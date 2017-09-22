Yellen Channels Her Inner Tom Petty: 'No I Won't Back Down'

Explanations for why the Fed may be getting itchy, and implications for markets.

Yesterday’s FOMC meeting points not only to the inception of the hopefully boring process of “quantitative tightening”, but also to another rate increase in 2017.

The Federal Reserve appears on track to hike interest rates once more by the end of the calendar year. Fed Funds Futures have moved quite dramatically over the last month in assessing probabilities associated with various levels of the Fed's policy rate by the Dec. 13, 2017 meeting:

Since August 21st (around the time that the stock market bottomed), the likelihood of another twenty-five basis point increase has approximately doubled, from 37% to 71%.

Above is the updated dot plot, with median values for each year in green. Another quarter point increase is very much in the cards for 2017.

Importantly, there are several more increases slated for 2018. Note the ongoing gap between the Fed Funds Futures (purple line) and the dot plot: very real conflict here that must be resolved.

The Federal Reserve appears resolute to move forward on another rate hike this calendar year, as they claim that below-target CPI is transitory. In fact the Fed Funds market currently assigns about a one-in-thirty-three chance that they will raise at the November 1 meeting. This could actually make sense, as it would take place before the Holidays, and more importantly before the debt ceiling talks get heated up.

Why So Anxious?

Some believe that the Fed should not be hiking at all. There may well be strong justifications for such a position, but at present the Fed does not seem to be in that camp.

To understand why the Federal Reserve appears intent on raising policy rates, we will compare the current Effective Fed Funds against the so-called "Taylor Rule".

In April 2014 the Fed ran a blog post on its famous St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Data ("FRED") site. Here is an updated visual as well as a description from the St. Louis Fed of what these data depict.

This graph shows in blue the Taylor Rule, which is a simple formula that John Taylor devised to guide policymakers. It calculates what the federal funds rate should be, as a function of the output gap and current inflation. Here, we measure the output gap as the difference between potential output (published by the Congressional Budget Office) and real GDP. Inflation is measured by changes in the CPI, and we use a target inflation rate of 2%. We also assume a steady-state real interest rate of 2%. These are a lot of assumptions, and you are welcome to change them on the graph by playing around with the formula to see how the Taylor Rule matches up with the effective federal funds rate. To read up on the Taylor Rule, see the original article or an article by former St. Louis Fed president William Poole.

Now one can argue whether the Taylor Rule is an appropriate measure for running monetary policy, or what kind of latitude monetary leaders should have in veering from the Taylor Rule.

But something like a rules-based policy is highly appealing to a great many, including influential members in Congress. It would seem reasonable that there would be some basic link between a "rules-based" approach and a "data dependent" Fed. After all, data feeds models, and models always work off some set of assumptions or rules. Even those who favor nominal GDP targeting have their own set of metrics, they are just different.

It does appear as though the Fed is intent on "catching up" with the Taylor Rule or some variant thereof. We mention this because while inflation is not at their target level of 2%, the Fed appears ready to increase rates and simultaneously reduce the monetary base.

The Gap

Today we'd like to take the St. Louis Fed blog post and dig in some to better understand the gap between the two series depicted above: Fed Funds Rate - Taylor Rule. To accomplish this, we modified the data series in FRED.

Just to be clear, the visual below is derived by subtracting the blue line from the red line in the Fed's blog post.

We see that the current Fed Funds rate stands 2.36% below the Taylor Rule ("TR") recommendation. While that may initially sound troubling, it is really not that strange from the perspective of the series.

Let us look at some key summary statistics to describe the distribution.

Of the 252 recorded sessions the policy rate's max undershoot occurred in Q1 1975 (almost 8.75% below the TR rate), while the max overshoot of Fed Funds over TR took place in Q2 1982 when Fed Chair Paul Volker deemed it necessary to get the inflation genie back in the bottle.

There is a mean undershoot to the series, with Fed Funds lagging TR by an average of 58 basis points. The median observation is a 52-basis-point undershoot.

There is actually a fair degree of variance to the mean observation. At 2.57%, the standard deviation from the mean value is 5 times the magnitude of the mean itself. This is to say that relative to the mean value of -58 basis points, we may expect to see large deviations from the TR.

The series demonstrates modest positive skewness: that is to say that relative to the mean and variance of the distribution, large positive values carry an outsized weight that generates asymmetry. There is negligible kurtosis to the series (tails are a bit too "skinny").

Where We Stand Today: Within The Historical Context

To get a better stance as to where we stand today in relation to the history of the series, we offer these results:

The current Effective funds rate rests 235 basis points below the TR recommended rate; this corresponds to the 28th percentile of the historical distribution. From a standard normal perspective, the Z-Score of today's reading is .68-sigma below the sample mean.

From a standpoint of today's undershoot relative to TR, we are definitely at the low end, but by no means wildly below when taken in the historical context.

So Then Why Is the Fed Seemingly Intent On Hiking?

There are likely three reasons for the Fed's determination to raise rates in 2018:

To prevent financial bubbles from developing, or from developing further depending on your view of the matter. The Federal Reserve specifically called US equity valuations into question in the April Fed minutes of the March meeting. Put differently, the Fed may be increasingly aware that they have a much greater capacity to generate "asset inflation" rather than increases to CPI. If that is the case, there is an additional risk factor in their policy making that they are not disposed to explicitly mention, but may weigh on their decision on how to price funds. We really are in a recovery, albeit a weak one; averages are "average" because you spend time both above and below the average. Presumably by now the Fed should be above TR when the economy is expanding if it wishes to be below TR when the economy's strength flags. We have not recorded a single reading above the average since Q4 2009, when TR would have recommended a negative policy rate. At some point if you are to be guided by TR, that means catching up. With today's low U-3 and U6 unemployment rates, perhaps the Fed sees further clearance to raise.

Whatever the reasons, Chair Yellen's Federal Reserve decided not to meaningfully talk down the dot plot. It appears that a head-to-head clash with the Fed Funds Futures market is in store. More and more, we take the view that if Dr. Yellen remains at the helm, she will prove unwilling to buckle, and it will be the futures market that caves to her resolve, rather than the other way around. Capital markets have yet to figure out that Chair Yellen is whistling Tom Petty's classic: "No I Won't Back Down:

"Hey Baby, There ain't no easy way out Hey I, Will Stand My Ground And I Won't Back Down Well I know what's right I got, just one life In a world that keeps on pushin' me around But I'll stand my ground And I won't back down

In turn, "there ain't no easy way out" suggests increased bouts of volatility for currency markets (UUP), bond markets (TLT), commodities (USO, GLD, SLV) and equities (VXX). The ultimate direction of each of these markets are subject to variables other than Fed policy. We hold that the direction of volatility here is easier to predict than the direction of the equilibrium values themselves.

