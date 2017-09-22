Bed Bath & Beyond: Look Beyond The Stock

In what has become a familiar sight in the retail segment, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) tumbled more than 15% yesterday after the company missed on both the top and bottom line expectations. This was one of the worst single-day decline in five years. Revenues came in at $2.94 billion, down 1.7% YoY and missing analysts estimate by $70M. The company missed on earnings by miles. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.69 while analysts were expecting an EPS of 93 cents. EPS numbers were propped up by share buybacks. Actual fall in net profit was even worse.

This is not all. The company slashed its FY-2017 EPS guidance to $3, a decline of 34% from last year and a far cry from analysts forecast of $4.01 a share. It was also worse than what company had indicated earlier. In April, BBBY had said that 2017 earnings could fall by 10% which would have resulted in an EPS of $4.12. Same-store sales, which is one of the most closely watched metric in the retail industry, also disappointed. The company reported a same-store sales decrease of 2.6 percent. Analysts had expected a decrease of 0.7 percent. Comparable sales were dragged down by in-store sales which registered a decline in the mid-single-digit percent range. Digital channel comparables actually showed strong growth. The retailer's comp sales have been declining over the past few years. This is a secular trend and not a one-off decline.

Expenses are rising faster than revenue

Company's profit margins also saw drastic declines from last year same quarter. Gross margins declined by over 100bps largely due to promotional shipping activity. Operating margins declined from 9.4% to 5.75% while net margins fell from 5.6% to 3.2%. Margins were impacted by rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which increased 8% year-over-year (y-o-y) to around $900 million. On the positive note though, the margins were up on sequential basis. Also, unlike most other retailers, the company is still profitable.

A structural issue

The company blamed restructuring charges (8 cents a share impact) and Hurricane Harvey (2 cents a share impact) for its poor earnings performance. However, the fact is that the retailer's earnings are on a multi-year decline. Net profits have fallen every year, from $1.03 billion in 2012 to $685 million in FY 2016, a decline of 34%. Same is the case with operating profits and so has the return on equity. Bed Bath & Beyond's problems are more structural and long-term and not just due to restructuring and one-time events like Hurricane Harvey.

Bed Bath & Beyond is facing significant top-line pressure due to competition from online players like Amazon and Wayfair and offline retail chains such as HomeGoods. This competitive pressure is unlikely to abate anytime soon. If anything, the competition will only become more intense, exerting pressure on BBBY's profit margins.

There are some positives

Though, it is not all gloom and doom for Bed Bath & Beyond. Like most of other retailers, the company has also been investing in digital channels. Its digital business continued to show strong growth. Comparable sales for the company's digital channels grew more than 20 percent in the second quarter. However, digital sales still make up only 15% of the company's total sales and are not enough to offset the decline in the physical retail sales.

The company has been making some efforts to control its cost and improve its margins. The company announced last month it will be cutting 880 department and assistant store manager positions which could save the company around $150 million over the next few years. While this is a good news, it may not be enough to stem the earnings decline. Company's stock buyback policy also has not been as effective.

BBBY stock is not a value buy

BBBY stock is currently trading at historically cheaper valuations with trailing PE in mid-single digits and PS around 0.26x. This may appear very cheap and many may be tempted to consider it as a value buy. However, we must keep in mind that low PE doesn't necessarily mean the stock is cheap. PE ratio is increasing function of growth and a decreasing function of risks. Currently, BBBY has muted growth prospects and very high risks.

Technical charts are also not encouraging. The stock is trading below all key moving averages and MACD just made a bearish crossover. Investors would do well to look beyond BBBY stock for now.

