fade in importance as the taper takes center stage. I believe it's at this point that BofA will win out as the tapering becomes the key driver for yields. BofA's NII percentage gains should be greater than JPM's at this point. As a result, I believe BofA's stock price will see larger gains than JPM's in 2018.

I believe it's at this point that BofA will win out as the tapering becomes the key driver for yields. BofA's NII percentage gains should be greater than JPM's at this point. As a result, I believe BofA's stock price will see larger gains than JPM's in 2018. In short, if you're looking for what's going to move BofA versus JPM the most, it'll probably be the short-term yields for JPM and long-term yields for BofA.

Of course, economic growth leading to loan and deposit growth will be the prerequisite for any benefits to higher yields. However, the Fed has set in motion a very positive path for banks that benefit from short-term yield volatility and long-term yield appreciation.

Good luck out there.

