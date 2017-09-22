Itron - Evaluating The Company's Purchase Of Silver Spring

There should be substantial revenue synergies as well-although it is hard to quantify those without a much clearer product road map than has been furnished at this point.

The merger has an identified $50 million of cost synergies. After taxes, the cost synergies, net of interest on the debt to be issued, will probably add about $.35 to Itron's EPS.

Itron's Purchase of Silver Spring - How One + One is Likely to Make Three

At the start of this week, Itron (ITRN) announced it had reached an agreement to buy Silver Spring (SSNI) at a price of $16.25/share. The price represented a 25% premium to the prior price of Silver Spring shares. I have written several articles detailing Silver Spring's business and its opportunity and was pleased to see the story end happily-although some commentators felt that the company was sold for too little. I have also written about Itron in the past so it seems to make sense to write an article about the prospects for the newly combined business.

Simply put, Itron and SSNI were competitors in the smart city/smart grid space with a set of overlapping technologies. Itron is a far larger company, with a somewhat broader foot print that has been emerging from a near-death experience. SSNI has developed a set of technologies but perhaps lacked the size and sales infrastructure to exploit everything it has developed. There are major cost synergies to anticipate. But more importantly, there are huge sales synergies that at this point have not been forecast by Itron management. These synergies would seem to have the potential to accelerate the overall growth of the combined enterprise.

Itron shares have been a bit of a laggard this year in that thus far they are up "only" 21% while the IGV is up by 36%. The shares have done a bit better on a relative basis over the past year with a gain of almost 38%. The shares reacted positively to the merger announcement gaining about 5.5%. The shares showed little reaction to the last quarter reported by Itron last month, even though it proved to be a nice beat in terms of EPS and was a very strong quarter for bookings. The company, as part of the earnings release, increased its forecast for the balance of the year which probably made sense given the strong increase in backlog and the uptick in gross margins.

For the purposes of this article, I am going to assume that this merger comes to fruition. As is always the case, some shareholders and analysts are unhappy with the valuation being paid for SSNI and feel that either SSNI shares are undervalued or that the transaction is a negative for Itron. The research not linked here is one of the later, but I am baffled at the logic, or lack thereof in the note headlines I have seen.

Some background on Itron and its positioning

I last wrote about Itron almost a year ago and while there have been some articles on the name, the company may not be completely familiar to many readers. The articles that have most recently appeared on this site were quite negative and decried the company's earnings quality and its competitive positioning. I really do not quite understand the horror by the author at the use of one-time restructuring charges. The company is, after all, restructuring and has needed to do so for some time now. The writer termed the run in the shares to that time as "inexplicable." I imagine the run since the time of the article was more inexplicable and painful as well to that author.

Itron as a company has been around for a number of years. The shares, and the company, took off about a decade ago when the "smart meter" concept first emerged. Back then, the shares reached in excess of $100/share. Much of the intervening decade hasn't been kind to the company. For a variety of reasons, the company fell on very tough times and a bit more than 2 years ago, the shares were at $30. The problems included out of control costs coupled with flagging demand.

Since that time the company has shown substantial improvements in operational performance-at least in terms of EPS, although top-line growth has been elusive. Just reprising the headlines, the company recorded revenues of $503 million, down a bit less than 2% year on year. Non-GAAP EPS rose by 10% to $.71 year on year. A writer on this site cited earlier has been unhappy that the company hadn't updated guidance. In its latest quarterly report, Itron did update guidance and introduced their new CFO as well. That being said, the results reported in Q2, although showing negative compares compared to 2016 in terms of revenues, primarily due to a large contract for water meters that drove that segment to above trend-line growth in the first half of 2016, were above the company's forecast and analyst consensus. The company raised its guidance for the full year by about 5% in terms of revenues and by a similar percentage in terms of EPS. The analyst consensus, as published on First Call, is now consistent with company guidance.

Perhaps of greater significance, the company achieved accelerating growth in both bookings and backlog during the past quarter. Overall, bookings grew by 19% year on year in Q2 compared to a bookings increase of 8% in Q1. The company's backlog rose to $1.6 billion, up by 21% on the year and the company's short-term backlog rose to $860 million, up 25%. These numbers exclude $325 million of unbilled backlog for which awards have been made but for which contracts are pending.

These numbers were positively impacted by the Comverge acquisition which added about 8% to the total backlog and 5% to the short-term backlog. The backlog metrics were essentially unchanged sequentially. This company has very lumpy bookings that can show substantial variation quarter to quarter; this makes sequential analysis of quarterly bookings of less value than would otherwise be the case.

GAAP gross margins for the company's June quarter reached 35% compared to 33.1% in the year earlier period and 32.9% in Q1. Some of this improvement related to an insurance recovery which is recorded in a GAAP presentation. The cadence of gross margin improvement has been modest but steady looked at non-GAAP.

Itron bought a company called Comverge in June. This was not a major transaction, as those things are measured. The total consideration for Comverge was $100 million and the transaction had a valuation of 1.65X revenue.

I was puzzled at the really critical evaluation given to this transaction by the writer on this site mentioned previously. Many writers, not really familiar with tech valuation or accretion, find it a bit more difficult to understand how the acquisition game works in tech. While demand response has produced miserable operational results for the company cited by the writer, EnerNOC, that company was recently bought by Enel (ENEL.MI) at a significant share price premium although at a valuation less than what Itron paid for Comverge. While the press release regarding the Comverge acquisition was typically anodyne, it is clear that Itron is anticipating substantial cost and revenue synergies that will greatly enhance the value of the assets acquired. I am reasonably certain that the Comverge transaction was done at a higher valuation because of its rather small size of the transaction (40% the size of EnerNOC buy) and because Comverge was less unprofitable and was burning far less cash than EnerNOC had been.

That said, the Comverge acquisition did lead to negative impacts on GAAP expense ratios in the quarter and was the major reason for the spike in GAAP general and administrative costs. And it had a moderate impact on overall GAAP profitability. The acquisition, small as it was, had no material short-term impact on non-GAAP reported profits or EPS. Comverge is likely to be an acquisition that offers both cost and sales synergies, although of modest proportions, over the next several years. The company offers software based, distributed energy management solutions, which will be sold as an adjacency to Itron's platform. Generally speaking, energy efficiency and demand response programs that can be integrated with load control and dynamic pricing work better as a combined offering-the synergies involved in the acquisition are probably underestimated by the consensus at this point.

Itron's Q2 results, while a noticeable beat, showed some negative elements that may have been less than some investors had hoped to see. The major expense categories showed mixed results. Sales and marketing rose by about 10% year on year and about 7% sequentially. That said, it was just 9% of revenues last quarter, certainly a very modest figure for this kind of a company, but one that makes sense given the gross margins that the company has had. Development expense was flat year on year, and was up 5% sequentially, again just below 9% of revenues. General and Administrative costs declined to about 8% of revenues compared to 9% the prior year. General and administrative costs rose 15% sequentially-primarily to reflect the costs of the Comverge transaction.

Stock based comp is just about 1% of revenues, far below what many other tech companies spend on that category. For the last 6 months stock based comp expense was about 11% of cash flow from operations, down significantly from 15% of CFFO recorded for the prior year. The company saw a substantial increase in CFFO over the first half of the year, almost entirely a function of balance sheet items which are very unlikely to be repeatable. The company is likely to continue to record CFFO greater than non-GAAP net income because of the relatively significant level of depreciation. That said, Itron is not likely to be a cash flow story. It is likely to be a story whose valuation is significantly enhanced by strategic acquisitions. And that brings us to the purchase of Silver Spring

Considering the synergies

Itron is paying about $830 million to acquire Silver Spring. That may leave the writer of the negative articles about Itron on this site apoplectic, but is actually a very reasonable price given the likely synergies that will be realized in the integration of the two companies. Itron is forecasting that it will achieve $50 million in annual cost savings, which works out to about $0.85/share of incremental earnings.

SSNI, on a stand-alone basis had been expected to have nominal after-tax non-GAAP earnings. Itron is taking on $750 million of new debt which has been committed by Wells Fargo. Itron's current debt bears interest rates of mainly less than 3%. As this is a larger borrowing, my guess is that the interest rate will be greater than the company's current average interest cost on its debt and I have used 4% in my analysis.

Looked at just on projected cost synergies, the transaction will add about $.33 to Itron's earnings within the next 2-3 years, or about 7%-8% to the estimated earnings at that point. But quite clearly, this transaction, while accretive enough just on a cost basis, was done with revenue and competitive synergies in mind. The real goal is to leverage the SSNI technology and to develop a combined enterprise that can start to achieve some meaningful and consistent top line growth.

This isn't the place to attempt to evaluate which vendor between Itron and Silver Spring has the best smart city technology. About 18 months ago, when ConEd chose to embrace the SSNI approach and ordered about $300 million of equipment and services from the company, many observers might have concluded that SSNI had better technology that lead to that decision. Not only was it a huge award, relative to this industry but it was a take-away from Itron.

Since that time, SSNI has continued to win large deals. I have written a couple of reports in the interim that in some cases call out significant wins. On the other hand, as the latest quarterly report shows, Itron has been able to restore some growth in terms of bookings and backlog. An as the link shows, Itron continues to rank as a leader in the Garner MQ survey-with Silver Spring evaluated as a visionary in another MQ segment

Whatever is the case, the companies have overlapping technology and Itron Riva will often bid against the Silver Spring's Smart City products. As the news article linked here comments, both Itron and SSNI have had similar visions and product strategies. Combining the two efforts will lead both to economies in terms of eliminating duplicative efforts and costs but should also lead to a company with a broader sales reach and some additional product capabilities that will improve the ability of Itron to compete for many larger RFP's. One likely reason for the merger was simply the investment that SSNI would have needed to make in order to access opportunities outside of the US. It would have been difficult to maximize.

Itron put together a slide deck outlining the more qualitative set of benefits it expects to realize from its purchase. I have linked it here for anyone interested in reading the commercial. Buried in all of the charts and graphs is one sentence about faster growth. At the end of the day, I think this merger is all about using the combination of the two sets of solutions to drive faster growth than either company could have realized independently. Even in the wake of the bookings gains at Itron, consensus numbers for revenue growth next year had been estimated to be 4%+.

SSNI had been estimated to achieve 9% growth next year. That number probably underestimates the growth in bookings that SSNI might reasonably be expected to achieve. Bookings growth has been very strong for SSNI, although very lumpy as well, due to its success with both utilities and with municipalities.

Notionally, adding SSNI to Itron would have the long-term effect of adding about 150 bps + to the growth rate of Itron. That is simple math. But I think the odds are that the growth rate increment will be noticeably greater than that.

As I noted in a past report on Silver Spring, another principle competitor in this space, Landis+Gyr has been taken profit. Landis+Gyr had belonged to beleaguered Hitachi and had engaged in extremely severe discounting in an effort to generate cash. Now in private hands, it is expected to reverse its prior strategy in terms of aggressive pricing in order to focus on profitability.

So, that leaves this new combination with a bit less competition. There will also be some ability to leverage partner ecosystems and to develop a unified product strategy that will most likely offer a broader set capabilities than remaining competitors. I should mention, in all fairness, that managing this kind of merger where there will be survivors and losers in terms of products, personnel and sales over-lap is going to require strong execution capabilities. It is surely a risk, although not a huge risk given the complementary strategies of both vendors.

I really don't think it is feasible to reach a quantitative conclusion that is defensible. Can Itron reach double digit top-line growth because of this transaction? I think it is possible. The TAM that the combination can address is substantial-although the actual numbers will be far smaller than Itron used in its presentation. $470 billion is more or less pie in the sky - in the next several years, the adoption of smart city technology will likely speed up but the customers for both smart cities and smart grids, viewed holistically, are giant bureaucracies who move with glacial speed.

But double-digit growth potential coupled with significant margin expansion based both on the conclusion of internal programs and the cost synergies of this transaction presents some attractive valuation metrics.

Valuation

Despite Itron's share price performance over the past year, it has yet to be valued as much more than a play on improved profitability. As of the latest quarterly financials, the company had 39;3 million outstanding shares. At today's share price quotation, that yields a market capitalization of around $3 billion. The company had net debt at the end of the quarter of $200 million which yields a current enterprise value of $3.2 billion.

Looking at estimated 2018 results, the company, including the addition of revenues from Silver Spring, will have revenues of $2.55 billion. At that point, with an additional $750 million of debt being issued to consummate the transaction, the enterprise value at today's stock price would be $3.95 billion. So, that calculates to an EV/S of about 1.55X. That is definitely in value territory-the question of course, is whether my hypothesis and the company's forecast of a greater level of organic growth will be realized.

In terms of a P/E, I am going to use the earnings accretion I calculated earlier. According to the company forecast, not all of the earnings accretion will take place until 2019 but that amount is likely to be valued immediately given that it is entirely based on cost synergies and does not rest on expectations of faster growth. I think when the earnings accretion is fully realized, the company will be achieving EPS of just less than $4.At that level of earnings, the P/E would be around 19X.

The question, again, is not how reasonable that P/E might be, but the probability of this company achieving substantial sustained and predictable growth going forward. If Itron can grow at double digit rates, than the 19X P?E will almost surely show dramatic increase from its current level.

As mentioned earlier, the company's cash flow so far this year has been stronger than should be expected as a long-term relationship to reported non-GAAP results. So far this year, the company has generated free cash flow of about $73 million, up from $31 million the prior year. That kind of result, as mentioned earlier, is simply not sustainable.

I think that trying to forecast the cash flow on a pro-forma basis would be a terribly fraught exercise, and one that might lead to confusion more than enlightenment. Readers and investors should not think of Itron as a story built on cash flow.

In the wake of the merger announcement, as mentioned earlier, Itron shares have appreciated about 5.5%. That probably reflects the very visible cost synergies that have been forecast. But I think valuation is such that there can be substantially more share price appreciation based on the return of the combined entity to a sustainable level of organic growth.

Some trends in IT seemingly happen overnight-although the realities in retrospect are far more measured. Examples would certainly include the implementation of AI-and also the public cloud. Smart Cities and smart grids have been gestating for far longer than most elephants. There are some signs that suggest that the gestation period is coming to an end, aided by the proliferation of artificial intelligence and analytics. If that is true, the opportunity that Itron has to grow, is substantially underestimated.

I personally had invested in SSNI-I am looking to see in which bucket I will put the proceeds. Itron is an interesting alternative in that regard for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.