Irma Will Devastate Sun Community Profits - Sell

Hurricane Irma recently roared up through the Florida Keys, through the length of Florida, and into Georgia and South Carolina. It had substantially weakened to a tropical storm by the time it got to Georgia, but it still caused some flooding. Along the Florida peninsula, it caused both wind and flooding damage. In the Florida Keys, the damage was catastrophic. As of September 11, 2017, Moody's estimate for Irma's damage was $64-92B (CNBC video). Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) likely suffered significant damage as part of this total. The map below shows just where SUI's communities are located.

As readers can see in the chart above, SUI has 42,908 sites in Florida. It has another 1,048 sites in Georgia and 481 in South Carolina. The total is about 37% of its total sites in the US and Canada. That leaves open the possibility, if not the probability, of substantial losses in Florida. SUI also had five communities in the Florida Keys. Irma was a strong category 4 hurricane when it roared through there. SUI had, as of September 11, 2017, been unable to inspect those properties. However, I would be very surprised if they were not substantially damaged.

SUI is an REIT that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. It put out a preliminary damage assessment on the company's properties in Florida and Georgia on September 11, 2017. The company had only gotten information on a limited number of its properties at that point. From that limited number of properties, there had been minor flooding, trees and debris needing removal, fencing damage, skirting damage, and carport damage. There were also five communities in the Florida Keys for which no information was available. However, they were hit with a strong category 4 hurricane. Therefore the damage is expected to be substantial. Many properties remained without power, and there was no estimate of when that power would be restored. In addition parts of Florida remained inaccessible, and the news has carried many stories about possible health hazards from the many things that may have been contaminated by contaminated water.

All of this means that SUI will have a lot of clean up and restoration costs. For those properties it rents, it will likely have a lot of rental fee losses. In the rent to own cases, SUI may lose contracts outright. This could easily mean that SUI will be unprofitable for an unknown number of quarters into the future. Keep in mind that the Florida Keys communities may be close to total losses. A picture is below (of a likely non-SUI random area):

Keep in mind that there will be/is a labor shortage in Florida due to the mass damage. This means that it will take longer than normal to do repairs and clean up. It will be more expensive than normal. This will all translate into higher costs and lost revenues for SUI over an extended period. I apologize for not providing more specific information. However, it seems likely that SUI will provide much more detailed information in its coming quarterly report - Monday October 23, 2017, after the markets close. A picture is below of some likely non-SUI damages in Florida:

Another picture is below of a manufactured home community in Florida - likely non-SUI:

On September 5, 2017, SUI's Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.67/share for Q2 2017. The distribution is payable October 16, 2017, to shareholders of record on September 29, 2017. This is the same dividend as for Q1 2017. However, with the damages, loss of occupancy, repair and clean up costs, etc. This dividend may be cut back significantly in near future quarters. SUI did have insurance, but it is unlikely to cover anywhere near all costs. Typically flooding costs are poorly covered, and other costs will add to that total. This is a negative for shareholders. The 3.0% dividend is nice, but it is not overwhelming. The payout has only been increased twice in the last 10 years by a total of 6%. After the Irma damages, the dividend yield seems very likely to decrease or to completely disappear for a while. The repair and clean up monies will have to come from somewhere besides insurance.

Q2 2017 Earnings

For Q2 2017 total revenues increased +$47.1 million (+24.7%) to $237.9 million compared to $190.8 million for Q2 2016. Net income was $12.4 million, or $0.16/diluted common share, as compared to a net loss of -$7.8 million, or -$0.12/diluted common share for Q2 2016. FFO was up +12.9% at $0.96/share or unit from $0.85/share or unit in Q2 2016. Revenue producing sites were up by +752 YoY compared to being up +501 YoY in Q2 2016. Home Sales Volumes increased +6.8% YoY. Same Community Net Operating Income increased +6.1% YoY. Same Community Occupancy increased +160 bps to 97.2% from 95.6% a year earlier. All told this looked like a very good quarter. However, Irma likely put a large dent in near future quarterly results, and it would be foolish not to recognize that. Readers can expect virtually every metric to shrink in near future quarters. In SUI's Q3 2017 earnings report guidance, I would expect at least a one-year hit to virtually every metric.

FY2017 guidance (as of Q2 2017E)

FY2017 FFOPS is expected to be to be $4.12-4.18. Quarterly FFOPS is expected to be $1.11-1.14 for Q3 2017 and $0.95-0.98 for Q4 2017. FY2017 Same Community NOI growth is expected to be 6.4-6.8%. Guidance does not include prospective acquisitions or capital markets activity. It is likely the guidance numbers will shrink with the Q3 earnings report. When the market had previously expected beats and raises for the rest of the year, the cold hard facts after hurricane Irma should dampen the performance of the stock. It is a sell at this time. There are less risky, higher dividend paying stocks.

The two-year chart of SUI provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The above chart has flattened out. In fact it looks like it has started a slight downtrend. As of Q2E 2017, the FY2017 midrange Guidance Price/FFOPS was $87.57 / $4.15 = 21.1x. This is high for a company that is not growing its dividend. It did grow FFOPS in Q2 2017 by +12.9% YoY. However, it should be obvious from the estimates of the Hurricane Irma damages that the same growth is unlikely for the near future. Rather the clean up and repair costs should eat up profits. The occupancy levels will likely go down, if only because any number of sites will remain uninhabitable for some time. Further construction in Florida will be delayed. Further construction in other areas may be delayed as monies that would have been directed at such other areas are likely spent in Florida first. Delays will cost money. Higher labor costs will cost money. Incomplete flood insurance will cost money. There is no rosy ending to this picture for several quarters. Sell this priced-for-perfection stock now that it is clear that perfection will not be achieved anytime in the next few quarters. There are better opportunities.

If you are an aggressive trader/investor, you might even consider shorting the stock down to the $79 to $80 per share price. It could go much lower, but you will be able to reassess your position after the stock has likely moved down to your first target. You could always take half profits. Then you could let the rest ride. Remember you will have to pay the dividend if you are short the stock. Of course, if the dividend gets cut to $0/share for a short time, that obligation will go away. Don't forget that about 37% of SUI's total sites are in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Nature couldn't have picked a more disastrous location for Hurricane Irma with respect to SUI's business.

