FED Says Sell Bonds

Combination of further hikes with balance sheet normalization will have a negative impact on USD denominated bonds.

There will be at least one more rate hike in 2017.

September's FED meeting was a bit more hawkish than expected (full statement at the end of this article). Despite leaving the rates unchanged, FED promised another hike in 2017 and stated that in October, the Committee will initiate the balance sheet normalization program.

Combined with the new projections and dot plots, this offers some interesting selling opportunities in USD denominated bond markets.

Increase in rates and basic opportunity costs

The first message from September's FOMC meeting, that rates will continue to rise gradually and that there will be one more hike in 2017, has a direct impact on US government and corporate bonds.

Currently US 10 year notes yield ~2.2 percent, while cash deposits, as according to the Bankrate.com, offer as much as 2.4 percent per year. Thus conservative retail investor faces a simple decision - whether to hold money at some mid-tier institution for 2-dot-something percent per year, or lend it to Uncle Sam and get 2.2 per year, possibly locking the money for the next decade.

Pension and mutual funds, on the other hand, cannot hold their money in mid-tier institutions. Thus they face a bit different decision - whether to hold money in a well known and respected bank for 1.2 percent, or to buy 10 year US government bonds yielding 2.2 percent every year.

Knowing that inflows to conservative funds usually exceed outflows, fund managers usually choose to lock investors' money for 10 years in order to get 100 basis points more on their investments.

However if we look at the newest dot-plot from FED, interesting thought emerges:

Sourced: FED

If one believes FOMC projections, and the market seems to believe them:

Source: CME Group

The above mentioned decision between cash deposits and US government bonds becomes a bit different. If base rates in 2018 will reach 2-2.5 percent, then it is obvious that rates on cash deposits will also reach 2-2.5 percent.

At the same time, if one expects differential between US govies and FED rate not to change too much, yield on 10 year bonds should reach 2.7-3.2 percent by the end of 2018. Meaning that current buyers may face as much as 10 percent loss on their investments in US treasuries over 12 month period.

And even if increase in FED rates won't have a large effect on bond prices, meaning that yields on 10 year US govies won't change too much, investors will still be better-off holding cash deposits due to the lack of risk premium on government bonds.

Thus, if one really believes that FED will follow through, it becomes very hard to justify investments in longer term US government bonds. By extension, as the same reasoning may be applied to all the bonds denominated in USD, it becomes increasingly hard to justify any investments in longer term USD bonds.

What implies either a sell-off or at least a large decrease in demand.

Largest buyer will be gone

Decrease in demand is particularly interesting because within two months one of the largest buyers, which could absorb any shock, will be gone:

In October, the Committee will initiate the balance sheet normalization program described in the June 2017 Addendum to the Committee's Policy Normalization Principles and Plans.

Between 2009 and 2015 FED used to buy billions of US government bonds every month. Since 2015 until now, FED reinvested all the proceedings from these bonds back into the same bond market. This was a big direct demand boost for US government bonds and indirect boost for all USD denominated bonds.

However starting from October, FED will be gone. In fact, FED will not only stop being an ultra large buyer, but will become a perspective seller. A seller with 4 trillion of assets (mostly bonds) on the balance:

Source: St. Louis FED

That should be scary for anyone holding USD denominated bonds. Because, if we add everything up, FED is creating a double negative effect for aggregate demand:

1) As explained before, due to rising rates, it becomes irrational for fund managers to buy bonds, which will most likely be cheaper and have better yields next year. Thus institutional demand for US govies should somewhat decrease;

2) FED will stop reinvesting and eventually will become a seller. That will not only hit demand, but will also increase supply;

In essence, until yields on US government bonds hit at least 3 percent, demand will be very limited due to obvious reasons - rates on cash deposits and lack of risk premium. Thus the only logical scenario is price correction in US debt market

So sell then?

There seems to be many reasons to short US government debt, however it is usually rather impractical. First of all, put it any way you want, shorting US government bonds means going against the largest economy in the world. In addition, if stuff hits the fan, despite all the rate and FOMC projections stuff, everyone starts buying US debt:

Source: Investing.com

In addition to this, it is simply expensive to short bonds. One has to do that through derivatives (futures, forwards etc) what means rolling contracts, what means fees, loss of time value and so on. Or in practice:

TAPR data by YCharts

As seen above, despite the fact that rates on 10 year US bonds went down only by 10.7 percent during last couple of years, ETN shorting wide range of US debt through future contracts lost more than half of its value. Due to this, unless one has more or less unlimited capital to keep rolling futures and/or forwards forever, shorting US debt is not a good idea.

To gain something, first start by decreasing portfolio's exposure to USD denominated debt. Now it is a very good time, given all time highs in emerging market, US investment grade and junk bond markets, to start taking profits.

Take the profit and stick to cash instead of bonds. Cash may yield less, but it carries no risk related to tightening monetary policy. Quite contrary, cash is good at such times as its value increases with rates.

Second, if one is adventurous, find something less solid to short. May it be emerging market longer term USD denominated debt or long term US corporate bonds - it is up to you to decide. Just remember that unless timing is right, shorting bonds and/or bond ETFs might be very expensive.

Full redline 2017 September FOMC statement:

Source: Heisenbergreport.com

Red indicates text that was used in the last statement, however is missing in the new one. Green indicates the new stuff. While black is the text that remained unchanged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.