GM: Don't Pull The Trigger Just Yet

General Motors had its best August since 2004. However, I am not convinced that the bearish trend in auto sales has reversed.

GM (NYSE: GM) had a spectacular month regarding deliveries in August 2017. However, I am not convinced that the bearish trend in auto sales has reversed yet. Given this, I think that you should not pull the trigger on a long position in the stock yet. Instead, wait for the September's results, and if GM outperforms the auto sales market for the second month in a row, you may consider a long position.

Last month, I wrote an article analyzing the deliveries of General Motors in July 2017. In brief, deliveries were down 15% YOY, and the company significantly underperformed the domestic auto sales. To analyze August's deliveries, I had to wait for the report on auto sales from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, hence the delay in publishing this article. However, I think it is important to compare GM's August sales to the BEA report to determine whether the company outperformed or underperformed the market.

The macro environment

The BEA claims that 1.51 million vehicles were sold in the U.S. in August 2017, down 1.9% on a YOY basis, Figure 1. However, the decline was less than in August 2016, where total vehicle sales fell by 3.7%, Figure 2.

Figure 1

Figure 2

Comparably, GM posted a stunning 7.5% increase in vehicles delivered in August 2017 primarily aided by high demand for Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. On the other hand, Buick's auto deliveries dropped by 22.5%. Nonetheless, the decline in Buick's deliveries was smaller than the 30% decline in July 2017. Cadillac's sales also dropped by 8.1%, Figure 3.

Figure 3. Extracted from the August 2017 sales report

The Good

The GM's best seller was the Silverado Pickup totaling 54,448 units, up from 52,408 units a year ago for a 3.9% increase slightly outpacing the light truck sales market. According to the BEA, light truck sales grew by 2.7 % in August 2017. It is pleasant to see GM outperforming a highly competitive market where the Ford's F-150 (NYSE: F) is the king. The Chevrolet Colorado fared better than the Silverado regarding percentage change YOY, and deliveries jumped by 11% to 10,252 units YOY. Nonetheless, before you take a long position in GM, wait until next month to see if GM continues to outperform the market to confirm the downtrend reversal.

One issue to consider is that vehicle sales are likely to be upwardly biased due to replacement cars after hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Figure 4

On the Buick section, Encore deliveries increased 31% to 7,682, and Envision deliveries rose 78 % to 7,682 units.

The bad

Buick's sales are grim. Even though it is a minuscule component of GM's revenue, it is despairing to see significant negative changes YOY. For the first eight months, sales have declined 3.9% compared to the same period a year ago. In my opinion, the Buick management should consider stopping production of cars and focus only on producing high-demand SUVs. The Encore and the Enclave have had great success, but the cars have seen sharp declines in the demand, Figure 5.

Figure 5. Extracted from the August 2017 sales report

Headwinds and Tailwinds

One tailwind for GM and other domestic automakers would be the weak dollar against other major currencies. As the Euro and the Yen continue to appreciate against the dollar, foreign vehicles will be more expensive prompting consumers to lean towards domestic products.

One headwind for GM is the increasing gasoline prices, which jumped substantially from August to September, Figure 6. Higher gas prices could shift the consumer preference from light trucks to small and efficient vehicles. The change would hurt margins since trucks and SUVs are more profitable than cars.

Figure 6

In brief

I loved GM's auto sales in August. However, it is not the time to take a long position yet as the bearish trend may still be intact. Instead, wait for a trend reversal which will occur when GM outperforms the auto sales market for the second month straight.

What to look for next month?

You must pay close attention to September deliveries. You want to see the Silverado and the Colorado to outperform the light truck sales. Moreover, you must pay close attention to Buick's deliveries in search for a stronger demand for its vehicles.

Disclaimer: I created all the graphs and tables unless otherwise noted. The links are embedded throughout the manuscript. Please feel free to use them with the proper reference.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.