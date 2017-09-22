What My Financial Model Says About Conoco Phillips

Now seems like an appropriate time to turn to financial modeling to evaluate whether COP is poised to outperform.

By Chris Armes

Conoco Phillips (COP) has been busy since turning in above-consensus financial results in 2Q.

The company continues to execute on its updated value proposition for the company. The sale of non-core assets is expected to exceed $16 billion this year as most recently illustrated by the completion of the San Juan Basin disposition at the end of July, boosting the firm’s cash balance by $2.5 billion. COP management announced the updated value proposition in early 2016 and the key tenets can be bucketed as follows:

De-risk: sell off non-core assets, bring down break-even costs, and improve margins

Deleverage: strengthen balance sheet by paying down debt

Returns to shareholders: annual dividend growth and share buybacks

While recent operational results and the value received on firm dispositions have been encouraging, the company’s stock price has underperformed in recent years and trades at a significant discount to the big oil majors. But, with oil prices appearing to have bottomed out and Brent crude at a YTD average price of $52/bbl, now seems like an appropriate time to turn to financial modeling to evaluate whether COP is poised to outperform and compare the results through fiscal year 2018 to the Street’s expectations.

Valuation

The financial model follows a traditional discount cash-flow (DCF) approach using a two-stage setup for COP and, spoiler alert, concludes a price target of $57/share. In comparison to the Street, my valuation appears quite conservative as many analysts set long-term price targets for COP between $60-70.

In line with conservative comments from COP management on the future of oil prices, I also take a cautious view on the future equilibrium of commodities prices and assume a terminal value of US$60/bbl. I model COP using a 5-year forecast period and 1.5% terminal growth. Using CAPM, I incorporate a discount rate of 7.5%.

Model Assumptions and Results

COP notched a solid beat in 2Q, producing earnings of $0.14 per share on a non-GAAP basis versus $-0.79 a year ago. For Q3, my modeled projections for total revenues show a drop of almost 26%, attributable to the firm’s large-scale sale of non-core assets, but also on the low end in comparison to the Street. Additionally, my EPS forecast of $0.13 per share is slightly below market consensus expectations.

Turning to production, COP shut in all operations of its U.S. Eagle Ford play on August 25th in response to Hurricane Harvey and did not return to the pre-storm production rate of 130 MBOED until nineteen days later on September 12th. Although management continues to hold Q3 and annual production guidance steady, I assume in the model that COP will come in near the bottom of forward production guidance (1,170-1,210 MBOED) in Q3, versus 1,437 MBOED in Q2.

Given the dynamics of the Energy sector as a mature-stage, commoditized industry in which participants are pricetakers, one of the few avenues for firms to differentiate themselves and create value for shareholders hinges on operational execution. Historically, COP is a company that has certainly been accused of destroying value through inefficient allocation of resources and operations. In recent quarters, volumes have beat consensus and COP has shown that it can maintain or even expand baseline production while continuing to reign in annual capex guidance through the year. I assume capex of $4.7 billion for the full year 2017 and build up to a terminal value of just over $7.3 billion (versus $17 billion in 2014). This assumption implies a permanent change in the business model for COP going forward as the company relies on lower levels of capital intensity.

COP currently has one of the lowest break-even prices among its peers, under $50/bbl and an average cost of supply below $35/bbl, attributable in part to dispositions of more expensive production assets, but also because of improved operational execution. With COP’s increasing exposure to short-cycle, unconventional drilling in North America, I think the industry and COP has a lot of room to run in building efficiencies through more effective operations planning and streamlined processes, leveraging big data and analytics, and new technologies to improve on opex in the future. In the model, I assume that operating and SG&A expenses will surpass historic lows as a percentage of revenues, and become a key value driver for stakeholders going forward.

Risks

As a market participant without pricing power, future commodity prices remain the key risk, which could cause COP shares to deviate from the target price. Macroeconomic factors such as global growth, government and environmental regulation, the rate of adoption of alternate fuel sources, and supply-side dynamics will all combine to dictate future oil and gas prices.

Natural disasters are another inherent risk. Most recent, Hurricane Harvey caused brief disruptions for COP operations in Texas, but were modest from a production standpoint. In the aftermath to rebuild Houston and surrounding communities in Texas, it is plausible that demand for labor will outstrip supply. This effect could increase COP’s labor costs in the region.

The rate of price growth is also critical for COP operations and margins. Cost deflation has been a positive for COP recently, serving to pare operating expenses in the medium-term. But in the long-term, cost reflation and operational slippage can have a significant impact on profitability.

Conclusions

In creating a financial model for COP using what I deem as conservative and plausible assumptions, the target value of $57/share suggests significant upside for investors. Further considering the gap between the model’s price target and what the stock currently trades at, it is important to consider the all-important investor dividend yield. COP’s dividend yield has been volatile since 2016 when management made the decision in Q1 to cut the quarterly dividend by 65%, the first decrease in at least 25 years. Not only did this cut shareholder returns, but created in my opinion a lot of additional headwinds and negative sentiment around the company in the market, which the stock price has yet to recover from. Positively, the firm has implemented a clear vision for growing the dividend sustainably since then and is on schedule to complete $3 billion in stock buybacks this year and an additional $3 billion over 2018 and 2019.

While the entire E&P sector can be viewed as a contrarian play depending on where you see the future of oil prices, COP appears to be a company that has a lot more room to the upside than many of its peers. COP’s progress in adopting the new value proposition gives it much needed flexibility in the current operating environment. This coupled with an explicit focus on shareholders has created in my opinion an embedded put to the downside for potential equity investors.

Overall, COP is a company that has responded to the market environment very well and management has effected change, creating value over the past 12 months that has yet to be recognized by the market. In combination with a macroeconomic backdrop of synchronous global growth across the emerging and developed world, as well as the recent stabilization in commodities prices, COP appears to be an undervalued stock and should be considered at current market prices, in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: Report authored by Chris Armes, edited by Daniel Martins