Colfax May Have More To Give

A fair value in the mid-$40s seems supportable if Colfax can generate long-term revenue growth of 3% to 4% and break into double-digit FCF margins down the line.

Colfax needs to step up its investments in automation and technology in welding, but a recent acquisition for the gas and fluid handling business seems like a very sound move.

Colfax has seen its welding business return to growth and the gas and fluid handling segment should join it in the second half of this year.

I've never been the biggest fan of Colfax (NYSE:CFX), mostly because I've felt in the past that investors and analysts veer into the “fanboy” zone with the comparisons of Colfax and Danaher (NYSE:DHR), overlooking the meaningful differences in business mix and the fact that ESAB (the core of the welding operation) needed a lot of work. Colfax got beat down pretty badly during the industrial recession, with even management acknowledging at one point that they underestimated the speed and severity of the downturn.

Since the low point in early 2016, though, Colfax shares have bounced back – rising more than 100% from the low and surpassing the likes of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO), Dover (NYSE:DOV), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW). I'm not surprised that the shares have rebounded as conditions in end-markets like mining, power gen, general industrial, and oil/gas have recovered, but I am a little surprised that there could still be upside in the shares. I don't think that long-term revenue growth of 4% or FCF margins in the 10% to 12% range are all that ambitious, but it seems to support a fair value in the mid-$40's today.

Signs Of Life

The downturn in major markets like oil/gas, power gen, and a lot of heavy industry segments hit Colfax hard, taking sales down over 20% from FY 2014 to 2016 and cutting margins roughly in half from peak to trough. Fabrication Tech (the welding business) has posted organic growth for two straight quarters, though, and the company has seen four straight quarters of growth in orders in the gas and fluid handling operations – a longer-cycle business where revenue is still contracting despite growth in mining.

To management's credit, they have been able to improve margins even without much revenue-based leverage. Gross margins have bobbed around in the low 30%'s, but segment margins have moved from the mid-to-high single digits back into the double digits, with Fab Tech margins now as strong as they've ever been despite quarterly revenue still being 20% below the prior peak.

That said, there's still a lot of room for improvement, as Colfax's welding margins are less than half of Illinois Tool Works' (not a completely fair comparison given a much different mix) and still more than two points behind Lincoln Electric. While the margins in Gas and Fluid Handling haven't improved as much, they're close to double-digits again and as I said this is a long-cycle business that is still seeing declines in major markets.

More Work For Welding

Colfax's welding operations needed a lot of work (so much so that at one point a CEO stepped down to run the business) and there has definitely been some progress here. It certainly didn't help that Europe (ESAB's strongest market, historically) weakened as it did, nor that profitable end-markets like oil/gas and power gen fell off as much as they did. At this point, oil/gas still isn't on strong footing, but at least companies have gotten back to maintenance and repair, with catch-up activity likely explaining some of the rebound seen at Colfax, Illinois Tool Works, Lincoln, and other oil/gas-exposed industrials like Dover.

Still, there's work to do. Colfax is never going to match Illinois Tool Works when it comes to welding margins, (the business mixes are too different), but there's still an opportunity to close the gap with Lincoln.

Where I'm more concerned with Colfax is a lingering lack of innovation. While this company was trying to get its business back in shape, Lincoln was moving ahead aggressively into automation, specialty welding, and other growth markets like hardfacing and additive manufacturing. Colfax has been catching up, and I don't want to suggest they have no presence in these areas, but I believe there's a sizable lag and I think that's going to be a bigger issue as more and more “general industrial” customers look toward automation in the next few years (in part, as a way to deal with a dearth of skilled workers).

Waiting On Gas And Fluid Handling

Although there is an aftermarket angle to the gas and fluid handling operations (around 30% to 35% of revenue), this business works differently than the welding business. It's more exposed to capital spending decisions, and although companies like Emerson (NYSE:EMR) and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) have had reassuring things to say about the pipeline for capital spending in markets like oil/gas/petrochem and mining, actual spending has still been contracting across a lot of the major end-markets that Colfax serves.

The good news is that orders have been rebounding. Colfax has seen four straight quarters of order growth, and the book-to-bill was close to 1.0 in the second quarter. Growth should return in the second half of the year, and with that the prospects for more margin leverage.

Although the cyclicality of this business has become very apparent, it's still a good business in my opinion. The markets for axial and centrifugal fans, rotary heat exchangers, heavy-duty fans, compressors, pumps, specialty valves, and specialty lubrication equipment remain highly fragmented; Colfax generally leads these markets with mid-teens share, with its next-closest rivals often having only mid-single-digit share.

Moreover, there are still a lot of markets where Colfax could apply its technology but where its current presence is limited – markets like water/wastewater management, transportation, and upstream oil/gas/petrochem. Colfax is acquiring Siemens' (OTCPK:SIEGY) turbo blowers and air compressors business for around 8x EBITDA, a business with about one-quarter exposure to water/wastewater and not much overlap with Colfax's existing operations, and I could see similar deals in the future (though they'd likely be smaller given that there aren't a lot of large competitors).

The Opportunity

Over the years Colfax has gotten what I regard as a little too much love for its supposed similarities to Danaher and that company's commitment to a business philosophy that emphasizes constant improvement and close interaction with customers. It's not so much that I question Colfax's commitment to that approach, but rather I just don't believe that it is a magic elixir for whatever may ail a business.

I think Colfax has learned some hard lessons over the past couple of years and I think the company will emerge stronger for it. There's still work to do in both major business segments, but the welding business is a lot better than it used to be and I think the gas and fluid handling business will show its quality again in 2018 and beyond.

As for future M&A (M&A has long been a cornerstone for Danaher), I hope management sticks to what it has been doing lately – using deals of modest size to improve its existing operations. Adding a third major segment could make sense at the right price, but I don't want to see the company stretch its balance sheet to buy another heavily cyclical turnaround story.

Modeling out Colfax, I come up with a long-term revenue growth rate of a little under 4% - a little more than I expect from Illinois Tool Works, but maybe a bit on the low-end of what I expect for other industrials with leverage to rebounding end-markets. I do expect further margin improvements from here (led largely by the cyclical recovery of gas and fluid handling), and I expect FCF margins to break out over 10% in about five years and improve from there, supporting low-to-mid long-term FCF growth. Discounted back, that all supports a fair value in the mid-$40's.

The Bottom Line

Given the strong recovery seen in many other cyclical industrials, I'm surprised that Colfax screens out as somewhat cheap on cash flow (it looks more expensive on forward EBITDA), but I suppose investors may be somewhat nervous about the prospects for ongoing recoveries in markets like oil/gas and power gen. In any case, I think this is a name to watch for those investors still hoping to find a few industrial names that have upside without heroic growth assumptions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.