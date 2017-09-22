Gold: Volatile, But Still A Buy

The SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) has gotten more volatile in recent weeks, but remains a buy as the global macro environment is still supportive of the metal. Although the Federal Reserve is sounding more hawkish, inflation expectations remain historically low due to weakness in both core and headline CPI figures. Moreover, longer-dated interest rates continue to weaken relative to short-term rates, leading to a flattening yield curve. Gold benefits in an expected low interest rate environment as investors seek protection against deflationary forces, and a weakening dollar.

Over the last few months, gold prices have become more volatile. Focus on geopolitical risks, as well as global monetary policy forced investors to continuously revalue gold. The chart below shows that gold shot higher for most of the year, but is now experiencing some selling pressure.

Coming into 2017, investors believed the new U.S. political environment would be ultra-business friendly, swiftly enacting policy that would benefit the economy, pushing inflation higher. This has proven not to be the case, leading to a rally higher in bonds, as well as gold, repricing for more gradual interest rate hikes going forward. Moreover, the U.S. dollar weakened significantly as lower domestic interest rates, alongside rising foreign rates led to a flow of capital into foreign currencies.

In recent weeks however, rhetoric out of the Federal Reserve has gotten more hawkish, with policymakers discussing another rate hike this year, on top of beginning quantitative tightening. The issue with this is that the Fed controls interest rates in the near term, but its power is limited. Long-term rates will continue to fall due to the absence of inflation.

Below is a chart of the U.S. 10-year break-even inflation rate. The market-based rate is derived by taking the difference between the yield of a nominal bond and an inflation-linked bond of the same maturity. It is presumed that since investors bet with their money, they have an interest in pricing inflation correctly.

Since recovering from the financial crisis lows, inflation expectations have steadily declined. This is due to continued weakness in both headline and core-inflation readings. Headline inflation is driven largely by food and energy prices. Over the last decade, an oversupply of energy and food crops have led to steadily declining prices. This oversupply is due largely to efficient technology used in production. Less labor and resources are needed to drill for oil, and farming became almost completely automated. This technological advance has driven down food prices, and thus capping inflation as well.

Moreover, wage growth remains weak as older, high income employees retire, being replaced by younger, and cheaper employees. This transition from a baby-boomer-led workforce, to a millennial dependent workforce is driving wages lower. Moreover, technological advances have also replaced many different professions across the workforce, both skilled and unskilled. As long as external forces continue to weigh down on inflation pressures, rates will similarly remain low.

Moreover, with a weaker inflation outlook, investors are pushing longer-term interest rates lower, even as the Fed is committed to raising its short-term lending rate. The chart below is of the spread between the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, against the 2-year Treasury yield. When the spread tightens, it signals investors expect lower rates in the future.

There is a strong correlation between the 10-year break-even inflation rate and the 2-10 Treasury yield spread, both of which are currently falling. Ultimately, gold benefits in a low and falling inflation/interest rate environment. Falling rates should keep downward pressure on the U.S. dollar, while boosting gold.

In coming months, expect the price of gold to remain volatile. The Fed is attempting to reverse its ultra-loose monetary policy, while also trying to spur inflation growth, which is an extremely difficult task. The price of gold should continue to fluctuate widely as the Fed experiments with different tightening strategies. In the long run however, inflation trends remain down .

With technological and structural changes in the economy, input costs are declining. This is leading to low inflation readings, as well as lower inflation expectations going forward. Over the longer term, the Fed loses the ability to control the economy, and either tightens monetary conditions too much, leading to an economic downturn, or accepts the reality of low price pressures, and slows its pace of tightening.

As investors further reconcile what the Fed is doing with monetary policy, alongside what the broader economic realities are, gold prices should remain volatile, but over the next few years, expect gold to continue on its trend higher, causing it to be a buy at current levels.

