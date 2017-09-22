The Yen Updated

The Yen is progressing bullishly despite recent downside pressure. Many traders could be negative on the Yen longer term, based on the Japanese Central Banks attempts to ignite inflation, yet the rate of GDP growth has doubled since the last release, and there is 'some inflation' developing in the long term chart. The issue for Japan is one of the scale of government debt, but so far that hasn't been much of a hindrance to their economy.

In my last article the expectation was for a short term rise into a 'butterfly' stock chart pattern, leading to a minor correction. That has been confirmed, and trading looks as though it could now be in the early stages of a bullish reversal. Trading appears to be rising in a bullish reaction wave as part of a longer term ABC correction. Trading may well reverse down as it meets the lost lower trend line, (or earlier selling resistance) having worked through to completion, a 5 minor wave reaction rise, (also known as a dead cat bounce).

As this correction is working its way through an extremely long term chart, individual bounces can take some while to complete. It's quite possible this reaction could extend well into 2018. Also, corrections can develop in time as well as price. So we shouldn't draw long term conclusions at this stage, just follow and measure patterns as they develop.

The long term COT chart shows that traders positions are extremely bullish on the commercial side, and extremely bearish on the managed money side. These positions have altered in the past, with managed money going increasingly more bullish from 2007, and 2015. The inference is there's more room for advancement.

This is my own wave interpretation of the 'Yen - Dollar' chart rising from 1950. The corrections highlighted in red infer that the Yen is currently reversing into a bullish bounce pattern, which is likely to be part of a very much longer term correction.

In the 30 years chart below, the 1980's low is labeled wave 4, with the 2012 high, wave 5. The current trend is bullish despite the implications of a longer correction taking place.

Based on similar wave rises in the longer term chart, it appears that this reactionary wave is still developing, and the trend since 2015 of higher lows is certainly bullish. A similar reaction in a short term chart would have trading rise to test the trend channel border, which is still a possibility. The horizontal dotted line on the chart below represents earlier selling resistance though. Trading failed here on the first test, and needs to break through that, for a stab at the blue dotted diagonal trend line. A failure at either point could represent the end of the bounce, and resumption of the bearish down trend.

A failure in the bullish trend would fall to test the low of 2015. This would reflect an extremely weak wave 5, and be very bearish for the Yen - Dollar.

The weekly stock chart shows the most recent bounce from the price low in 2016. Since bullish waves extend rather than contract, the inference here is that the first wave of the developing break out attempt is currently incomplete. Trading is rising from a now oversold RSI on the weekly chart which has taken some while to develop.

The rise from the low in 2016 was an ABC rise followed by an ABC correction. There are over bought conditions developing on the daily chart, but with more bullish technical indicators (the Black ADX crossing the DMA and rising full stochastic) on the weekly chart, might well try to duplicate itself. This would mean that the current rise is the 'A' component of an ABC wave rising; however note the proximity of the moving averages on the weekly chart, which together with the highs of the weekly candlesticks of August below, can create buying support, and influence this pattern.

On the daily chart, this infers additional buying support levels on the 50 moving average, and at the pivot level between 110 and 111.54.

The daily chart illustrates the approaching over bought RSI, and proximity to the 200 day moving average. However the MACD is still bullish, and the black ADX line over the MACD on the daily chart has yet to turn down and cross the DMA bearishly, even though the stochastic has reached the top of the chart, the trend can still rise with the RSI.

Looking Forward

Trending on the weekly chart which continued down to a technical support level rather than reversing from the 50 moving average, indicates that Yen traders are more likely to be influenced by technical support levels than other potential reversal points. Short term the Yen appears to be still climbing, and as it reverses needs to maintain support, ideally over the S1 level, and with higher lows which are developing on the other longer term charts. The 50ma is falling which can also act as buying support at a higher level, especially as it nears the pivot. Trading above the pivot is generally recognized as a bullish trend, and which would be reflected in a continued bullish trend in the weekly chart. The loss of the September low however, raises the prospect of trading falling to test the price lows of 2016, investors should use the September low (below the S2 support level), as a means of managing potential downside risk.

