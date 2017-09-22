Dividend Announced, Future Growth Looks Promising

I suspect over the next year, GPMT will be raising its dividend significantly.

GPMT still has a lot of capital which hasn’t been put to work.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend came in about $.10 lower than what I was hoping for.

I was waiting for the dividend to come in…

And Granite Point Mortgage Trust's (NYSE:GPMT) dividend came in at $.32. I was expecting higher.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust surprised me a bit by coming in with a lighter dividend than I expected. My thesis included that it might take more than a quarter to put its excess capital to work, but the process has been a bit slower than I anticipated. The company declared a dividend of $.32 for Q3 2017. I was hoping for it to come out stronger and open in the $.40 to $.45 range.

GPMT already put $500 million to work. I estimate it has another $675 million to deploy to reach optimal leverage. That probably takes until sometime in Q1 2018. After full deployment (so Q1 2018 or Q2 2018, at worst Q3 2018) earnings per share should run around $.45 to $.49. Dividends should follow earnings.

What Slowed Granite Point Mortgage Trust Down?

By my estimates, optimal leverage for GPMT is around 3.35x assets to equity or 3.5x assets to equity with almost all of assets under the category "loans held-for-investment."

For reference, here's where you would find the category in the Q2 2017 presentation (green box):

GPMT entered Q3 2017 with $1.739 billion in "loans held-for-investment" and $823 million in stockholders' equity. That was only 2.08x in loans to equity. It had $249 million in unrestricted cash.

The company's dividend announcement indicated that it expects originations for Q2 2017 to be about $500 million. Many of which are expected to close towards the end of the quarter. Consequently, I'm forecasting ending loans of $2.239 billion and average loans of about $1.989 billion.

Let's take a look at the "Assets" portion of the balance sheet from Q2 2017:

It put a good chunk of capital to work, but if it wanted to reach 3.5x assets to equity with most of assets in "loans held-for-investment", it has a hair under $675 million left to originate.

Since Q3 2017 saw $500 million in originations, we might use that as a rough estimate for how quickly GPMT can arrange these deals. Originations could also be a bit lumpy, so earnings will be tougher to forecast for the first few quarters.

Q3 Earnings

If Q3 earnings were going to match my prior predictions, which assumed deploying capital a little faster, I think management would've declared a higher dividend. Instead, I'm thinking earnings will come in around the middle of the $.30s for the quarter. That stinks for the short-term catalyst.

Forward Earnings

Given the rate at which new originations came out, I'm estimating another $450 million in originations for Q4 2017. I'm aiming to be a bit conservative with this and assuming that as GPMT moves towards full leverage, the origination volume will decrease since it won't have as much excess liquidity.

Based on that estimate, I'm suspecting Q4 earnings would come in closer to $.40. Let's say $.37 to $.42 as a range for Q4 expectations.

Q1 2018 earnings should be a few cents higher.

By Q2 2018, it might be topping out with around $.47 per share.

Growth after that would be influenced by the company's ability to issue above book and put the equity to work or by an increase in interest rates. Note that a decrease in rates, or a large increase in defaults on commercial loans, would work against shareholders.

Forward Dividends

Now that we know GPMT is going with a fairly low dividend for its first dividend payment, I believe it is very reasonable to think it will aim to follow the path Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) used:

The first dividend was $.27. Next was $.45, which was much closer to its earning power. Then it was raised again to $.48 for the next two quarters. That was followed by $.50 and $.52.

I'm not expecting GPMT to have the same numbers, but it was worth noticing that after the first dividend there were four hikes in five quarters.

Consequently, I'm expecting some dividend growth over the next few quarters and not focusing on what it declared for its first quarter.

What Income Did BXMT Declare For Q3 2013?

If you pull its Q3 2013 presentation, you'll find "net income per share" of $.29. It is on page 10 of the presentation along with a very straight-forward income statement:

It also declared core EPS of $.28 per share to go with its dividend of $.27 per share:

The very next quarter, Q4 2013, BXMT declared core EPS at $.41 per share:

Incentive Fees

Management of GPMT has a big incentive to get that portfolio leveraged up. There are no incentive fees until it clears an 8% hurdle rate. I believe a 7% hurdle rate is more common for CRE lending, so I like the 8% hurdle much better. The difference means investors save .2% (20% of 1%) each year. By my estimates, they are likely to come in below that in Q3 2017.

Conclusion

GPMT's dividend came in below my expectations. I'm not overly concerned by the lower dividend for the first quarter. Based on its origination volume, I'm forecasting now that it should take it a couple quarters to get fully ramped up.

During that time, I expect earnings and dividends to grow.

Based on the Q3 dividend declaration, I'm expecting the Q3 earnings to come in a bit lower than I was forecasting. My expectations for earnings and dividends in early 2018 remain unchanged. The downside, for now, is that it removes the immediate catalyst (a larger dividend declaration) and suggests earnings for Q3 2017 will be lower.

I was hoping for a quick play here with the catalysts coming to fruition faster, but it looks like this will take longer to pan out.

I'm maintaining a strong buy rating on GPMT.

I'm continuing to hold my entire position, which is significantly overweight.

I am stretching out the timeline for expected capital gains. My eventual plan is to harvest somewhere around three quarters of my share volume for capital gains.

I thought that might be in Q4 2017, but it looks like Q2 2018 or potentially even Q3 2018 might be necessary to allow for earnings releases and dividends to reflect more of the capital being invested. By Q2 2018 or Q3 2018, I believe dividends will be around $.47 per share.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site - 244/245 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before October 1st, 2017 to lock in at $360/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy GPMT.