Natural Gas Storage Projection For Sept. 16-22: Bullish Storage Injection Expected As Late-Summer Heatwave Boosts Demand

However, record natural gas production is concerning and is likely to place a cap on any rally.

In its weekly Natural Gas Storage Report for the week of September 9-15, the EIA announced Thursday morning that inventories grew by +97 BCF. This was much larger than my projected +86 BCF build and was 24 BCF bearish versus the 5-year average. It was the third straight bearish weekly build and boosted the natural gas storage surplus versus the 5-year average from a negligible +8 BCF on August 25 to +67 BCF as of September 15. This growth in surplus has been due to the unfortunate combination of cooler-than-average temperatures, powerburn suppression and electrical outages associated with hurricanes Harvey and Maria, and the Labor Day Holiday. Unsurprisingly, following the report that was both bearish and worse than expected, natural gas cratered, falling 15 cents or 4.8% to settle at $2.95/MMBTU, the lowest close since September 8 just days after reaching a new Summer 2017 high. Natural gas prices for September to-date is shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: 3-week natural gas price history showing rally to new highs followed by sharp correction over the past 3 days. [Source: EIA]

The popular 1x ETF, the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), outperperformed its underlying commodity, falling "just" 3.9%, as it had already rotated its holdings into the less volatile November 2017 contract ahead of the October 2017 contract's expiration next week. The 3x VelocityShares ETF (UGAZ), also in November 2017 contracts, tracked UNG and plunged 11.7% while its inverse cousin, DGAZ, rose 11.2%. Over the past 3 days alone, UGAZ is down over 16%. Fortunately for bulls reeling from Thursday's correction, natural gas demand has rebounded over the past week amidst an impressive September heatwave and I am projecting a return to bullish natural gas inventory injections for at least the next two weeks. This article discusses my projection for the storage week of September 16-22 that ends today and its implication on the price of natural gas as we head further into the Shoulder Season.

For the week of September 16-22 that ends today and will be reported by the EIA next Thursday, September 28, I am projecting a +65 BCF weekly injection, down 32 BCF week-over-week and a strong 20 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average. As Figure 2 below shows, such an injection would be the second smallest injection for the September 16-22 period in the last 5 years, behind only 2016's +49 BCF injection.

Figure 2: Projected natural gas storage injection for September 16-22 versus 5-year historical comparison. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

And looking at the full 23 year period for which EIA storage data is available, it would be the 5th smallest injection for the week, as shown in Figure 3 below. Overall, injections during this period have ranged from +49 BCF in 2016 to as high as +107 BCF in 2011.

Figure 3: Projected natural gas storage injection for September 16-22 versus full 23-year historical comparison. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

The most obvious driver for the much smaller week-over-week injection has been late-summer heat that has boosted powerburn across the eastern two-thirds of the nation. Highs well into the 90s have reached as far north as Iowa and Nebraska over the past two days, and could reach southern Minnesota today where a late-season Heat Advisory is in effect for Minneapolis. While the I-95 corridor has seen its highs blunted somewhat by Hurricane Jose spinning offshore, the interior Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Ohio Valley have seen highs 10F-15F warmer than average into the 80s over the past 3-4 days. As a result, the mean nationwide temperature this week has averaged 74.4F, more than 5F warmer than normal, and has exceeded 75.5F twice. As a result, I estimate that natural gas powerburn will average near 32.3 BCF/day this week, up over 1 BCF year-over-year.

This has kept daily storage injections well under the 5-year average of 12.0 BCF/day each day of the week, ranging from +11 BCF/day during the comparatively cooler first half of the week down to +8 BCF/day during the hot tail end of the week, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4: Projected daily natural gas storage injections for September 16-22 [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Also supporting natural gas demand throughout the week has been LNG feedgas to Sabine Pass that has settled near record levels throughout the week, averaging a record high of 2.8 BCF/day and topping 20 BCF on the week for the first time, up 2.5 BCF week-over-week. Weekly feedgas deliveries to Sabine Pass over the past 6 months are shown in Figure 5 below.

Figure 5: Weekly LNG feedgas deliveries to Sabine Pass, showing record demand of 20 BCF over the past week. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Because Sabine Pass was undergoing maintenance and was shut down completely this time last year, year-over-year demand is up nearly the full 20 BCF/day.

On the other hand, natural gas production has continued to climb to new 2017--and record--highs. As Figure 6 below shows, production averaged 74.1 BCF/day for September 9-15, up 0.3 BCF/day from the previous week and up a large 2.6 BCF/day year-over-year. I expect production for the current week to have climbed even higher, averaging 75.4 BCF/day, a new record high.

Figure 6: Domestic natural gas production over the past year showing rapid growth to new highs. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

This has added an alarming 20+ BCF/week of natural gas to supplies year-over-year, with the majority of this gain occurring in just the past 3 months. While this addition will be absorbed by LNG feedgas this week and for the next few weeks given the large year-over-year gains associated with last year's plant shutdown. By mid-October, however, a developing supply/demand mismatch could develop if production continues to grow at its current rate. Potentially mitigating this mismatch is the expectation that Dominion's Cove Point LNG plant will have begun receiving flows, boosting temperature-independent demand.

Natural gas demand will remain strong this weekend and into early next week as above-average temperatures persist. Despite a cooling trend during the second half of the week, I am still projecting a second straight sub-+70 BCF weekly injection, more than 20 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average. As a result, by September 29, the natural gas storage surplus versus the 5-year average, which reached +67 BCF as of September 15, will likely be slashed by more than half to around +25 BCF. This will undo about two thirds of the damage inflicted upon the surplus in the past 3 weeks of bearish injections.

What does this mean for the price of natural gas?

Early in the week, I was concerned that natural gas was becoming a bit over-heated when prices were topping $3.15/MMBTU at summertime highs and took the opportunity to take profits on a portion of my long position, although I still retain a modest natural gas long position. Part of my concern at that time was that natural gas was becoming overvalued at the November-December-January timeframe when seasonal contango had boosted futures prices to over $3.40/MMBTU. Now, after this week's 5% pullback, natural gas is once again undervalued across all time frames, even after yesterday's ugly EIA injection. Figure 7 below plots my calculated Fair Price--based on a comparison of current and projected inventories versus historical inventories and prices--against natural gas futures prices for the next 8 months.

Figure 7: Natural gas Fair Price versus Futures Price showing that the Fair Price remains above the futures price throughout the period, indicating a persistent undervaluation. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

And Figure 8 below plots the difference between these two prices, the percent undervaluation versus Fair Price.

Figure 8: Natural gas undervaluation versus its Fair Price showing that the undervaluation narrows during the Winter but remains undervalued throughout the period. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

As the figures show, natural gas is undervalued by around 9.5% based on current inventories which declines to around 2% by late November as Futures prices approach $3.30/MMBTU. The undervaluation shoots higher by late winter as Futures prices collapse back under $3.00/MMBTU.

Overall, my sentiment towards natural gas at this time remains mixed. On the one hand, natural gas is undervalued at current prices and strong demand and bullish EIA-reported injections over the next two weeks should help the commodity find some support at current levels. However, record production levels will likely cap any gains and could threaten a supply/demand mismatch by later this Fall unless temperature-independent demand or an early-season cold snap helps to keep pace. The end result I expect will be continued range-bound trading with prices stuck between $2.90/MMBTU and $3.20/MMBTU until we get a better idea of how high production will go, to what extent demand is stepping up to compensate, and whether we see an early-season boost to heating demand. A nimble trader may try to navigate this environment by buying at the bottom of the range and selling or even selling short at the top of the range. However, I plan to continue to hold my natural gas long position, although I will likely resume profit-taking should prices approach $3.20-$3.25/MMBTU at which point I will reassess my stance.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.