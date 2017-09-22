Hold On To FedEx

Existing investors may want to hold on to their investments and new investors might want to seek a wider margin of safety.

FedEx (FDX) reported its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday with a lot of one-time items souring the company's guidance. A large portion of the loss was related to the malware attack on TNT. Excluding these items, the company stated that it would have maintained its previous guidance. I used the information provided on the earnings call as the basis for projecting company free cash flows over the next three years. Based on the valuation I derived, I think existing investors with a long-term perspective can hold onto their investments. Those looking to create new positions on this ticker may, therefore, want to seek a wider margin of safety.

I say long-term because I feel this is a high-reward, high-risk bet. Apart from the thin excess returns described below in the review, the complicated and long process of TNT integration (expected to be completed by FY20) also create a key source of risk. The impact on the current quarter is a case in point.

Q1 Review and Valuation

Revenue in the quarter increased 4.1% to $15.3 billion driven by higher package volumes and increase in revenue per package in both the Express and Ground segments. The domestic Express business was an exception with average volumes down one percent in the quarter. The company also announced a 4.9% increase in pricing in Express, Ground, and Freight to take effect in January. Considering some of the expected pricing improvements, I have assumed a revenue growth rate in the 6% - 7% range over the next three years.

Through the leverage gained by revenues increasing at a faster pace than costs, I have projected operating margins improving by 100 basis points to 9.5% in FY2020. The company maintained that the tax rate is expected to be around 35% and therefore I have kept it at level. Relative to UPS, FedEx's capex as a percent of sales is higher by more than 200 basis points. Over the long run I expect this to taper down and in my projections, I have assumed this figure at 7%. This is 150 basis points below the elevated levels of 8.5% last year. Based on these assumptions, FedEx stock was valued at $225.

Relative to UPS, FedEx's capex as a percent of sales is higher by more than 200 basis points. Over the long run I expect this to taper down and in my projections, I have assumed this figure at 7%. This is 150 basis points below the elevated levels of 8.5% last year. Based on these assumptions, FedEx stock was valued at $225.

Fedex's excess returns are wafer-thin and create quite a volatile result for minor tweaks in the model. For instance, just a 2% decrease in average revenue growth assumption, ceteris paribus, resulted in a drop in target value from $225 to $170. Reducing the capex to 6% also produced a volatile swing in the company's value. In light of these sensitivities, I would argue that investors track capex and sales figures closely. Sales growth below 6% and capex projection persistently above 8% of sales should serve as a heuristic guideline for further analysis to maintain an investment.

Non-time series assumptions

Since I have projected financials for the next three years, I used the 36-month beta value (1.10) compiled by Seeking Alpha to calculate the cost of capital. Other non-time series assumptions include a 6% equity risk premium and the 10-year Treasury yield of 2.2% as my risk-free rate. With these assumptions, my weighted average cost of capital was 7.5%. I understand that company valuations can be sensitive to cost of capital assumptions. Therefore, if anyone has a different cost of capital assumption, let me know in the comments. I will let you know the value my model throws up for your WACC. Note that I won't be changing other assumptions for this request.

Conclusion

Some of the moving parts in FedEx can be a source of an opportunity as well as a source of risk for FedEx investors. And since a lot of it is expected to clear out only by FY20 I think investors should look at their risk appetite and see if they are comfortable with the kind of volatility present in the valuation of FedEx. I maintain my target at $225 on the ticker.

